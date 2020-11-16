Advent International Corp Buys Envestnet Inc, Charles Schwab Corp, Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, Sells Five Below Inc

Investment company Advent International Corp (Current Portfolio) buys Envestnet Inc, Charles Schwab Corp, Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, Intuit Inc, Vertex Inc, sells Five Below Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Advent International Corp. As of 2020Q3, Advent International Corp owns 16 stocks with a total value of $1.8 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: SCHW, CDAY, VERX,

SCHW, CDAY, VERX, Added Positions: ENV, INTU, ZI,

ENV, INTU, ZI, Reduced Positions: SYNH, FIVE, LNG,

Syneos Health Inc (SYNH) - 18,647,036 shares, 56.06% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 16.8% Envestnet Inc (ENV) - 1,513,643 shares, 6.60% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 81.00% Cheniere Energy Inc (LNG) - 2,326,453 shares, 6.09% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.21% ServiceNow Inc (NOW) - 216,000 shares, 5.92% of the total portfolio. DuPont de Nemours Inc (DD) - 1,376,475 shares, 4.32% of the total portfolio.

Advent International Corp initiated holding in Charles Schwab Corp. The purchase prices were between $33.02 and $36.28, with an estimated average price of $34.79. The stock is now traded at around $46.89. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.61%. The holding were 1,275,000 shares as of .

Advent International Corp initiated holding in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. The purchase prices were between $69.25 and $85.34, with an estimated average price of $78.23. The stock is now traded at around $94.92. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.06%. The holding were 440,218 shares as of .

Advent International Corp initiated holding in Vertex Inc. The purchase prices were between $21.71 and $29.1, with an estimated average price of $24.34. The stock is now traded at around $24.80. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 414,521 shares as of .

Advent International Corp added to a holding in Envestnet Inc by 81.00%. The purchase prices were between $74.11 and $89.04, with an estimated average price of $79.78. The stock is now traded at around $76.88. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.95%. The holding were 1,513,643 shares as of .

Advent International Corp added to a holding in Intuit Inc by 200.00%. The purchase prices were between $285.37 and $354.18, with an estimated average price of $313.06. The stock is now traded at around $357.06. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 60,000 shares as of .

Advent International Corp added to a holding in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc by 117.74%. The purchase prices were between $31.11 and $48.4, with an estimated average price of $39.2. The stock is now traded at around $41.61. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 217,737 shares as of .