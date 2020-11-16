  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Inc Buys The Walt Disney Co, Altria Group Inc, Schlumberger, Sells Cummins Inc

November 16, 2020 | About: SLB +11.33% DIS +4.56% MO +2.85% CMI -1.98%

Springfield, MA, based Investment company Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Inc (Current Portfolio) buys The Walt Disney Co, Altria Group Inc, Schlumberger, sells Cummins Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Inc. As of 2020Q3, Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Inc owns 41 stocks with a total value of $852 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of SCHWERIN BOYLE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/schwerin+boyle+capital+management+inc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of SCHWERIN BOYLE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC
  1. Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 513,789 shares, 12.84% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.36%
  2. Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 39,274 shares, 6.78% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.48%
  3. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 467,000 shares, 6.35% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.23%
  4. Accenture PLC (ACN) - 225,034 shares, 5.97% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.12%
  5. Bank of America Corp (BAC) - 1,841,537 shares, 5.21% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.19%
New Purchase: The Walt Disney Co (DIS)

Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Inc initiated holding in The Walt Disney Co. The purchase prices were between $112.18 and $135.54, with an estimated average price of $124.91. The stock is now traded at around $144.67. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.88%. The holding were 129,075 shares as of .

New Purchase: Altria Group Inc (MO)

Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Altria Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $37.93 and $44.04, with an estimated average price of $41.61. The stock is now traded at around $41.48. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.03%. The holding were 226,000 shares as of .

Added: Schlumberger Ltd (SLB)

Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Schlumberger Ltd by 30.21%. The purchase prices were between $15.56 and $20.36, with an estimated average price of $18.6. The stock is now traded at around $20.04. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 484,235 shares as of .

Sold Out: Cummins Inc (CMI)

Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in Cummins Inc. The sale prices were between $170.95 and $213.51, with an estimated average price of $198.91.



Here is the complete portfolio of SCHWERIN BOYLE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC. Also check out:

1. SCHWERIN BOYLE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC's Undervalued Stocks
2. SCHWERIN BOYLE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. SCHWERIN BOYLE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that SCHWERIN BOYLE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC keeps buying

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)