Iat Reinsurance Co Ltd. Buys Corning Inc, The Walt Disney Co, Huntington Bancshares Inc

New York, NY, based Investment company Iat Reinsurance Co Ltd. (Current Portfolio) buys Corning Inc, The Walt Disney Co, Huntington Bancshares Inc, Blackstone Group Inc, General Motors Co during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Iat Reinsurance Co Ltd.. As of 2020Q3, Iat Reinsurance Co Ltd. owns 64 stocks with a total value of $352 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- Mercer International Inc (MERC) - 16,480,000 shares, 30.88% of the total portfolio.
- Nam Tai Property Inc (NTP) - 5,774,800 shares, 15.35% of the total portfolio.
- Amgen Inc (AMGN) - 92,500 shares, 6.67% of the total portfolio.
- Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) - 111,500 shares, 6.36% of the total portfolio.
- Vail Resorts Inc (MTN) - 84,000 shares, 5.10% of the total portfolio.
Iat Reinsurance Co Ltd. initiated holding in The Walt Disney Co. The purchase prices were between $112.18 and $135.54, with an estimated average price of $124.91. The stock is now traded at around $144.67. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 23,027 shares as of .New Purchase: Huntington Bancshares Inc (HBANO.PFD)
Iat Reinsurance Co Ltd. initiated holding in Huntington Bancshares Inc. The purchase prices were between $25.19 and $25.77, with an estimated average price of $25.57. The stock is now traded at around $25.71. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 80,000 shares as of .New Purchase: Blackstone Group Inc (BX)
Iat Reinsurance Co Ltd. initiated holding in Blackstone Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $49.95 and $58, with an estimated average price of $53.54. The stock is now traded at around $57.09. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 38,000 shares as of .New Purchase: General Motors Co (GM)
Iat Reinsurance Co Ltd. initiated holding in General Motors Co. The purchase prices were between $23.42 and $32.38, with an estimated average price of $28.08. The stock is now traded at around $42.13. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 2,327 shares as of .Added: Corning Inc (GLW)
Iat Reinsurance Co Ltd. added to a holding in Corning Inc by 69.01%. The purchase prices were between $25.66 and $33.7, with an estimated average price of $30.85. The stock is now traded at around $36.98. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.38%. The holding were 367,350 shares as of .
