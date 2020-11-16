Ally Invest Advisors Inc. Buys Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF, iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF, iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Select ETF

Investment company Ally Invest Advisors Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF, iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF, iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Select ETF, iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF, VANGUARD WHITEHALL during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Ally Invest Advisors Inc.. As of 2020Q3, Ally Invest Advisors Inc. owns 15 stocks with a total value of $374 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Added Positions: BNDX, IEF, VEA, IVV, VMBS, IGIB, IJH, ESGU, ESGD, MUB, IJR, VWO, IGSB, VYM, VYMI,

ISHARES TRUST (IVV) - 246,228 shares, 22.12% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.45% VANGUARD TAX MANAG (VEA) - 1,786,689 shares, 19.54% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.71% ISHARES TRUST (IJH) - 225,134 shares, 11.15% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.36% Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) - 697,027 shares, 10.84% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 18.24% iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEF) - 313,288 shares, 10.20% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 18.74%

Ally Invest Advisors Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 20.15%. The purchase prices were between $54.16 and $54.5, with an estimated average price of $54.34. The stock is now traded at around $54.01. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.08%. The holding were 446,277 shares as of .

Ally Invest Advisors Inc. added to a holding in iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF by 63.37%. The purchase prices were between $70.41 and $81.56, with an estimated average price of $75.29. The stock is now traded at around $82.62. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 67,077 shares as of .

Ally Invest Advisors Inc. added to a holding in iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Select ETF by 68.32%. The purchase prices were between $60.95 and $65.87, with an estimated average price of $63.82. The stock is now traded at around $70.06. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 46,207 shares as of .

Ally Invest Advisors Inc. added to a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF by 30.65%. The purchase prices were between $54.31 and $54.84, with an estimated average price of $54.63. The stock is now traded at around $54.95. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 30,760 shares as of .

Ally Invest Advisors Inc. added to a holding in VANGUARD WHITEHALL by 31.64%. The purchase prices were between $77.57 and $85.18, with an estimated average price of $81.89. The stock is now traded at around $89.40. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 15,087 shares as of .

Ally Invest Advisors Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 26.86%. The purchase prices were between $51.4 and $55.51, with an estimated average price of $53.66. The stock is now traded at around $58.00. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 14,278 shares as of .