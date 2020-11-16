Public Sector Pension Investment Board Buys Avista Corp, The Toronto-Dominion Bank, Netflix Inc, Sells Virtu Financial Inc, Alibaba Group Holding, Linde PLC

Montreal, A8, based Investment company Public Sector Pension Investment Board (Current Portfolio) buys Avista Corp, The Toronto-Dominion Bank, Netflix Inc, ISHARES TRUST, Avery Dennison Corp, sells Virtu Financial Inc, Alibaba Group Holding, Linde PLC, Fidelity National Information Services Inc, iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Public Sector Pension Investment Board. As of 2020Q3, Public Sector Pension Investment Board owns 1420 stocks with a total value of $12.3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: HYG, PLTR, PSTH, CCIV, GSAH, FLEX, EMB, ENPC.U, DGNR.U, YNDX, PTVE, TRUP, PRPB, ITB, FSLY, MCHI, SE, MELI, LVGO, LSPD, IHI, BKU, BMCH, RCM, FSM, NGHC, ACIA, GRSVU, NGD, COOP, FHB, LEAP.U, CPK, ODP, NUAN, CRS, PRK, CLI, CWEN, ATI, FTOCU, ETSY, BOX, VVV, FXI, IDCC, VLY, SII, UNVR, FULT, TRIL, INT, NOMD, NVT, TER, AACQ, CPSR, PBF, CTLT, CR, STAY, FFG, FBK, FHN, FLGT, HWC, GEO, BANF, CPE, PSB, CATY, CNX, NTCT, HELE, DY, EGP, EME, LHCG, FNB, SBH, HOG, FL,
- Added Positions: AVA, TD, NFLX, AVY, MSFT, BRK.B, FISV, PYPL, MA, AAPL, ADSW, AMZN, TWTR, JPM, CRM, MXIM, WFC, RDN, TJX, TMUS, DIS, VRSN, WLTW, IJR, FDX, GM, NEM, TMO, VST, PLD, T, MIDD, ESNT, ANET, KO, FB, NBL, NVDA, VAR, GOOG, ANTM, AVGO, EQIX, ICE, ISRG, USB, XPO, AMGN, FIT, KSU, PWR, ALL, AIZ, FCX, LW, MRK, SHOP, SWKS, SBUX, MDT, CNQ, GILD, HPP, PM, PG, RY, SPY, TECK, UNH, BAX, DHR, EXC, PGR, TFC, APTV, ABBV, CAE, GDOT, EEM, KNSL, PEP, PFE, SSRM, AMTD, TFII, VZ, WMT, ETN, NLSN, BNS, BMY, BAM, CVX, COST, EOG, EPRT, HON, EL, LOW, LMNX, MPC, MCK, NEE, NKE, QCOM, RWT, SCCO, TRP, TXN, UNP, YUMC, ACN, AMD, BMO, BA, BSIG, CI, CPT, CTRE, CHTR, CBB, CXW, EQX, GS, IBM, INTU, LLY, LMT, MFC, MNTA, NMIH, ORCL, OR, QSR, NOW, STN, TGT, TDS, TIF, UPS, V, WCN, ZBH, ZTS, AXTA, LILAK, TROX, NXPI, AVAV, A, APD, AQN, MO, AEP, AXP, AWK, APH, ADI, ANSS, AMAT, ADM, AUPH, ADSK, AZO, BLL, BLDP, BK, BDX, BBY, BIIB, BLK, BKNG, BSX, VTOL, GIB, CME, CSX, CDNS, CALM, COF, CAT, CNC, CMG, CSCO, CTAS, CLX, CTSH, CL, CAG, ED, STZ, CMI, DHI, DE, DLX, DXCM, DLR, DG, D, DOW, DUK, EBAY, ECL, EW, EA, EMR, ECPG, ES, FAST, FBP, FMBI, F, FTS, FTV, GD, GE, GIS, GPN, GPI, HPQ, HIG, HUM, IDXX, ITW, ILMN, IIPR, IQV, IRDM, KLAC, K, KGC, KHC, LHX, LZB, LRCX, MGM, MMC, CASH, MCHP, MU, MLHR, MNST, MCO, MS, NSC, NOC, NWBI, NTR, ORLY, OSPN, OTEX, PNC, PPG, PCAR, PLMR, PAYX, PBA, PRDO, PRA, PRSC, PEG, PSA, REGN, REZI, ROK, RCI, ROP, ROST, SBAC, SCHW, SRE, SHW, SILV, SSD, STMP, SWK, SYK, SNPS, SYY, TU, TRI, TDG, VRSK, VRTX, WEC, WBA, WM, YETI, YUM, AON, BIP, JCI, TT, CB, TEL, AFL, AES, ANIP, ATNI, ABMD, ADUS, AAP, AEGN, AKAM, ALRM, ALK, ALB, ALEX, ARE, ALXN, ALGN, LNT, AEE, AAL, AAT, AIG, APEI, AMWD, CRMT, ABC, AMP, ABCB, AME, AMPH, ANDE, APA, AIV, APOG, AAOI, ARLO, AHH, AAWW, ATO, ACB, ADP, AVB, CAR, BGS, BKR, BHC, BGNE, BB, BCC, BWA, BPFH, BRC, BR, BF.B, BKE, CBOE, CBRE, CHRW, CMS, COG, CADE, CAMP, CCJ, CPB, CGC, CAH, CSII, KMX, CCL, CE, CVE, CNP, CPF, LUMN, CERN, CHEF, CHD, CHUY, CINF, CFG, CTXS, CHRS, CIGI, CMA, CBU, CYH, CHCT, CXO, CONN, CNSL, COO, CPRT, CORE, GLW, CTVA, CRVL, CCRN, CYTK, DTE, DXPE, DXC, DAKT, DRI, DAL, XRAY, DVN, DKS, DFS, DISCA, DISCK, DISH, DLTR, DPZ, DORM, DOV, DRE, ETFC, EGRX, DEA, EMN, EBIX, EIX, EGO, ENTA, WIRE, EPAC, ETR, EFX, ETRN, EQR, ESE, ESS, EVRG, EXPE, EXPD, EXR, EXTR, EZPW, FLIR, FMC, FHI, FFIV, FITB, FRC, FSV, FBC, FE, FLT, FLS, FTNT, FBHS, FBM, FOXA, FOX, BEN, FF, AJG, GPS, IT, GPC, GTY, GIL, GKOS, GL, GLUU, GWW, LOPE, GRP.U, GHL, GFF, HCA, HAL, HNGR, HAFC, HAS, HTLD, PEAK, JKHY, HSY, HSKA, HES, HPE, HIBB, HIW, HLT, HFC, HOLX, HOPE, HRL, HST, HWM, JBHT, HBAN, HII, IPGP, STAR, IEX, IMO, INCY, IR, NSIT, IBP, IFF, IP, IPG, IRET, IRM, ITRI, J, JNPR, KAR, KREF, KALU, KBH, KEY, KEYS, KIM, KMI, KN, KFY, KR, LB, LKQ, LH, LCI, LVS, LEG, LDOS, LEN, LNC, LYV, L, MTB, MDU, MYRG, SHOO, MGA, MRO, HZO, MKTX, MAS, MKC, MDP, MTH, MLAB, MTD, MAA, MHK, TAP, MCRI, MOS, MPAA, NRG, NVR, NDAQ, NPK, NTAP, NWL, NWSA, NWS, NXGN, NI, NTRS, NFBK, NWE, NLOK, DNOW, NUE, ODFL, OMC, OKE, ONTO, CNXN, PDCE, PDFS, PPL, PPBI, PKG, PACW, PAYC, PVAC, PMT, PBCT, PKI, PAHC, PSX, PDD, PNW, PLT, POWI, TROW, PSMT, PRMW, PFG, PFS, PRU, PHM, DGX, QNST, RES, RDNT, RRC, RYAM, RC, O, RRGB, REG, RF, RSG, RMD, RHI, ROL, STBA, SLG, SIVB, SAFE, BFS, HSIC, SLB, SSP, SA, SEE, SHEN, SSTK, SLP, AOS, SJM, SNA, SJI, SWN, SPPI, SR, STT, SCL, STC, STRA, RGR, SUPN, SRDX, SYKE, SYF, TALO, TDY, TFX, TNC, TXT, TVTY, TSCO, TG, THS, TBI, TTEC, TYL, TSN, UDR, UGI, USCR, UA, UIS, UCBI, UAL, UIHC, URI, UEIC, UHT, UVE, UNM, UBA, ECOL, VFC, VLO, VNDA, VREX, VGR, VTR, VBTX, VICR, VNO, VMC, WAB, WAT, WELL, WST, WDC, WU, WRK, WY, WHR, WMB, WYNN, XNCR, XYL, ZBRA, ZUMZ, ZYXI, ALLE, AMCR, BEP, CATM, ENDP, RE, INFO, IVZ, NCLH, STX, PNR, STE, FTI, PRGO, GRMN, CYBR, CLB, LYB, MYL, RCL, LPG,
- Reduced Positions: BABA, LIN, FIS, GOOGL, ASHR, SO, JNJ, OTIS, SPGI, MMM, CMCSA, DD, HD, MAR, ADBE, JD, TRV, XEL, LUV, BTG, CVS, INTC, CCI, ENB, NUVA, VIAC, ABT, MCD, MSI, XLNX, CP, FRT, SPG, AMT, C, KL, MDLZ, TTWO, AEM, BXP, CARR, IGV, RTX, BIDU, BAC, BERY, CM, CNI, FNV, NEEPP, NEEPP, RJF, SLF, SU, TCO, BCE, WRB, CRUS, OXY, KBE, XLV, STWD, HRB, BEPC, CIEN, DECK, XOM, EWT, MSCI, MET, QRVO, R, SJR, TPR, G, ATVI, CDW, CWT, COP, DBD, GMS, GCO, GWB, EFA, KRA, MLM, MMSI, MEOH, MSTR, NTES, OXM, PH, PRGS, RUTH, SEM, TAL, TAC, WPM, ZION, WMGI, AAON, AMAG, AMN, AZZ, ANF, AEIS, AIN, ALGT, AXL, AWR, AMSF, ARI, ARCB, ABG, ASTE, AX, BMI, BANC, BANR, BNED, B, BBBY, BELFB, BHLB, BIG, BIO, BKH, BLMN, CF, CTS, CVBF, CAL, ELY, CATO, CVCO, CENTA, CIR, CHCO, COKE, FIX, CMC, CPSI, CMTL, CNMD, BOOM, DSPG, PLAY, DVA, DBI, DRH, DCOM, DIN, DFIN, DRQ, LOCO, EHTH, EIG, NPO, ENVA, ENSG, ETH, EVTC, EXLS, EXTN, FRGI, FCF, FWRD, FSP, GCP, GIII, GME, THRM, GNL, GVA, GPRE, HCI, HBI, HSTM, HP, HMST, HBM, ILPT, NGVT, IIIN, INVA, TILE, IVC, IRBT, JJSF, JBT, KELYA, KMB, KTB, KLIC, LNN, LPSN, LDL, MDC, MTSC, M, MMI, MCS, MTZ, MTRN, MTRX, MATW, MED, MLCO, MTOR, MIK, MNRO, MOV, MLI, MYGN, NBTB, EGOV, NIO, NSA, NTUS, NAVI, NP, EDU, NR, OSB, OGE, OI, OPI, OFIX, OMI, PKE, PATK, PNTG, PXD, PIPR, POWL, PUMP, NX, RMBS, RL, RAVN, RGNX, REGI, REX, FLOW, SAFT, JOE, JBSS, SANM, SCSC, SCHL, CKH, SENEA, SCVL, SAH, SMP, SXI, SNEX, SXC, TISI, THC, DDD, TMST, TMP, TCOM, USNA, ULTA, UAA, UFI, UNF, UNFI, UHS, VRA, VRTV, VRTU, VRTS, WDFC, WDR, HCC, WTS, WRI, WABC, WSR, WETF, WWW, WRLD, XPER, XRX, BBU, BPY, CPRI, FN, NBR, SIG, CHKP, AER, QGEN,
- Sold Out: VIRT, IBB, GSAH.U, EE, CZR, CZR, CZR, EWY, EIDO, WING, XLK, EBS, FOXF, LAD, LM, MEDP, WCC, PTLA, FICO, STLD, RUN, NEWR, NUS, TREB.U, WORK, WUBA, MOH, ITT, IBKC, THG, Z, CHX, FSB, HTA, PSTG, CNK, AGR, BCO, CASY, HAE, CRL, TGNA, OLED, UTHR, UMPQ, SHO, FLR, SLM, GT, BLD, ZTO, DBX, FDS, TME, EXP, UFS, DNRCQ, CDR, ADS, TV, KSS, EVR, NCR, PEI, SLGN, SLAB, COTY, TPH, VIPS, EXPR, RGA, CFX, REI, VMI,
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 3,436,854 shares, 3.23% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.64%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 1,766,064 shares, 3.02% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.60%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 105,531 shares, 2.70% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.86%
- The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) - 5,751,185 shares, 2.16% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 59.43%
- Royal Bank of Canada (RY) - 3,336,177 shares, 1.90% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.30%
Public Sector Pension Investment Board initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $80.19 and $84.52, with an estimated average price of $83.12. The stock is now traded at around $85.92. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 680,000 shares as of .New Purchase: Palantir Technologies Inc (PLTR)
Public Sector Pension Investment Board initiated holding in Palantir Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.5 and $9.5, with an estimated average price of $9.5. The stock is now traded at around $15.93. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 4,393,673 shares as of .New Purchase: Pershing Square Tontine Holdings Ltd (PSTH)
Public Sector Pension Investment Board initiated holding in Pershing Square Tontine Holdings Ltd. The purchase prices were between $21.6 and $23.11, with an estimated average price of $22.47. The stock is now traded at around $23.90. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 1,250,000 shares as of .New Purchase: Churchill Capital Corp IV (CCIV)
Public Sector Pension Investment Board initiated holding in Churchill Capital Corp IV. The purchase prices were between $9.77 and $9.88, with an estimated average price of $9.82. The stock is now traded at around $9.70. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 2,000,000 shares as of .New Purchase: GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II (GSAH)
Public Sector Pension Investment Board initiated holding in GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II. The purchase prices were between $9.95 and $11.03, with an estimated average price of $10.37. The stock is now traded at around $10.09. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 1,500,000 shares as of .New Purchase: Flex Ltd (FLEX)
Public Sector Pension Investment Board initiated holding in Flex Ltd. The purchase prices were between $9.82 and $11.92, with an estimated average price of $10.81. The stock is now traded at around $16.24. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 1,249,100 shares as of .Added: Avista Corp (AVA)
