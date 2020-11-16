Gladstone Capital Management LLP Buys Charter Communications Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Microsoft Corp, Sells Raytheon Technologies Corp

Investment company Gladstone Capital Management LLP (Current Portfolio) buys Charter Communications Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Microsoft Corp, Alphabet Inc, Starbucks Corp, sells Raytheon Technologies Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Gladstone Capital Management LLP. As of 2020Q3, Gladstone Capital Management LLP owns 12 stocks with a total value of $1.8 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: RKT, U,
- Added Positions: SQ, CHTR, AMZN, MSFT, NKE, GOOGL, SBUX, BABA,
- Sold Out: RTX,
For the details of Gladstone Capital Management LLP's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/gladstone+capital+management+llp/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Gladstone Capital Management LLP
- Square Inc (SQ) - 2,111,841 shares, 19.03% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 16.90%
- Zoom Video Communications Inc (ZM) - 668,751 shares, 17.42% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.16%
- Nike Inc (NKE) - 1,652,248 shares, 11.50% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 15.05%
- Charter Communications Inc (CHTR) - 313,420 shares, 10.85% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 33.19%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 901,604 shares, 10.51% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 24.14%
Gladstone Capital Management LLP initiated holding in Rocket Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $18.74 and $31.31, with an estimated average price of $23.35. The stock is now traded at around $22.65. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 586,582 shares as of .New Purchase: Unity Software Inc (U)
Gladstone Capital Management LLP initiated holding in Unity Software Inc. The purchase prices were between $68.35 and $95.8, with an estimated average price of $84.34. The stock is now traded at around $111.51. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 99,800 shares as of .Added: Charter Communications Inc (CHTR)
Gladstone Capital Management LLP added to a holding in Charter Communications Inc by 33.19%. The purchase prices were between $517.69 and $633.05, with an estimated average price of $589.16. The stock is now traded at around $641.41. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.7%. The holding were 313,420 shares as of .Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)
Gladstone Capital Management LLP added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 38.09%. The purchase prices were between $2878.7 and $3531.45, with an estimated average price of $3151.21. The stock is now traded at around $3131.06. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.09%. The holding were 43,360 shares as of .Added: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)
Gladstone Capital Management LLP added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 24.14%. The purchase prices were between $200.39 and $231.65, with an estimated average price of $210.04. The stock is now traded at around $217.23. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.04%. The holding were 901,604 shares as of .Added: Alphabet Inc (GOOGL)
Gladstone Capital Management LLP added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 25.37%. The purchase prices were between $1409.39 and $1717.39, with an estimated average price of $1523.87. The stock is now traded at around $1774.03. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.29%. The holding were 78,568 shares as of .Added: Starbucks Corp (SBUX)
Gladstone Capital Management LLP added to a holding in Starbucks Corp by 698.98%. The purchase prices were between $72.65 and $88.38, with an estimated average price of $79.77. The stock is now traded at around $97.78. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.09%. The holding were 262,568 shares as of .Sold Out: Raytheon Technologies Corp (RTX)
Gladstone Capital Management LLP sold out a holding in Raytheon Technologies Corp. The sale prices were between $56.68 and $64.29, with an estimated average price of $60.9.
