RV Capital GmbH Buys Slack Technologies Inc, Sells Carvana Co

Investment company RV Capital GmbH (Current Portfolio) buys Slack Technologies Inc, sells Carvana Co during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, RV Capital GmbH. As of 2020Q3, RV Capital GmbH owns 5 stocks with a total value of $267 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
For the details of RV Capital GmbH's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/rv+capital+gmbh/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of RV Capital GmbH
- Wix.com Ltd (WIX) - 263,800 shares, 25.17% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.35%
- Facebook Inc (FB) - 253,000 shares, 24.80% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.69%
- Credit Acceptance Corp (CACC) - 183,000 shares, 23.20% of the total portfolio.
- Trupanion Inc (TRUP) - 719,000 shares, 21.23% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.67%
- Slack Technologies Inc (WORK) - 557,000 shares, 5.60% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Warning! GuruFocus has detected 2 Warning Signs with WORK. Click here to check it out.
- WORK 30-Year Financial Data
- The intrinsic value of WORK
- Peter Lynch Chart of WORK
RV Capital GmbH initiated holding in Slack Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $25.24 and $34.3, with an estimated average price of $29.42. The stock is now traded at around $26.07. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.6%. The holding were 557,000 shares as of .Sold Out: Carvana Co (CVNA)
RV Capital GmbH sold out a holding in Carvana Co. The sale prices were between $125.38 and $227.19, with an estimated average price of $176.71.
Here is the complete portfolio of RV Capital GmbH. Also check out:
1. RV Capital GmbH's Undervalued Stocks
2. RV Capital GmbH's Top Growth Companies, and
3. RV Capital GmbH's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that RV Capital GmbH keeps buying