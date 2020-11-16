Adviser Investments LLC Buys Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF, FIDELITY COV TRS, ISHARES TRUST, Sells VANGUARD BD IDX FD, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF

Investment company Adviser Investments LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF, FIDELITY COV TRS, ISHARES TRUST, VANGUARD MUNICIPAL, ISHARES TRUST, sells VANGUARD BD IDX FD, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF, SPDR SERIES TRUST, ISHARES TRUST during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Adviser Investments LLC. As of 2020Q3, Adviser Investments LLC owns 203 stocks with a total value of $931 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



ISHARES TRUST (IVV) - 230,626 shares, 8.33% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 41.74% FIDELITY COV TRS (FBND) - 1,079,762 shares, 6.34% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 215.73% VANGUARD SPECIALIZ (VIG) - 420,063 shares, 5.81% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.81% VANGUARD MUNICIPAL (VTEB) - 969,147 shares, 5.67% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 71.40% Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) - 583,293 shares, 5.53% of the total portfolio. New Position

Adviser Investments LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $87.59 and $89.02, with an estimated average price of $88.2. The stock is now traded at around $87.87. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.53%. The holding were 583,293 shares as of .

Adviser Investments LLC initiated holding in DBX ETF TRUST. The purchase prices were between $46.67 and $48.94, with an estimated average price of $48.2. The stock is now traded at around $49.29. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.89%. The holding were 171,707 shares as of .

Adviser Investments LLC initiated holding in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond. The purchase prices were between $38.18 and $40.05, with an estimated average price of $39.5. The stock is now traded at around $40.46. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.89%. The holding were 209,354 shares as of .

Adviser Investments LLC initiated holding in FIRST TR EXCHANGE. The purchase prices were between $46.08 and $47.88, with an estimated average price of $47.24. The stock is now traded at around $48.31. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.88%. The holding were 174,352 shares as of .

Adviser Investments LLC initiated holding in INVESCO EXCH TRDII. The purchase prices were between $18.17 and $18.95, with an estimated average price of $18.68. The stock is now traded at around $19.08. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.88%. The holding were 443,162 shares as of .

Adviser Investments LLC initiated holding in Amplify ETF Trust Online Retail. The purchase prices were between $72.21 and $93.9, with an estimated average price of $84.86. The stock is now traded at around $96.91. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 76,757 shares as of .

Adviser Investments LLC added to a holding in FIDELITY COV TRS by 215.73%. The purchase prices were between $53.68 and $55.04, with an estimated average price of $54.56. The stock is now traded at around $54.84. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.33%. The holding were 1,079,762 shares as of .

Adviser Investments LLC added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 41.74%. The purchase prices were between $310.4 and $357.62, with an estimated average price of $331.43. The stock is now traded at around $363.80. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.45%. The holding were 230,626 shares as of .

Adviser Investments LLC added to a holding in VANGUARD MUNICIPAL by 71.40%. The purchase prices were between $54.07 and $55.05, with an estimated average price of $54.57. The stock is now traded at around $54.51. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.36%. The holding were 969,147 shares as of .

Adviser Investments LLC added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 6978.15%. The purchase prices were between $80.19 and $84.52, with an estimated average price of $83.12. The stock is now traded at around $85.92. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.84%. The holding were 207,319 shares as of .

Adviser Investments LLC added to a holding in American Tower Corp by 1474.19%. The purchase prices were between $235.71 and $271.29, with an estimated average price of $253.64. The stock is now traded at around $239.09. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 16,954 shares as of .

Adviser Investments LLC added to a holding in Intel Corp by 39.70%. The purchase prices were between $47.73 and $61.15, with an estimated average price of $52.07. The stock is now traded at around $46.19. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 141,058 shares as of .

Adviser Investments LLC sold out a holding in ISHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $43.07 and $56.72, with an estimated average price of $52.24.

Adviser Investments LLC sold out a holding in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $25.98 and $26.18, with an estimated average price of $26.1.

Adviser Investments LLC sold out a holding in ISHARES GOLD TRUST. The sale prices were between $16.92 and $19.71, with an estimated average price of $18.26.

Adviser Investments LLC sold out a holding in SPDR SERIES TRUST. The sale prices were between $60.64 and $71.22, with an estimated average price of $66.11.

Adviser Investments LLC sold out a holding in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $28.12 and $30.34, with an estimated average price of $29.6.

Adviser Investments LLC sold out a holding in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $107.76 and $113.69, with an estimated average price of $111.2.