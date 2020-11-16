  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Avenir Corp Buys Lockheed Martin Corp, Colony Capital Inc, Brookfield Asset Management Inc, Sells Citigroup Inc, Crown Holdings Inc, American International Group Inc

November 16, 2020 | About: CLNY +7.29% PHYS -0.07% LMT +0.53% BAM +6.94% LUNA +3.07% COST +0.25% CCK +0.21% AX +4.18% HSIC -1.83%

Washington, DC, based Investment company Avenir Corp (Current Portfolio) buys Lockheed Martin Corp, Colony Capital Inc, Brookfield Asset Management Inc, Luna Innovations Inc, Costco Wholesale Corp, sells Citigroup Inc, Crown Holdings Inc, American International Group Inc, Axos Financial Inc, Henry Schein Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Avenir Corp. As of 2020Q3, Avenir Corp owns 64 stocks with a total value of $951 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of AVENIR CORP
  1. American Tower Corp (AMT) - 599,197 shares, 15.23% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.8%
  2. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 561,133 shares, 12.41% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.39%
  3. Markel Corp (MKL) - 70,001 shares, 7.17% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.12%
  4. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 15,403 shares, 5.10% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.68%
  5. CarMax Inc (KMX) - 487,090 shares, 4.71% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.57%
New Purchase: Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT)

Avenir Corp initiated holding in Lockheed Martin Corp. The purchase prices were between $339.96 and $398.07, with an estimated average price of $381.38. The stock is now traded at around $377.13. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.79%. The holding were 94,059 shares as of .

New Purchase: Brookfield Asset Management Inc (BAM)

Avenir Corp initiated holding in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. The purchase prices were between $31.76 and $34.86, with an estimated average price of $33.38. The stock is now traded at around $39.76. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 24,295 shares as of .

New Purchase: Luna Innovations Inc (LUNA)

Avenir Corp initiated holding in Luna Innovations Inc. The purchase prices were between $5.05 and $6.75, with an estimated average price of $5.92. The stock is now traded at around $7.72. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 88,750 shares as of .

New Purchase: Costco Wholesale Corp (COST)

Avenir Corp initiated holding in Costco Wholesale Corp. The purchase prices were between $304.75 and $358.86, with an estimated average price of $335.76. The stock is now traded at around $379.79. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 575 shares as of .

Added: Colony Capital Inc (CLNY)

Avenir Corp added to a holding in Colony Capital Inc by 348.08%. The purchase prices were between $1.8 and $2.89, with an estimated average price of $2.43. The stock is now traded at around $4.27. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 965,156 shares as of .

Added: Sprott Physical Gold Trust (PHYS)

Avenir Corp added to a holding in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 32.17%. The purchase prices were between $14.29 and $16.42, with an estimated average price of $15.25. The stock is now traded at around $15.03. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 51,360 shares as of .

Sold Out: Crown Holdings Inc (CCK)

Avenir Corp sold out a holding in Crown Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $65.29 and $80.19, with an estimated average price of $73.13.

Sold Out: Axos Financial Inc (AX)

Avenir Corp sold out a holding in Axos Financial Inc. The sale prices were between $19.55 and $25.38, with an estimated average price of $22.86.

Sold Out: Henry Schein Inc (HSIC)

Avenir Corp sold out a holding in Henry Schein Inc. The sale prices were between $56.08 and $70.9, with an estimated average price of $64.09.



