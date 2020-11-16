Cpcm, Llc Buys JP MORGAN ETF TRUS, Bloom Energy Corp, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, Sells Starbucks Corp, Wells Fargo, LyondellBasell Industries NV

Investment company Cpcm, Llc (Current Portfolio) buys JP MORGAN ETF TRUS, Bloom Energy Corp, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, Genuine Parts Co, Inspire Medical Systems Inc, sells Starbucks Corp, Wells Fargo, LyondellBasell Industries NV, Cummins Inc, Eaton Corp PLC during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Cpcm, Llc. As of 2020Q3, Cpcm, Llc owns 262 stocks with a total value of $921 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: GPC, AMCR, STAG, AMD, ORCC, LSI, POR, NEE, WORK, CRWD, ENPH, XLNX, SQ, SYY, LIN, MOH, KR, CARR, CUL1,

GPC, AMCR, STAG, AMD, ORCC, LSI, POR, NEE, WORK, CRWD, ENPH, XLNX, SQ, SYY, LIN, MOH, KR, CARR, CUL1, Added Positions: JPST, MSFT, BE, VT, VOO, VCSH, VIG, VYM, MINT, INSP, SHM, IWC, FBIO, BSV, COST, NTAP, GOOGL, VUG, VTI, BRK.B, SHY, DOCU, VBR, IGSB, PFF, LMRK, WMT, MGA, VWO, JPM, IPG, XLK, CVX, VTWO, VV, XLV, T, XLY, IEFA, EFR, EQNR, RLH, JWN, NEM, MTD, LRCX, MDLZ, HBAN, ENB, ADP, APD,

JPST, MSFT, BE, VT, VOO, VCSH, VIG, VYM, MINT, INSP, SHM, IWC, FBIO, BSV, COST, NTAP, GOOGL, VUG, VTI, BRK.B, SHY, DOCU, VBR, IGSB, PFF, LMRK, WMT, MGA, VWO, JPM, IPG, XLK, CVX, VTWO, VV, XLV, T, XLY, IEFA, EFR, EQNR, RLH, JWN, NEM, MTD, LRCX, MDLZ, HBAN, ENB, ADP, APD, Reduced Positions: SBUX, AMZN, IWF, WFC, AAPL, SPY, IVV, TNET, SPLV, PCAR, CMI, IWD, SMAR, TSM, AMT, AGG, WHR, EMN, BA, BCE, EEM, NKE, VNQI, FB, CRM, BIV, NVO, GOOG, SPIB, CAT, CSCO, KO, VZ, ZM, TIP, PYPL, STIP, LLY, XOM, DVY, PG, EFA, BABA, QQQ, VONG, ES, VB, CFG, IWN, TGT, AMLP, SDY, RSP, FLOT, IJH, IYR, SPGI, AES, ALL, AIG, CMCSA, CCI, DE, FNF, GILD, HD, IBM, KEY, LMT, LOW, MCD, NSTG, NFLX, NVS, ORCL, PNC, QCOM, RSG, RDS.A, MMM, TXN, RTX, ANTM, WU, AVGO, PHYS,

SBUX, AMZN, IWF, WFC, AAPL, SPY, IVV, TNET, SPLV, PCAR, CMI, IWD, SMAR, TSM, AMT, AGG, WHR, EMN, BA, BCE, EEM, NKE, VNQI, FB, CRM, BIV, NVO, GOOG, SPIB, CAT, CSCO, KO, VZ, ZM, TIP, PYPL, STIP, LLY, XOM, DVY, PG, EFA, BABA, QQQ, VONG, ES, VB, CFG, IWN, TGT, AMLP, SDY, RSP, FLOT, IJH, IYR, SPGI, AES, ALL, AIG, CMCSA, CCI, DE, FNF, GILD, HD, IBM, KEY, LMT, LOW, MCD, NSTG, NFLX, NVS, ORCL, PNC, QCOM, RSG, RDS.A, MMM, TXN, RTX, ANTM, WU, AVGO, PHYS, Sold Out: LYB, ETN, CCEP, TLT, UNP, VMBS, SMED,

