Ancora Advisors, LLC Buys Darling Ingredients Inc, Forward Air Corp, Houlihan Lokey Inc, Sells Big Lots Inc, Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc, Diageo PLC

November 16, 2020 | About: DAR +3.57% FWRD +3.2% HLI -0.92% APD +0.97% MDU +2.49% PSTL +2.86% KSS +7.79% IAC -0.18% SPB -0.93% ATCX -2.04% CAL +14.22% TPR +3.61%

Cleveland, X1, based Investment company Ancora Advisors, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Darling Ingredients Inc, Forward Air Corp, Houlihan Lokey Inc, Kohl's Corp, Air Products & Chemicals Inc, sells Big Lots Inc, Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc, Diageo PLC, LiveRamp Holdings Inc, Energizer Holdings Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Ancora Advisors, LLC. As of 2020Q3, Ancora Advisors, LLC owns 1342 stocks with a total value of $2.5 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of Ancora Advisors, LLC
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 699,375 shares, 3.25% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.36%
  2. Darling Ingredients Inc (DAR) - 1,909,177 shares, 2.76% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 309.44%
  3. VANGUARD INDEX FDS (VOO) - 218,498 shares, 2.70% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.93%
  4. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 257,645 shares, 2.18% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.80%
  5. VANGUARD WORLD FD (MGC) - 402,388 shares, 1.94% of the total portfolio.
New Purchase: Kohl's Corp (KSS)

Ancora Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Kohl's Corp. The purchase prices were between $18.41 and $23.82, with an estimated average price of $21.17. The stock is now traded at around $26.15. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 499,000 shares as of .

New Purchase: IAC/InterActiveCorp (IAC)

Ancora Advisors, LLC initiated holding in IAC/InterActiveCorp. The purchase prices were between $106.71 and $137.46, with an estimated average price of $125.5. The stock is now traded at around $135.11. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 45,531 shares as of .

New Purchase: Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc (SPB)

Ancora Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $44.75 and $60.79, with an estimated average price of $54.78. The stock is now traded at around $64.96. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 56,750 shares as of .

New Purchase: Atlas Technical Consultants Inc (ATCX)

Ancora Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Atlas Technical Consultants Inc. The purchase prices were between $6.47 and $9.2, with an estimated average price of $8.33. The stock is now traded at around $6.72. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 186,149 shares as of .

New Purchase: Caleres Inc (CAL)

Ancora Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Caleres Inc. The purchase prices were between $6.13 and $11.26, with an estimated average price of $8.07. The stock is now traded at around $11.81. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 153,550 shares as of .

New Purchase: Tapestry Inc (TPR)

Ancora Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Tapestry Inc. The purchase prices were between $12.34 and $18.1, with an estimated average price of $14.69. The stock is now traded at around $27.29. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 77,490 shares as of .

Added: Darling Ingredients Inc (DAR)

Ancora Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Darling Ingredients Inc by 309.44%. The purchase prices were between $23.25 and $36.03, with an estimated average price of $30.55. The stock is now traded at around $49.09. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.09%. The holding were 1,909,177 shares as of .

Added: Forward Air Corp (FWRD)

Ancora Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Forward Air Corp by 551.86%. The purchase prices were between $46.57 and $60.79, with an estimated average price of $54.84. The stock is now traded at around $74.49. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.99%. The holding were 506,170 shares as of .

Added: Houlihan Lokey Inc (HLI)

Ancora Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Houlihan Lokey Inc by 1167.91%. The purchase prices were between $54.55 and $60.34, with an estimated average price of $57.32. The stock is now traded at around $64.44. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 215,545 shares as of .

Added: Air Products & Chemicals Inc (APD)

Ancora Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Air Products & Chemicals Inc by 46.23%. The purchase prices were between $243.75 and $310.31, with an estimated average price of $287.22. The stock is now traded at around $266.44. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 61,613 shares as of .

Added: MDU Resources Group Inc (MDU)

Ancora Advisors, LLC added to a holding in MDU Resources Group Inc by 27.14%. The purchase prices were between $20.57 and $24.34, with an estimated average price of $22.59. The stock is now traded at around $25.47. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 699,155 shares as of .

Added: Postal Realty Trust Inc (PSTL)

Ancora Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Postal Realty Trust Inc by 215.09%. The purchase prices were between $13 and $16.2, with an estimated average price of $14.8. The stock is now traded at around $15.83. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 310,838 shares as of .

Sold Out: CF Bankshares Inc (CFBK)

Ancora Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in CF Bankshares Inc. The sale prices were between $10 and $12.08, with an estimated average price of $10.98.

Sold Out: iHeartMedia Inc (IHRT)

Ancora Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in iHeartMedia Inc. The sale prices were between $6.65 and $9.65, with an estimated average price of $8.5.

Sold Out: IBERIABANK Corp (IBKC)

Ancora Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in IBERIABANK Corp. The sale prices were between $43.08 and $43.08, with an estimated average price of $43.08.

Sold Out: The Kraft Heinz Co (KHC)

Ancora Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in The Kraft Heinz Co. The sale prices were between $28.77 and $35.93, with an estimated average price of $33.26.

Sold Out: ACCO Brands Corp (ACCO)

Ancora Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in ACCO Brands Corp. The sale prices were between $5.68 and $7.27, with an estimated average price of $6.54.

Sold Out: Meredith Corp (MDP)

Ancora Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Meredith Corp. The sale prices were between $12.24 and $16.68, with an estimated average price of $13.98.



