Point Break Capital Management, LLC Buys Caesars Entertainment Inc, Facebook Inc, ISHARES TRUST, Sells T-Mobile US Inc, Cronus Resources, Cronus Resources

Investment company Point Break Capital Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Caesars Entertainment Inc, Facebook Inc, ISHARES TRUST, Alibaba Group Holding, GDS Holdings, sells T-Mobile US Inc, Cronus Resources, Cronus Resources, Cronus Resources, ISHARES INC during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Point Break Capital Management, LLC. As of 2020Q3, Point Break Capital Management, LLC owns 28 stocks with a total value of $543 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: CZR, IGM, GDS, LEAP.U, MA, MELI, V, FSLY, IHI, XBI, XLV, RGS,

CZR, IGM, GDS, LEAP.U, MA, MELI, V, FSLY, IHI, XBI, XLV, RGS, Added Positions: FB, BABA, SHOP, SMAR, AYX,

FB, BABA, SHOP, SMAR, AYX, Reduced Positions: TMUS, GS, FRO, STNG,

TMUS, GS, FRO, STNG, Sold Out: CZR, CZR, CZR, EWZ, WORK, PM,

Caesars Entertainment Inc (CZR) - 8,141,993 shares, 84.06% of the total portfolio. New Position Facebook Inc (FB) - 42,275 shares, 2.04% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 999.48% T-Mobile US Inc (TMUS) - 95,200 shares, 2.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 52.4% Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) - 33,400 shares, 1.81% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 149.25% Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) - 48,500 shares, 1.79% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.9%

Point Break Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Caesars Entertainment Inc. The purchase prices were between $29.74 and $58.98, with an estimated average price of $43.98. The stock is now traded at around $63.19. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 84.06%. The holding were 8,141,993 shares as of .

Point Break Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $282.88 and $337.65, with an estimated average price of $302.44. The stock is now traded at around $328.09. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.37%. The holding were 24,100 shares as of .

Point Break Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in GDS Holdings Ltd. The purchase prices were between $71.1 and $88.96, with an estimated average price of $80.09. The stock is now traded at around $93.15. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.94%. The holding were 62,116 shares as of .

Point Break Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Ribbit LEAP Ltd. The purchase prices were between $11.53 and $13.2, with an estimated average price of $12.74. The stock is now traded at around $11.75. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.92%. The holding were 386,288 shares as of .

Point Break Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Mastercard Inc. The purchase prices were between $290.18 and $366.12, with an estimated average price of $324.95. The stock is now traded at around $335.45. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 9,600 shares as of .

Point Break Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in MercadoLibre Inc. The purchase prices were between $956.62 and $1225.45, with an estimated average price of $1083.57. The stock is now traded at around $1286.31. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 3,000 shares as of .

Point Break Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Facebook Inc by 999.48%. The purchase prices were between $230.12 and $303.91, with an estimated average price of $257.89. The stock is now traded at around $278.96. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.85%. The holding were 42,275 shares as of .

Point Break Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd by 149.25%. The purchase prices were between $215.95 and $298, with an estimated average price of $263.14. The stock is now traded at around $258.31. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.08%. The holding were 33,400 shares as of .

Point Break Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Cronus Resources Ltd. The sale prices were between $11.92 and $12.47, with an estimated average price of $12.25.

Point Break Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in ISHARES INC. The sale prices were between $27.17 and $33.5, with an estimated average price of $30.67.

Point Break Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Slack Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $25.24 and $34.3, with an estimated average price of $29.42.

Point Break Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Philip Morris International Inc. The sale prices were between $69.99 and $81.94, with an estimated average price of $77.08.