For the details of CPCM, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/cpcm%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 31,457 shares, 10.76% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.06% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 400,963 shares, 9.16% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.19% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 457,510 shares, 5.76% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.85% Starbucks Corp (SBUX) - 597,837 shares, 5.58% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 25.98% PACCAR Inc (PCAR) - 453,018 shares, 4.20% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.37%

Cpcm, Llc initiated holding in Genuine Parts Co. The purchase prices were between $84.45 and $103.02, with an estimated average price of $93.04. The stock is now traded at around $99.57. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 9,040 shares as of .

Cpcm, Llc initiated holding in Amcor PLC. The purchase prices were between $10.3 and $11.43, with an estimated average price of $10.88. The stock is now traded at around $12.15. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 69,186 shares as of .

Cpcm, Llc initiated holding in Stag Industrial Inc. The purchase prices were between $28.84 and $33.76, with an estimated average price of $31.54. The stock is now traded at around $31.27. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 20,775 shares as of .

Cpcm, Llc initiated holding in Owl Rock Capital Corp. The purchase prices were between $11.7 and $12.7, with an estimated average price of $12.25. The stock is now traded at around $13.59. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 34,175 shares as of .

Cpcm, Llc initiated holding in Life Storage Inc. The purchase prices were between $92.76 and $111.4, with an estimated average price of $101.7. The stock is now traded at around $116.50. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 3,895 shares as of .

Cpcm, Llc initiated holding in Advanced Micro Devices Inc. The purchase prices were between $52.34 and $92.18, with an estimated average price of $74.04. The stock is now traded at around $83.73. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 4,441 shares as of .

Cpcm, Llc added to a holding in JP MORGAN ETF TRUS by 183.73%. The purchase prices were between $50.71 and $50.88, with an estimated average price of $50.81. The stock is now traded at around $50.77. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 181,337 shares as of .

Cpcm, Llc added to a holding in Bloom Energy Corp by 77.76%. The purchase prices were between $10.35 and $18.71, with an estimated average price of $14.85. The stock is now traded at around $19.15. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 310,561 shares as of .

Cpcm, Llc added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 86.59%. The purchase prices were between $82.55 and $83.1, with an estimated average price of $82.88. The stock is now traded at around $82.90. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 25,096 shares as of .

Cpcm, Llc added to a holding in PIMCO ETF TRUST by 151.37%. The purchase prices were between $101.57 and $102, with an estimated average price of $101.83. The stock is now traded at around $101.97. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 11,774 shares as of .

Cpcm, Llc added to a holding in Inspire Medical Systems Inc by 35.85%. The purchase prices were between $87.5 and $130.91, with an estimated average price of $109.99. The stock is now traded at around $173.91. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 21,925 shares as of .

Cpcm, Llc added to a holding in SPDR SERIES TRUST by 202.42%. The purchase prices were between $49.76 and $50.06, with an estimated average price of $49.94. The stock is now traded at around $49.72. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 15,227 shares as of .

Cpcm, Llc sold out a holding in LyondellBasell Industries NV. The sale prices were between $62.13 and $79.9, with an estimated average price of $69.13.

Cpcm, Llc sold out a holding in Eaton Corp PLC. The sale prices were between $85.64 and $105.57, with an estimated average price of $97.68.

Cpcm, Llc sold out a holding in Coca-Cola European Partners PLC. The sale prices were between $37.26 and $45.31, with an estimated average price of $40.94.

Cpcm, Llc sold out a holding in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $161.12 and $171.57, with an estimated average price of $165.77.

Cpcm, Llc sold out a holding in Union Pacific Corp. The sale prices were between $165.99 and $202.37, with an estimated average price of $185.66.

Cpcm, Llc sold out a holding in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF. The sale prices were between $54.16 and $54.5, with an estimated average price of $54.34.