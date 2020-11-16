  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates Ii Joint V Buys SSGA SPDR S&P 500, Sells Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc, Newmont Corp, AbbVie Inc

November 16, 2020 | About: SPY +1.25% ABBV -0.69% CI -0.63% PARR +12.2%

Investment company Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates Ii Joint V (Current Portfolio) buys SSGA SPDR S&P 500, sells Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc, Newmont Corp, AbbVie Inc, Barrick Gold Corp, Cigna Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates Ii Joint V. As of 2020Q3, Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates Ii Joint V owns 8 stocks with a total value of $74 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of PARAGON ASSOCIATES & PARAGON ASSOCIATES II JOINT VENTURE's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/paragon+associates+%26+paragon+associates+ii+joint+venture/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of PARAGON ASSOCIATES & PARAGON ASSOCIATES II JOINT VENTURE
  1. SSGA SPDR S&P 500 (SPY) - 50,000 shares, 22.44% of the total portfolio. New Position
  2. Newmont Corp (NEM) - 250,000 shares, 21.29% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 28.57%
  3. Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc (RETA) - 150,000 shares, 19.62% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 25.37%
  4. Navigator Holdings Ltd (NVGS) - 1,365,000 shares, 15.32% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.57%
  5. Barrick Gold Corp (GOLD) - 300,000 shares, 11.32% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 40%
New Purchase: SSGA SPDR S&P 500 (SPY)

Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates Ii Joint V initiated holding in SSGA SPDR S&P 500. The purchase prices were between $310.52 and $357.7, with an estimated average price of $331.29. The stock is now traded at around $362.57. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 22.44%. The holding were 50,000 shares as of .

Sold Out: AbbVie Inc (ABBV)

Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates Ii Joint V sold out a holding in AbbVie Inc. The sale prices were between $85.91 and $100.83, with an estimated average price of $94.18.

Sold Out: Cigna Corp (CI)

Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates Ii Joint V sold out a holding in Cigna Corp. The sale prices were between $160.5 and $190.5, with an estimated average price of $176.27.

Sold Out: Par Pacific Holdings Inc (PARR)

Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates Ii Joint V sold out a holding in Par Pacific Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $6.47 and $9.36, with an estimated average price of $8.29.



Here is the complete portfolio of PARAGON ASSOCIATES & PARAGON ASSOCIATES II JOINT VENTURE. Also check out:

