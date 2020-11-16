Public Sector Pension Investment Board Buys Avista Corp, The Toronto-Dominion Bank, Netflix Inc, Sells Virtu Financial Inc, Alibaba Group Holding, Linde PLC

Montreal, A8, based Investment company Public Sector Pension Investment Board (Current Portfolio) buys Avista Corp, The Toronto-Dominion Bank, Netflix Inc, ISHARES TRUST, Avery Dennison Corp, sells Virtu Financial Inc, Alibaba Group Holding, Linde PLC, Fidelity National Information Services Inc, iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Public Sector Pension Investment Board. As of 2020Q3, Public Sector Pension Investment Board owns 1420 stocks with a total value of $12.3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Apple Inc (AAPL) - 3,436,854 shares, 3.23% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.64% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 1,766,064 shares, 3.02% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.60% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 105,531 shares, 2.70% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.86% The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) - 5,751,185 shares, 2.16% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 59.43% Royal Bank of Canada (RY) - 3,336,177 shares, 1.90% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.30%

Public Sector Pension Investment Board initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $80.19 and $84.52, with an estimated average price of $83.12. The stock is now traded at around $85.92. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 680,000 shares as of .

Public Sector Pension Investment Board initiated holding in Palantir Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.5 and $9.5, with an estimated average price of $9.5. The stock is now traded at around $15.93. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 4,393,673 shares as of .

Public Sector Pension Investment Board initiated holding in Pershing Square Tontine Holdings Ltd. The purchase prices were between $21.6 and $23.11, with an estimated average price of $22.47. The stock is now traded at around $23.90. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 1,250,000 shares as of .

Public Sector Pension Investment Board initiated holding in Churchill Capital Corp IV. The purchase prices were between $9.77 and $9.88, with an estimated average price of $9.82. The stock is now traded at around $9.70. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 2,000,000 shares as of .

Public Sector Pension Investment Board initiated holding in GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II. The purchase prices were between $9.95 and $11.03, with an estimated average price of $10.37. The stock is now traded at around $10.09. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 1,500,000 shares as of .

Public Sector Pension Investment Board initiated holding in Flex Ltd. The purchase prices were between $9.82 and $11.92, with an estimated average price of $10.81. The stock is now traded at around $16.24. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 1,249,100 shares as of .

Public Sector Pension Investment Board added to a holding in Avista Corp by 3067.85%. The purchase prices were between $33.36 and $38.26, with an estimated average price of $36.24. The stock is now traded at around $39.14. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.31%. The holding were 4,859,919 shares as of .

Public Sector Pension Investment Board added to a holding in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 59.43%. The purchase prices were between $43.23 and $50.56, with an estimated average price of $46.56. The stock is now traded at around $50.54. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 5,751,185 shares as of .

Public Sector Pension Investment Board added to a holding in Netflix Inc by 178.48%. The purchase prices were between $466.93 and $556.55, with an estimated average price of $497.66. The stock is now traded at around $479.10. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 179,433 shares as of .

Public Sector Pension Investment Board added to a holding in Avery Dennison Corp by 5441.25%. The purchase prices were between $110.61 and $128.69, with an estimated average price of $118.02. The stock is now traded at around $152.60. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 443,300 shares as of .

Public Sector Pension Investment Board added to a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc by 105.01%. The purchase prices were between $177.99 and $221.68, with an estimated average price of $204.37. The stock is now traded at around $233.10. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 384,381 shares as of .

Public Sector Pension Investment Board added to a holding in Fiserv Inc by 152.83%. The purchase prices were between $93.06 and $104.07, with an estimated average price of $99.57. The stock is now traded at around $109.71. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 571,381 shares as of .

Public Sector Pension Investment Board sold out a holding in Virtu Financial Inc. The sale prices were between $21.9 and $27.74, with an estimated average price of $25.1.

Public Sector Pension Investment Board sold out a holding in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund. The sale prices were between $126.88 and $145.8, with an estimated average price of $135.61.

Public Sector Pension Investment Board sold out a holding in GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II. The sale prices were between $10.25 and $11.32, with an estimated average price of $10.65.

Public Sector Pension Investment Board sold out a holding in El Paso Electric Co. The sale prices were between $66.4 and $68.41, with an estimated average price of $67.46.

Public Sector Pension Investment Board sold out a holding in Cronus Resources Ltd. The sale prices were between $11.92 and $12.47, with an estimated average price of $12.25.

