Ally Invest Advisors Inc. Buys Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF, iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF, iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Select ETF

Investment company Ally Invest Advisors Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF, iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF, iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Select ETF, iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF, VANGUARD WHITEHALL during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Ally Invest Advisors Inc.. As of 2020Q3, Ally Invest Advisors Inc. owns 15 stocks with a total value of $374 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
For the details of Ally Invest Advisors Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/ally+invest+advisors+inc./current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Ally Invest Advisors Inc.
- ISHARES TRUST (IVV) - 246,228 shares, 22.12% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.45%
- VANGUARD TAX MANAG (VEA) - 1,786,689 shares, 19.54% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.71%
- ISHARES TRUST (IJH) - 225,134 shares, 11.15% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.36%
- Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) - 697,027 shares, 10.84% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 18.24%
- iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEF) - 313,288 shares, 10.20% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 18.74%
Ally Invest Advisors Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 20.15%. The purchase prices were between $54.16 and $54.5, with an estimated average price of $54.34. The stock is now traded at around $54.01. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.08%. The holding were 446,277 shares as of .Added: iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF (ESGU)
Ally Invest Advisors Inc. added to a holding in iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF by 63.37%. The purchase prices were between $70.41 and $81.56, with an estimated average price of $75.29. The stock is now traded at around $82.62. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 67,077 shares as of .Added: iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Select ETF (ESGD)
Ally Invest Advisors Inc. added to a holding in iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Select ETF by 68.32%. The purchase prices were between $60.95 and $65.87, with an estimated average price of $63.82. The stock is now traded at around $70.06. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 46,207 shares as of .Added: iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF (IGSB)
Ally Invest Advisors Inc. added to a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF by 30.65%. The purchase prices were between $54.31 and $54.84, with an estimated average price of $54.63. The stock is now traded at around $54.95. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 30,760 shares as of .Added: VANGUARD WHITEHALL (VYM)
Ally Invest Advisors Inc. added to a holding in VANGUARD WHITEHALL by 31.64%. The purchase prices were between $77.57 and $85.18, with an estimated average price of $81.89. The stock is now traded at around $89.40. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 15,087 shares as of .Added: Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI)
Ally Invest Advisors Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 26.86%. The purchase prices were between $51.4 and $55.51, with an estimated average price of $53.66. The stock is now traded at around $58.00. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 14,278 shares as of .
Here is the complete portfolio of Ally Invest Advisors Inc.. Also check out:
1. Ally Invest Advisors Inc.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Ally Invest Advisors Inc.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Ally Invest Advisors Inc.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Ally Invest Advisors Inc. keeps buying