  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

Meritage Group LP Buys Aon PLC, Marriott International Inc, Zendesk Inc, Sells Charter Communications Inc, IQVIA Holdings Inc, Berkshire Hathaway Inc

November 16, 2020 | About: MIME +0.55% SLG +3.45% AON +1.76% MAR +3.13% ZEN -0.95% REG +7.17% BIO -0.85% KSS +7.79% IQV -0.11% BRK.B +2.5% HLT +0.74% NOV +9.65%

San Francisco, CA, based Investment company Meritage Group LP (Current Portfolio) buys Aon PLC, Marriott International Inc, Zendesk Inc, Mimecast, Baxter International Inc, sells Charter Communications Inc, IQVIA Holdings Inc, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Henry Schein Inc, Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Meritage Group LP. As of 2020Q3, Meritage Group LP owns 30 stocks with a total value of $5.3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Meritage Group LP's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/meritage+group+lp/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Meritage Group LP
  1. Charter Communications Inc (CHTR) - 1,423,525 shares, 16.91% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 24.48%
  2. Restaurant Brands International Inc (QSR) - 9,382,392 shares, 10.26% of the total portfolio.
  3. Fidelity National Information Services Inc (FIS) - 3,629,780 shares, 10.17% of the total portfolio.
  4. Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 308,171 shares, 8.62% of the total portfolio.
  5. Salesforce.com Inc (CRM) - 1,589,325 shares, 7.60% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.65%
New Purchase: Aon PLC (AON)

Meritage Group LP initiated holding in Aon PLC. The purchase prices were between $190.17 and $209.73, with an estimated average price of $199.63. The stock is now traded at around $208.03. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.31%. The holding were 844,613 shares as of .

New Purchase: Marriott International Inc (MAR)

Meritage Group LP initiated holding in Marriott International Inc. The purchase prices were between $83.52 and $107.76, with an estimated average price of $94.4. The stock is now traded at around $123.76. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.67%. The holding were 1,518,405 shares as of .

New Purchase: Zendesk Inc (ZEN)

Meritage Group LP initiated holding in Zendesk Inc. The purchase prices were between $85.26 and $106.79, with an estimated average price of $93.53. The stock is now traded at around $122.38. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 321,177 shares as of .

New Purchase: Regency Centers Corp (REG)

Meritage Group LP initiated holding in Regency Centers Corp. The purchase prices were between $36.53 and $46.17, with an estimated average price of $41.15. The stock is now traded at around $49.01. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 12,208 shares as of .

New Purchase: Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc (BIO)

Meritage Group LP initiated holding in Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. The purchase prices were between $454.43 and $535.6, with an estimated average price of $505.43. The stock is now traded at around $597.21. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 761 shares as of .

New Purchase: Kohl's Corp (KSS)

Meritage Group LP initiated holding in Kohl's Corp. The purchase prices were between $18.41 and $23.82, with an estimated average price of $21.17. The stock is now traded at around $26.15. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 16,761 shares as of .

Added: Mimecast Ltd (MIME)

Meritage Group LP added to a holding in Mimecast Ltd by 31.91%. The purchase prices were between $40.1 and $50.02, with an estimated average price of $45.34. The stock is now traded at around $43.98. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 2,396,169 shares as of .

Added: SL Green Realty Corp (SLG)

Meritage Group LP added to a holding in SL Green Realty Corp by 42.92%. The purchase prices were between $43.83 and $51.24, with an estimated average price of $47.93. The stock is now traded at around $56.70. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 7,965 shares as of .

Sold Out: IQVIA Holdings Inc (IQV)

Meritage Group LP sold out a holding in IQVIA Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $141.28 and $169.75, with an estimated average price of $156.54.

Sold Out: Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B)

Meritage Group LP sold out a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. The sale prices were between $177.99 and $221.68, with an estimated average price of $204.37.

Sold Out: Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc (HLT)

Meritage Group LP sold out a holding in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $73.51 and $94.03, with an estimated average price of $83.54.

Sold Out: National Oilwell Varco Inc (NOV)

Meritage Group LP sold out a holding in National Oilwell Varco Inc. The sale prices were between $9.06 and $13.2, with an estimated average price of $11.71.

Sold Out: NiSource Inc (NI)

Meritage Group LP sold out a holding in NiSource Inc. The sale prices were between $21.39 and $24.81, with an estimated average price of $23.2.

Sold Out: Republic Services Inc (RSG)

Meritage Group LP sold out a holding in Republic Services Inc. The sale prices were between $80 and $96.82, with an estimated average price of $89.39.



Here is the complete portfolio of Meritage Group LP. Also check out:

1. Meritage Group LP's Undervalued Stocks
2. Meritage Group LP's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Meritage Group LP's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Meritage Group LP keeps buying

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)