Public Sector Pension Investment Board added to a holding in Avista Corp by 3067.85%. The purchase prices were between $33.36 and $38.26, with an estimated average price of $36.24. The stock is now traded at around $39.14. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.31%. The holding were 4,859,919 shares as of .Added: The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD)
Public Sector Pension Investment Board added to a holding in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 59.43%. The purchase prices were between $43.23 and $50.56, with an estimated average price of $46.56. The stock is now traded at around $50.54. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 5,751,185 shares as of .Added: Netflix Inc (NFLX)
Public Sector Pension Investment Board added to a holding in Netflix Inc by 178.48%. The purchase prices were between $466.93 and $556.55, with an estimated average price of $497.66. The stock is now traded at around $479.10. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 179,433 shares as of .Added: Avery Dennison Corp (AVY)
Public Sector Pension Investment Board added to a holding in Avery Dennison Corp by 5441.25%. The purchase prices were between $110.61 and $128.69, with an estimated average price of $118.02. The stock is now traded at around $152.60. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 443,300 shares as of .Added: Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B)
Public Sector Pension Investment Board added to a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc by 105.01%. The purchase prices were between $177.99 and $221.68, with an estimated average price of $204.37. The stock is now traded at around $233.10. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 384,381 shares as of .Added: Fiserv Inc (FISV)
Public Sector Pension Investment Board added to a holding in Fiserv Inc by 152.83%. The purchase prices were between $93.06 and $104.07, with an estimated average price of $99.57. The stock is now traded at around $109.71. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 571,381 shares as of .Sold Out: Virtu Financial Inc (VIRT)
Public Sector Pension Investment Board sold out a holding in Virtu Financial Inc. The sale prices were between $21.9 and $27.74, with an estimated average price of $25.1.Sold Out: iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund (IBB)
Public Sector Pension Investment Board sold out a holding in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund. The sale prices were between $126.88 and $145.8, with an estimated average price of $135.61.Sold Out: GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II (GSAH.U)
Public Sector Pension Investment Board sold out a holding in GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II. The sale prices were between $10.25 and $11.32, with an estimated average price of $10.65.Sold Out: El Paso Electric Co (EE)
Public Sector Pension Investment Board sold out a holding in El Paso Electric Co. The sale prices were between $66.4 and $68.41, with an estimated average price of $67.46.Sold Out: Cronus Resources Ltd (CZR)
Public Sector Pension Investment Board sold out a holding in Cronus Resources Ltd. The sale prices were between $11.92 and $12.47, with an estimated average price of $12.25.Sold Out: Cronus Resources Ltd (CZR)
Public Sector Pension Investment Board sold out a holding in Cronus Resources Ltd. The sale prices were between $11.92 and $12.47, with an estimated average price of $12.25.
