Cpcm, Llc Buys JP MORGAN ETF TRUS, Bloom Energy Corp, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, Sells Starbucks Corp, Wells Fargo, LyondellBasell Industries NV

November 16, 2020 | About: JPST +0% BE +6.09% VCSH +0.06% MINT +0% INSP -0.43% SHM -0.18% GPC +0.55% AMCR +3.05% STAG +0.16% ORCC +0.52% LSI -0.09%

Investment company Cpcm, Llc (Current Portfolio) buys JP MORGAN ETF TRUS, Bloom Energy Corp, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, Genuine Parts Co, Inspire Medical Systems Inc, sells Starbucks Corp, Wells Fargo, LyondellBasell Industries NV, Cummins Inc, Eaton Corp PLC during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Cpcm, Llc. As of 2020Q3, Cpcm, Llc owns 262 stocks with a total value of $921 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of CPCM, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/cpcm%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of CPCM, LLC
  1. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 31,457 shares, 10.76% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.06%
  2. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 400,963 shares, 9.16% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.19%
  3. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 457,510 shares, 5.76% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.85%
  4. Starbucks Corp (SBUX) - 597,837 shares, 5.58% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 25.98%
  5. PACCAR Inc (PCAR) - 453,018 shares, 4.20% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.37%
New Purchase: Genuine Parts Co (GPC)

Cpcm, Llc initiated holding in Genuine Parts Co. The purchase prices were between $84.45 and $103.02, with an estimated average price of $93.04. The stock is now traded at around $99.57. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 9,040 shares as of .

New Purchase: Amcor PLC (AMCR)

Cpcm, Llc initiated holding in Amcor PLC. The purchase prices were between $10.3 and $11.43, with an estimated average price of $10.88. The stock is now traded at around $12.15. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 69,186 shares as of .

New Purchase: Stag Industrial Inc (STAG)

Cpcm, Llc initiated holding in Stag Industrial Inc. The purchase prices were between $28.84 and $33.76, with an estimated average price of $31.54. The stock is now traded at around $31.27. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 20,775 shares as of .

New Purchase: Owl Rock Capital Corp (ORCC)

Cpcm, Llc initiated holding in Owl Rock Capital Corp. The purchase prices were between $11.7 and $12.7, with an estimated average price of $12.25. The stock is now traded at around $13.59. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 34,175 shares as of .

New Purchase: Life Storage Inc (LSI)

Cpcm, Llc initiated holding in Life Storage Inc. The purchase prices were between $92.76 and $111.4, with an estimated average price of $101.7. The stock is now traded at around $116.50. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 3,895 shares as of .

New Purchase: Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD)

Cpcm, Llc initiated holding in Advanced Micro Devices Inc. The purchase prices were between $52.34 and $92.18, with an estimated average price of $74.04. The stock is now traded at around $83.73. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 4,441 shares as of .

Added: JP MORGAN ETF TRUS (JPST)

Cpcm, Llc added to a holding in JP MORGAN ETF TRUS by 183.73%. The purchase prices were between $50.71 and $50.88, with an estimated average price of $50.81. The stock is now traded at around $50.77. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 181,337 shares as of .

Added: Bloom Energy Corp (BE)

Cpcm, Llc added to a holding in Bloom Energy Corp by 77.76%. The purchase prices were between $10.35 and $18.71, with an estimated average price of $14.85. The stock is now traded at around $19.15. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 310,561 shares as of .

Added: Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH)

Cpcm, Llc added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 86.59%. The purchase prices were between $82.55 and $83.1, with an estimated average price of $82.88. The stock is now traded at around $82.90. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 25,096 shares as of .

Added: PIMCO ETF TRUST (MINT)

Cpcm, Llc added to a holding in PIMCO ETF TRUST by 151.37%. The purchase prices were between $101.57 and $102, with an estimated average price of $101.83. The stock is now traded at around $101.97. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 11,774 shares as of .

Added: Inspire Medical Systems Inc (INSP)

Cpcm, Llc added to a holding in Inspire Medical Systems Inc by 35.85%. The purchase prices were between $87.5 and $130.91, with an estimated average price of $109.99. The stock is now traded at around $173.91. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 21,925 shares as of .

Added: SPDR SERIES TRUST (SHM)

Cpcm, Llc added to a holding in SPDR SERIES TRUST by 202.42%. The purchase prices were between $49.76 and $50.06, with an estimated average price of $49.94. The stock is now traded at around $49.72. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 15,227 shares as of .

Sold Out: LyondellBasell Industries NV (LYB)

Cpcm, Llc sold out a holding in LyondellBasell Industries NV. The sale prices were between $62.13 and $79.9, with an estimated average price of $69.13.

Sold Out: Eaton Corp PLC (ETN)

Cpcm, Llc sold out a holding in Eaton Corp PLC. The sale prices were between $85.64 and $105.57, with an estimated average price of $97.68.

Sold Out: Coca-Cola European Partners PLC (CCEP)

Cpcm, Llc sold out a holding in Coca-Cola European Partners PLC. The sale prices were between $37.26 and $45.31, with an estimated average price of $40.94.

Sold Out: iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT)

Cpcm, Llc sold out a holding in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $161.12 and $171.57, with an estimated average price of $165.77.

Sold Out: Union Pacific Corp (UNP)

Cpcm, Llc sold out a holding in Union Pacific Corp. The sale prices were between $165.99 and $202.37, with an estimated average price of $185.66.

Sold Out: Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (VMBS)

Cpcm, Llc sold out a holding in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF. The sale prices were between $54.16 and $54.5, with an estimated average price of $54.34.



