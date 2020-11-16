3G Sahana Capital Management LP Buys Marsh & McLennan Inc, Sells Fox Corp, Altice USA Inc

Investment company 3G Sahana Capital Management LP (Current Portfolio) buys Marsh & McLennan Inc, sells Fox Corp, Altice USA Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, 3G Sahana Capital Management LP. As of 2020Q3, 3G Sahana Capital Management LP owns 7 stocks with a total value of $730 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
These are the top 5 holdings of 3G Sahana Capital Management LP
- Comcast Corp (CMCSA) - 5,055,826 shares, 32.02% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.49%
- Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp (WAB) - 3,165,618 shares, 26.82% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.55%
- Fox Corp (FOXA) - 3,605,861 shares, 13.74% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 15.31%
- Charter Communications Inc (CHTR) - 125,958 shares, 10.77% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.4%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 342,715 shares, 9.87% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.86%
3G Sahana Capital Management LP added to a holding in Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc by 42.29%. The purchase prices were between $107.35 and $118.91, with an estimated average price of $114.5. The stock is now traded at around $115.66. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.55%. The holding were 333,078 shares as of .Sold Out: Fox Corp (FOX)
3G Sahana Capital Management LP sold out a holding in Fox Corp. The sale prices were between $24.46 and $29.46, with an estimated average price of $26.55.Sold Out: Altice USA Inc (ATUS)
3G Sahana Capital Management LP sold out a holding in Altice USA Inc. The sale prices were between $23.22 and $28.65, with an estimated average price of $25.94.
Here is the complete portfolio of 3G Sahana Capital Management LP. Also check out:
