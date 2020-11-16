RV Capital GmbH Buys Slack Technologies Inc, Sells Carvana Co

Investment company RV Capital GmbH (Current Portfolio) buys Slack Technologies Inc, sells Carvana Co during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, RV Capital GmbH. As of 2020Q3, RV Capital GmbH owns 5 stocks with a total value of $267 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: WORK,

WORK, Reduced Positions: WIX, TRUP, FB,

WIX, TRUP, FB, Sold Out: CVNA,

For the details of RV Capital GmbH's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/rv+capital+gmbh/current-portfolio/portfolio

Wix.com Ltd (WIX) - 263,800 shares, 25.17% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.35% Facebook Inc (FB) - 253,000 shares, 24.80% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.69% Credit Acceptance Corp (CACC) - 183,000 shares, 23.20% of the total portfolio. Trupanion Inc (TRUP) - 719,000 shares, 21.23% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.67% Slack Technologies Inc (WORK) - 557,000 shares, 5.60% of the total portfolio. New Position

RV Capital GmbH initiated holding in Slack Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $25.24 and $34.3, with an estimated average price of $29.42. The stock is now traded at around $26.07. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.6%. The holding were 557,000 shares as of .

RV Capital GmbH sold out a holding in Carvana Co. The sale prices were between $125.38 and $227.19, with an estimated average price of $176.71.