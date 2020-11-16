Deep Basin Capital LP Buys Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp, Devon Energy Corp, Hess Corp, Sells Canadian Natural Resources, Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp, Equitrans Midstream Corp

Investment company Deep Basin Capital LP (Current Portfolio) buys Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp, Devon Energy Corp, Hess Corp, PDC Energy Inc, Targa Resources Corp, sells Canadian Natural Resources, Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp, Equitrans Midstream Corp, Talos Energy Inc, EOG Resources Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Deep Basin Capital LP. As of 2020Q3, Deep Basin Capital LP owns 47 stocks with a total value of $812 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: SPAQ, HES, EQNR, CNX, MUR, DPHC,

SPAQ, HES, EQNR, CNX, MUR, DPHC, Added Positions: DVN, PDCE, TRGP, CXO, WPX, PE, CRK, WHD, NEX, XEC, MNRL, LNG, ERF, VIST,

DVN, PDCE, TRGP, CXO, WPX, PE, CRK, WHD, NEX, XEC, MNRL, LNG, ERF, VIST, Reduced Positions: GTLS, BP, TOT, SLB, GDP,

GTLS, BP, TOT, SLB, GDP, Sold Out: CNQ, SPAQ.U, ETRN, TALO, EOG, SU, TPL, CLB, COG, KMI, NBL, EQT, PAGP, HP,

PDC Energy Inc (PDCE) - 4,240,670 shares, 6.47% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 74.79% Cimarex Energy Co (XEC) - 2,110,306 shares, 6.32% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 19.71% Concho Resources Inc (CXO) - 1,029,619 shares, 5.59% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 49.15% Targa Resources Corp (TRGP) - 2,855,206 shares, 4.93% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 109.42% Parsley Energy Inc (PE) - 4,162,371 shares, 4.80% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 52.11%

Deep Basin Capital LP initiated holding in Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $10.71 and $17.39, with an estimated average price of $13.61. The stock is now traded at around $8.96. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.93%. The holding were 2,213,888 shares as of .

Deep Basin Capital LP initiated holding in Hess Corp. The purchase prices were between $39.4 and $55.14, with an estimated average price of $47.57. The stock is now traded at around $46.82. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.1%. The holding were 615,489 shares as of .

Deep Basin Capital LP initiated holding in Equinor ASA. The purchase prices were between $13.95 and $16.65, with an estimated average price of $15.43. The stock is now traded at around $15.27. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.48%. The holding were 852,688 shares as of .

Deep Basin Capital LP initiated holding in CNX Resources Corp. The purchase prices were between $8.14 and $12, with an estimated average price of $10.18. The stock is now traded at around $9.65. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.06%. The holding were 916,241 shares as of .

Deep Basin Capital LP initiated holding in Murphy Oil Corp. The purchase prices were between $8.71 and $15.49, with an estimated average price of $12.83. The stock is now traded at around $9.48. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 510,529 shares as of .

Deep Basin Capital LP initiated holding in DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. The purchase prices were between $10.24 and $31.4, with an estimated average price of $15.94. The stock is now traded at around $18.21. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 94,139 shares as of .

Deep Basin Capital LP added to a holding in Devon Energy Corp by 911.07%. The purchase prices were between $8.68 and $12.64, with an estimated average price of $10.54. The stock is now traded at around $12.53. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.89%. The holding were 3,706,460 shares as of .

Deep Basin Capital LP added to a holding in PDC Energy Inc by 74.79%. The purchase prices were between $10.97 and $16.66, with an estimated average price of $14.26. The stock is now traded at around $15.97. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.77%. The holding were 4,240,670 shares as of .

Deep Basin Capital LP added to a holding in Targa Resources Corp by 109.42%. The purchase prices were between $13.96 and $20.44, with an estimated average price of $17.57. The stock is now traded at around $21.58. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.58%. The holding were 2,855,206 shares as of .

Deep Basin Capital LP added to a holding in Concho Resources Inc by 49.15%. The purchase prices were between $43.35 and $54.43, with an estimated average price of $49.91. The stock is now traded at around $55.16. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.84%. The holding were 1,029,619 shares as of .

Deep Basin Capital LP added to a holding in WPX Energy Inc by 67.41%. The purchase prices were between $4.33 and $6.64, with an estimated average price of $5.54. The stock is now traded at around $6.42. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.79%. The holding were 7,379,903 shares as of .

Deep Basin Capital LP added to a holding in Parsley Energy Inc by 52.11%. The purchase prices were between $8.89 and $12.42, with an estimated average price of $10.69. The stock is now traded at around $11.89. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.64%. The holding were 4,162,371 shares as of .

Deep Basin Capital LP sold out a holding in Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. The sale prices were between $16.01 and $20.55, with an estimated average price of $18.4.

Deep Basin Capital LP sold out a holding in Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $11.24 and $19.33, with an estimated average price of $14.99.

Deep Basin Capital LP sold out a holding in Equitrans Midstream Corp. The sale prices were between $8.33 and $11.64, with an estimated average price of $9.76.

Deep Basin Capital LP sold out a holding in Talos Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $5.56 and $9.01, with an estimated average price of $7.35.

Deep Basin Capital LP sold out a holding in EOG Resources Inc. The sale prices were between $35.94 and $50.89, with an estimated average price of $44.93.

Deep Basin Capital LP sold out a holding in Suncor Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $12.23 and $18.18, with an estimated average price of $15.67.