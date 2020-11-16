Ancora Advisors, LLC Buys Darling Ingredients Inc, Forward Air Corp, Houlihan Lokey Inc, Sells Big Lots Inc, Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc, Diageo PLC

Cleveland, X1, based Investment company Ancora Advisors, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Darling Ingredients Inc, Forward Air Corp, Houlihan Lokey Inc, Kohl's Corp, Air Products & Chemicals Inc, sells Big Lots Inc, Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc, Diageo PLC, LiveRamp Holdings Inc, Energizer Holdings Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Ancora Advisors, LLC. As of 2020Q3, Ancora Advisors, LLC owns 1342 stocks with a total value of $2.5 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Apple Inc (AAPL) - 699,375 shares, 3.25% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.36% Darling Ingredients Inc (DAR) - 1,909,177 shares, 2.76% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 309.44% VANGUARD INDEX FDS (VOO) - 218,498 shares, 2.70% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.93% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 257,645 shares, 2.18% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.80% VANGUARD WORLD FD (MGC) - 402,388 shares, 1.94% of the total portfolio.

Ancora Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Kohl's Corp. The purchase prices were between $18.41 and $23.82, with an estimated average price of $21.17. The stock is now traded at around $26.15. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 499,000 shares as of .

Ancora Advisors, LLC initiated holding in IAC/InterActiveCorp. The purchase prices were between $106.71 and $137.46, with an estimated average price of $125.5. The stock is now traded at around $135.11. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 45,531 shares as of .

Ancora Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $44.75 and $60.79, with an estimated average price of $54.78. The stock is now traded at around $64.96. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 56,750 shares as of .

Ancora Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Atlas Technical Consultants Inc. The purchase prices were between $6.47 and $9.2, with an estimated average price of $8.33. The stock is now traded at around $6.72. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 186,149 shares as of .

Ancora Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Caleres Inc. The purchase prices were between $6.13 and $11.26, with an estimated average price of $8.07. The stock is now traded at around $11.81. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 153,550 shares as of .

Ancora Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Tapestry Inc. The purchase prices were between $12.34 and $18.1, with an estimated average price of $14.69. The stock is now traded at around $27.29. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 77,490 shares as of .

Ancora Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Darling Ingredients Inc by 309.44%. The purchase prices were between $23.25 and $36.03, with an estimated average price of $30.55. The stock is now traded at around $49.09. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.09%. The holding were 1,909,177 shares as of .

Ancora Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Forward Air Corp by 551.86%. The purchase prices were between $46.57 and $60.79, with an estimated average price of $54.84. The stock is now traded at around $74.49. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.99%. The holding were 506,170 shares as of .

Ancora Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Houlihan Lokey Inc by 1167.91%. The purchase prices were between $54.55 and $60.34, with an estimated average price of $57.32. The stock is now traded at around $64.44. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 215,545 shares as of .

Ancora Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Air Products & Chemicals Inc by 46.23%. The purchase prices were between $243.75 and $310.31, with an estimated average price of $287.22. The stock is now traded at around $266.44. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 61,613 shares as of .

Ancora Advisors, LLC added to a holding in MDU Resources Group Inc by 27.14%. The purchase prices were between $20.57 and $24.34, with an estimated average price of $22.59. The stock is now traded at around $25.47. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 699,155 shares as of .

Ancora Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Postal Realty Trust Inc by 215.09%. The purchase prices were between $13 and $16.2, with an estimated average price of $14.8. The stock is now traded at around $15.83. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 310,838 shares as of .

Ancora Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in CF Bankshares Inc. The sale prices were between $10 and $12.08, with an estimated average price of $10.98.

Ancora Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in iHeartMedia Inc. The sale prices were between $6.65 and $9.65, with an estimated average price of $8.5.

Ancora Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in IBERIABANK Corp. The sale prices were between $43.08 and $43.08, with an estimated average price of $43.08.

Ancora Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in The Kraft Heinz Co. The sale prices were between $28.77 and $35.93, with an estimated average price of $33.26.

Ancora Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in ACCO Brands Corp. The sale prices were between $5.68 and $7.27, with an estimated average price of $6.54.

Ancora Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Meredith Corp. The sale prices were between $12.24 and $16.68, with an estimated average price of $13.98.