Senator Investment Group LP Buys CoreLogic Inc, Qualcomm Inc, Mastercard Inc, Sells Fidelity National Information Services Inc, McKesson Corp, Comcast Corp

New York, NY, based Investment company Senator Investment Group LP (Current Portfolio) buys CoreLogic Inc, Qualcomm Inc, Mastercard Inc, Caesars Entertainment Inc, NextEra Energy Inc, sells Fidelity National Information Services Inc, McKesson Corp, Comcast Corp, Sun Communities Inc, Boston Scientific Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Senator Investment Group LP. As of 2020Q3, Senator Investment Group LP owns 58 stocks with a total value of $3.3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: QCOM, MA, CZR, NEE, DXCM, FTV, LVS, ELAN, FE, CHWY, ACIW, FOUR, SNOW, SPR, MTG, BYD, IHRT, CCL, CLNY, FNV, RTP.U, GLD, SBE, DELL,

QCOM, MA, CZR, NEE, DXCM, FTV, LVS, ELAN, FE, CHWY, ACIW, FOUR, SNOW, SPR, MTG, BYD, IHRT, CCL, CLNY, FNV, RTP.U, GLD, SBE, DELL, Added Positions: CLGX, WELL, VRT, V, YUM, ATUS, LYFT, MU, JBLU, GLIBA, APTV, LIN, TMUS, ADPT, PYPL,

CLGX, WELL, VRT, V, YUM, ATUS, LYFT, MU, JBLU, GLIBA, APTV, LIN, TMUS, ADPT, PYPL, Reduced Positions: UNP, AON, PG, EFX, CRM, AMZN, DHR, APG, MYL, DRI, FB,

UNP, AON, PG, EFX, CRM, AMZN, DHR, APG, MYL, DRI, FB, Sold Out: FIS, MCK, CMCSA, SUI, BSX, UNH, KEYS, UA, BMY, CZR, CZR, CZR, SNE, RP,

CoreLogic Inc (CLGX) - 5,520,100 shares, 11.31% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 31.24% APi Group Corp (APG) - 15,300,000 shares, 6.59% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.38% Humana Inc (HUM) - 350,000 shares, 4.39% of the total portfolio. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 46,000 shares, 4.39% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8% Aon PLC (AON) - 615,000 shares, 3.84% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 18%

Senator Investment Group LP initiated holding in Qualcomm Inc. The purchase prices were between $88.89 and $123.18, with an estimated average price of $106.72. The stock is now traded at around $149.07. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.5%. The holding were 700,000 shares as of .

Senator Investment Group LP initiated holding in Mastercard Inc. The purchase prices were between $290.18 and $366.12, with an estimated average price of $324.95. The stock is now traded at around $335.45. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.05%. The holding were 200,000 shares as of .

Senator Investment Group LP initiated holding in Caesars Entertainment Inc. The purchase prices were between $29.74 and $58.98, with an estimated average price of $43.98. The stock is now traded at around $63.19. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.66%. The holding were 975,000 shares as of .

Senator Investment Group LP initiated holding in NextEra Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $61.57 and $73.93, with an estimated average price of $68.93. The stock is now traded at around $77.75. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.6%. The holding were 760,000 shares as of .

Senator Investment Group LP initiated holding in DexCom Inc. The purchase prices were between $382.03 and $451.79, with an estimated average price of $417.45. The stock is now traded at around $340.03. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.56%. The holding were 125,000 shares as of .

Senator Investment Group LP initiated holding in Fortive Corp. The purchase prices were between $56.24 and $64.91, with an estimated average price of $60.44. The stock is now traded at around $72.16. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.47%. The holding were 750,000 shares as of .

Senator Investment Group LP added to a holding in CoreLogic Inc by 31.24%. The purchase prices were between $65.28 and $68.73, with an estimated average price of $67.26. The stock is now traded at around $78.18. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.69%. The holding were 5,520,100 shares as of .

Senator Investment Group LP added to a holding in Welltower Inc by 113.64%. The purchase prices were between $49.2 and $61.12, with an estimated average price of $54.97. The stock is now traded at around $66.42. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.04%. The holding were 1,175,000 shares as of .

Senator Investment Group LP added to a holding in Vertiv Holdings Co by 90.79%. The purchase prices were between $13.54 and $17.66, with an estimated average price of $15.64. The stock is now traded at around $18.27. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.9%. The holding were 3,625,000 shares as of .

Senator Investment Group LP added to a holding in Visa Inc by 31.43%. The purchase prices were between $189.02 and $216.48, with an estimated average price of $199.76. The stock is now traded at around $212.70. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 460,000 shares as of .

Senator Investment Group LP added to a holding in Yum Brands Inc by 40.85%. The purchase prices were between $86.38 and $97.98, with an estimated average price of $92.15. The stock is now traded at around $104.76. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 500,000 shares as of .

Senator Investment Group LP added to a holding in Lyft Inc by 92.40%. The purchase prices were between $26.77 and $33.22, with an estimated average price of $29.75. The stock is now traded at around $39.92. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 962,000 shares as of .

Senator Investment Group LP sold out a holding in Fidelity National Information Services Inc. The sale prices were between $135.48 and $155.76, with an estimated average price of $144.47.

Senator Investment Group LP sold out a holding in McKesson Corp. The sale prices were between $140.89 and $159.9, with an estimated average price of $151.85.

Senator Investment Group LP sold out a holding in Comcast Corp. The sale prices were between $39.25 and $46.81, with an estimated average price of $43.43.

Senator Investment Group LP sold out a holding in Sun Communities Inc. The sale prices were between $132.98 and $151.15, with an estimated average price of $143.42.

Senator Investment Group LP sold out a holding in Boston Scientific Corp. The sale prices were between $34.44 and $42.23, with an estimated average price of $38.53.

Senator Investment Group LP sold out a holding in UnitedHealth Group Inc. The sale prices were between $291.16 and $323.7, with an estimated average price of $307.11.