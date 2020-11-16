Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Inc Buys The Walt Disney Co, Altria Group Inc, Schlumberger, Sells Cummins Inc

Springfield, MA, based Investment company Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Inc (Current Portfolio) buys The Walt Disney Co, Altria Group Inc, Schlumberger, sells Cummins Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Inc. As of 2020Q3, Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Inc owns 41 stocks with a total value of $852 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: DIS, MO,
- Added Positions: GM, SLB, XOM,
- Reduced Positions: BRK.B, ACN, GOOG, KMX, AXP, MA, AAPL, BAC, IT, WFC, JPM, L, MSFT, PSX, ALLE, SCHW, GS, WAB, DNOW,
- Sold Out: CMI,
For the details of SCHWERIN BOYLE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/schwerin+boyle+capital+management+inc/current-portfolio/portfolio
- Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 513,789 shares, 12.84% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.36%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 39,274 shares, 6.78% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.48%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 467,000 shares, 6.35% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.23%
- Accenture PLC (ACN) - 225,034 shares, 5.97% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.12%
- Bank of America Corp (BAC) - 1,841,537 shares, 5.21% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.19%
Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Inc initiated holding in The Walt Disney Co. The purchase prices were between $112.18 and $135.54, with an estimated average price of $124.91. The stock is now traded at around $144.67. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.88%. The holding were 129,075 shares as of .New Purchase: Altria Group Inc (MO)
Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Altria Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $37.93 and $44.04, with an estimated average price of $41.61. The stock is now traded at around $41.48. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.03%. The holding were 226,000 shares as of .Added: Schlumberger Ltd (SLB)
Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Schlumberger Ltd by 30.21%. The purchase prices were between $15.56 and $20.36, with an estimated average price of $18.6. The stock is now traded at around $20.04. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 484,235 shares as of .Sold Out: Cummins Inc (CMI)
Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in Cummins Inc. The sale prices were between $170.95 and $213.51, with an estimated average price of $198.91.
Here is the complete portfolio of SCHWERIN BOYLE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC.
