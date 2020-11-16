  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Advent International Corp Buys Envestnet Inc, Charles Schwab Corp, Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, Sells Five Below Inc

November 16, 2020 | About: ENV +0.23% INTU +0.03% ZI -1.49% SCHW +1.93% CDAY -0.98% VERX -0.76%

Investment company Advent International Corp (Current Portfolio) buys Envestnet Inc, Charles Schwab Corp, Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, Intuit Inc, Vertex Inc, sells Five Below Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Advent International Corp. As of 2020Q3, Advent International Corp owns 16 stocks with a total value of $1.8 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of ADVENT INTERNATIONAL CORP's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/advent+international+corp/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of ADVENT INTERNATIONAL CORP
  1. Syneos Health Inc (SYNH) - 18,647,036 shares, 56.06% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 16.8%
  2. Envestnet Inc (ENV) - 1,513,643 shares, 6.60% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 81.00%
  3. Cheniere Energy Inc (LNG) - 2,326,453 shares, 6.09% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.21%
  4. ServiceNow Inc (NOW) - 216,000 shares, 5.92% of the total portfolio.
  5. DuPont de Nemours Inc (DD) - 1,376,475 shares, 4.32% of the total portfolio.
New Purchase: Charles Schwab Corp (SCHW)

Advent International Corp initiated holding in Charles Schwab Corp. The purchase prices were between $33.02 and $36.28, with an estimated average price of $34.79. The stock is now traded at around $46.89. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.61%. The holding were 1,275,000 shares as of .

New Purchase: Ceridian HCM Holding Inc (CDAY)

Advent International Corp initiated holding in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. The purchase prices were between $69.25 and $85.34, with an estimated average price of $78.23. The stock is now traded at around $94.92. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.06%. The holding were 440,218 shares as of .

New Purchase: Vertex Inc (VERX)

Advent International Corp initiated holding in Vertex Inc. The purchase prices were between $21.71 and $29.1, with an estimated average price of $24.34. The stock is now traded at around $24.80. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 414,521 shares as of .

Added: Envestnet Inc (ENV)

Advent International Corp added to a holding in Envestnet Inc by 81.00%. The purchase prices were between $74.11 and $89.04, with an estimated average price of $79.78. The stock is now traded at around $76.88. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.95%. The holding were 1,513,643 shares as of .

Added: Intuit Inc (INTU)

Advent International Corp added to a holding in Intuit Inc by 200.00%. The purchase prices were between $285.37 and $354.18, with an estimated average price of $313.06. The stock is now traded at around $357.06. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 60,000 shares as of .

Added: ZoomInfo Technologies Inc (ZI)

Advent International Corp added to a holding in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc by 117.74%. The purchase prices were between $31.11 and $48.4, with an estimated average price of $39.2. The stock is now traded at around $41.61. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 217,737 shares as of .



Here is the complete portfolio of ADVENT INTERNATIONAL CORP. Also check out:

ADVENT INTERNATIONAL CORP's Undervalued Stocks
ADVENT INTERNATIONAL CORP's Top Growth Companies
ADVENT INTERNATIONAL CORP's High Yield stocks
Stocks that ADVENT INTERNATIONAL CORP keeps buying

