Adviser Investments LLC Buys Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF, FIDELITY COV TRS, ISHARES TRUST, Sells VANGUARD BD IDX FD, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF

November 16, 2020 | About: FBND +0.07% IVV +1.24% VTEB +0.06% HYG +0.56% AMT -1.65% INTC +1.61% BND +0.06% HYLB +0.57% USHY +0.57% HYLS +0.19% PHB +0.42%

Investment company Adviser Investments LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF, FIDELITY COV TRS, ISHARES TRUST, VANGUARD MUNICIPAL, ISHARES TRUST, sells VANGUARD BD IDX FD, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF, SPDR SERIES TRUST, ISHARES TRUST during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Adviser Investments LLC. As of 2020Q3, Adviser Investments LLC owns 203 stocks with a total value of $931 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of Adviser Investments LLC
  1. ISHARES TRUST (IVV) - 230,626 shares, 8.33% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 41.74%
  2. FIDELITY COV TRS (FBND) - 1,079,762 shares, 6.34% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 215.73%
  3. VANGUARD SPECIALIZ (VIG) - 420,063 shares, 5.81% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.81%
  4. VANGUARD MUNICIPAL (VTEB) - 969,147 shares, 5.67% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 71.40%
  5. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) - 583,293 shares, 5.53% of the total portfolio. New Position
New Purchase: Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND)

Adviser Investments LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $87.59 and $89.02, with an estimated average price of $88.2. The stock is now traded at around $87.87. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.53%. The holding were 583,293 shares as of .

New Purchase: DBX ETF TRUST (HYLB)

Adviser Investments LLC initiated holding in DBX ETF TRUST. The purchase prices were between $46.67 and $48.94, with an estimated average price of $48.2. The stock is now traded at around $49.29. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.89%. The holding were 171,707 shares as of .

New Purchase: iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond (USHY)

Adviser Investments LLC initiated holding in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond. The purchase prices were between $38.18 and $40.05, with an estimated average price of $39.5. The stock is now traded at around $40.46. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.89%. The holding were 209,354 shares as of .

New Purchase: FIRST TR EXCHANGE (HYLS)

Adviser Investments LLC initiated holding in FIRST TR EXCHANGE. The purchase prices were between $46.08 and $47.88, with an estimated average price of $47.24. The stock is now traded at around $48.31. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.88%. The holding were 174,352 shares as of .

New Purchase: INVESCO EXCH TRDII (PHB)

Adviser Investments LLC initiated holding in INVESCO EXCH TRDII. The purchase prices were between $18.17 and $18.95, with an estimated average price of $18.68. The stock is now traded at around $19.08. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.88%. The holding were 443,162 shares as of .

New Purchase: Amplify ETF Trust Online Retail (IBUY)

Adviser Investments LLC initiated holding in Amplify ETF Trust Online Retail. The purchase prices were between $72.21 and $93.9, with an estimated average price of $84.86. The stock is now traded at around $96.91. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 76,757 shares as of .

Added: FIDELITY COV TRS (FBND)

Adviser Investments LLC added to a holding in FIDELITY COV TRS by 215.73%. The purchase prices were between $53.68 and $55.04, with an estimated average price of $54.56. The stock is now traded at around $54.84. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.33%. The holding were 1,079,762 shares as of .

Added: ISHARES TRUST (IVV)

Adviser Investments LLC added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 41.74%. The purchase prices were between $310.4 and $357.62, with an estimated average price of $331.43. The stock is now traded at around $363.80. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.45%. The holding were 230,626 shares as of .

Added: VANGUARD MUNICIPAL (VTEB)

Adviser Investments LLC added to a holding in VANGUARD MUNICIPAL by 71.40%. The purchase prices were between $54.07 and $55.05, with an estimated average price of $54.57. The stock is now traded at around $54.51. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.36%. The holding were 969,147 shares as of .

Added: ISHARES TRUST (HYG)

Adviser Investments LLC added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 6978.15%. The purchase prices were between $80.19 and $84.52, with an estimated average price of $83.12. The stock is now traded at around $85.92. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.84%. The holding were 207,319 shares as of .

Added: American Tower Corp (AMT)

Adviser Investments LLC added to a holding in American Tower Corp by 1474.19%. The purchase prices were between $235.71 and $271.29, with an estimated average price of $253.64. The stock is now traded at around $239.09. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 16,954 shares as of .

Added: Intel Corp (INTC)

Adviser Investments LLC added to a holding in Intel Corp by 39.70%. The purchase prices were between $47.73 and $61.15, with an estimated average price of $52.07. The stock is now traded at around $46.19. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 141,058 shares as of .

Sold Out: ISHARES TRUST (ITB)

Adviser Investments LLC sold out a holding in ISHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $43.07 and $56.72, with an estimated average price of $52.24.

Sold Out: iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (SUSB)

Adviser Investments LLC sold out a holding in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $25.98 and $26.18, with an estimated average price of $26.1.

Sold Out: ISHARES GOLD TRUST (IAU)

Adviser Investments LLC sold out a holding in ISHARES GOLD TRUST. The sale prices were between $16.92 and $19.71, with an estimated average price of $18.26.

Sold Out: SPDR SERIES TRUST (CWB)

Adviser Investments LLC sold out a holding in SPDR SERIES TRUST. The sale prices were between $60.64 and $71.22, with an estimated average price of $66.11.

Sold Out: VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL)

Adviser Investments LLC sold out a holding in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $28.12 and $30.34, with an estimated average price of $29.6.

Sold Out: iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (EMB)

Adviser Investments LLC sold out a holding in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $107.76 and $113.69, with an estimated average price of $111.2.



GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)