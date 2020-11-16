Meritage Group LP Buys Aon PLC, Marriott International Inc, Zendesk Inc, Sells Charter Communications Inc, IQVIA Holdings Inc, Berkshire Hathaway Inc

San Francisco, CA, based Investment company Meritage Group LP (Current Portfolio) buys Aon PLC, Marriott International Inc, Zendesk Inc, Mimecast, Baxter International Inc, sells Charter Communications Inc, IQVIA Holdings Inc, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Henry Schein Inc, Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Meritage Group LP. As of 2020Q3, Meritage Group LP owns 30 stocks with a total value of $5.3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Charter Communications Inc (CHTR) - 1,423,525 shares, 16.91% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 24.48% Restaurant Brands International Inc (QSR) - 9,382,392 shares, 10.26% of the total portfolio. Fidelity National Information Services Inc (FIS) - 3,629,780 shares, 10.17% of the total portfolio. Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 308,171 shares, 8.62% of the total portfolio. Salesforce.com Inc (CRM) - 1,589,325 shares, 7.60% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.65%

Meritage Group LP initiated holding in Aon PLC. The purchase prices were between $190.17 and $209.73, with an estimated average price of $199.63. The stock is now traded at around $208.03. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.31%. The holding were 844,613 shares as of .

Meritage Group LP initiated holding in Marriott International Inc. The purchase prices were between $83.52 and $107.76, with an estimated average price of $94.4. The stock is now traded at around $123.76. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.67%. The holding were 1,518,405 shares as of .

Meritage Group LP initiated holding in Zendesk Inc. The purchase prices were between $85.26 and $106.79, with an estimated average price of $93.53. The stock is now traded at around $122.38. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 321,177 shares as of .

Meritage Group LP initiated holding in Regency Centers Corp. The purchase prices were between $36.53 and $46.17, with an estimated average price of $41.15. The stock is now traded at around $49.01. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 12,208 shares as of .

Meritage Group LP initiated holding in Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. The purchase prices were between $454.43 and $535.6, with an estimated average price of $505.43. The stock is now traded at around $597.21. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 761 shares as of .

Meritage Group LP initiated holding in Kohl's Corp. The purchase prices were between $18.41 and $23.82, with an estimated average price of $21.17. The stock is now traded at around $26.15. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 16,761 shares as of .

Meritage Group LP added to a holding in Mimecast Ltd by 31.91%. The purchase prices were between $40.1 and $50.02, with an estimated average price of $45.34. The stock is now traded at around $43.98. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 2,396,169 shares as of .

Meritage Group LP added to a holding in SL Green Realty Corp by 42.92%. The purchase prices were between $43.83 and $51.24, with an estimated average price of $47.93. The stock is now traded at around $56.70. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 7,965 shares as of .

Meritage Group LP sold out a holding in IQVIA Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $141.28 and $169.75, with an estimated average price of $156.54.

Meritage Group LP sold out a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. The sale prices were between $177.99 and $221.68, with an estimated average price of $204.37.

Meritage Group LP sold out a holding in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $73.51 and $94.03, with an estimated average price of $83.54.

Meritage Group LP sold out a holding in National Oilwell Varco Inc. The sale prices were between $9.06 and $13.2, with an estimated average price of $11.71.

Meritage Group LP sold out a holding in NiSource Inc. The sale prices were between $21.39 and $24.81, with an estimated average price of $23.2.

Meritage Group LP sold out a holding in Republic Services Inc. The sale prices were between $80 and $96.82, with an estimated average price of $89.39.