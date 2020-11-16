Sectoral Asset Management Inc Buys Laboratory Corp of America Holdings, Revolution Medicines Inc, American Well Corp, Sells Hill-Rom Holdings Inc, Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc, Cardiovascular Systems Inc

Montreal, A8, based Investment company Sectoral Asset Management Inc (Current Portfolio) buys Laboratory Corp of America Holdings, Revolution Medicines Inc, American Well Corp, Acutus Medical Inc, Arcus Biosciences Inc, sells Hill-Rom Holdings Inc, Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc, Cardiovascular Systems Inc, Health Catalyst Inc, Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Sectoral Asset Management Inc. As of 2020Q3, Sectoral Asset Management Inc owns 84 stocks with a total value of $1.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Immunomedics Inc (IMMU) - 600,242 shares, 4.51% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.87% PPD Inc (PPD) - 963,054 shares, 3.15% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 24.69% Laboratory Corp of America Holdings (LH) - 174,612 shares, 2.90% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1071.89% PTC Therapeutics Inc (PTCT) - 669,578 shares, 2.77% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 28.60% Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc (ARNA) - 409,905 shares, 2.71% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.95%

Sectoral Asset Management Inc initiated holding in Revolution Medicines Inc. The purchase prices were between $22.61 and $34.8, with an estimated average price of $27.74. The stock is now traded at around $40.00. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.95%. The holding were 633,090 shares as of .

Sectoral Asset Management Inc initiated holding in American Well Corp. The purchase prices were between $22.8 and $29.64, with an estimated average price of $26.39. The stock is now traded at around $22.08. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.58%. The holding were 605,150 shares as of .

Sectoral Asset Management Inc initiated holding in Acutus Medical Inc. The purchase prices were between $24.5 and $37.65, with an estimated average price of $30.44. The stock is now traded at around $24.39. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.4%. The holding were 532,158 shares as of .

Sectoral Asset Management Inc initiated holding in Arcus Biosciences Inc. The purchase prices were between $17.14 and $25.47, with an estimated average price of $22.35. The stock is now traded at around $22.68. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.4%. The holding were 922,800 shares as of .

Sectoral Asset Management Inc initiated holding in CytoSorbents Corp. The purchase prices were between $7.37 and $11.55, with an estimated average price of $9.01. The stock is now traded at around $8.65. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.15%. The holding were 1,629,989 shares as of .

Sectoral Asset Management Inc initiated holding in Novavax Inc. The purchase prices were between $79.44 and $178.51, with an estimated average price of $120.77. The stock is now traded at around $90.65. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.13%. The holding were 118,200 shares as of .

Sectoral Asset Management Inc added to a holding in Laboratory Corp of America Holdings by 1071.89%. The purchase prices were between $167.03 and $201.3, with an estimated average price of $184.13. The stock is now traded at around $204.50. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.65%. The holding were 174,612 shares as of .

Sectoral Asset Management Inc added to a holding in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc by 286.07%. The purchase prices were between $27.03 and $47.97, with an estimated average price of $35.09. The stock is now traded at around $40.38. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.19%. The holding were 556,712 shares as of .

Sectoral Asset Management Inc added to a holding in AtriCure Inc by 70.96%. The purchase prices were between $38.36 and $46.91, with an estimated average price of $42.47. The stock is now traded at around $40.70. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.04%. The holding were 708,717 shares as of .

Sectoral Asset Management Inc added to a holding in IDEXX Laboratories Inc by 219.37%. The purchase prices were between $334.54 and $406.31, with an estimated average price of $369.2. The stock is now traded at around $455.37. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.98%. The holding were 41,199 shares as of .

Sectoral Asset Management Inc added to a holding in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc by 85.44%. The purchase prices were between $43.8 and $58.16, with an estimated average price of $49.05. The stock is now traded at around $66.18. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.87%. The holding were 416,059 shares as of .

Sectoral Asset Management Inc added to a holding in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc by 62.41%. The purchase prices were between $36.42 and $57, with an estimated average price of $43.24. The stock is now traded at around $54.63. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 556,514 shares as of .

Sectoral Asset Management Inc sold out a holding in Hill-Rom Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $81.17 and $117.57, with an estimated average price of $97.98.

Sectoral Asset Management Inc sold out a holding in Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $25.89 and $33.66, with an estimated average price of $29.93.

Sectoral Asset Management Inc sold out a holding in Cardiovascular Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $27.86 and $39.35, with an estimated average price of $32.3.

Sectoral Asset Management Inc sold out a holding in Health Catalyst Inc. The sale prices were between $28.55 and $36.91, with an estimated average price of $33.87.

Sectoral Asset Management Inc sold out a holding in Mirati Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $113.26 and $167.27, with an estimated average price of $136.56.

Sectoral Asset Management Inc sold out a holding in Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc. The sale prices were between $15.78 and $20.82, with an estimated average price of $18.06.