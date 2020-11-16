Ally Financial Inc. Buys VANGUARD WHITEHALL, ISHARES TRUST, Alphabet Inc, Sells ISHARES TRUST, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, FedEx Corp

Detroit, MI, based Investment company Ally Financial Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys VANGUARD WHITEHALL, ISHARES TRUST, Alphabet Inc, Walmart Inc, Intel Corp, sells ISHARES TRUST, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, FedEx Corp, McDonald's Corp, United Parcel Service Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Ally Financial Inc.. As of 2020Q3, Ally Financial Inc. owns 112 stocks with a total value of $619 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: VYM, IWM, GOOGL, WMT, AMZN, MSFT, JNJ, FB, TJX,
- Added Positions: INTC, BDX, BMY, DUK, BA, DIS, JPM, HON, SBUX, CSCO, MAR,
- Sold Out: IJR, BRK.B, FDX, MCD, UPS, NKE, TGT, CARR,
- VANGUARD TAX MANAG (VEA) - 1,835,000 shares, 12.12% of the total portfolio.
- iShares Select Dividend ETF (DVY) - 440,000 shares, 5.79% of the total portfolio.
- VANGUARD INTL EQUI (VWO) - 465,000 shares, 3.25% of the total portfolio.
- VANGUARD INDEX FDS (VNQ) - 195,000 shares, 2.49% of the total portfolio.
- VANGUARD WHITEHALL (VYM) - 185,000 shares, 2.42% of the total portfolio. New Position
Ally Financial Inc. initiated holding in VANGUARD WHITEHALL. The purchase prices were between $77.57 and $85.18, with an estimated average price of $81.89. The stock is now traded at around $89.40. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.42%. The holding were 185,000 shares as of .New Purchase: ISHARES TRUST (IWM)
Ally Financial Inc. initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $138.54 and $157.86, with an estimated average price of $149.92. The stock is now traded at around $177.63. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.93%. The holding were 80,000 shares as of .New Purchase: Alphabet Inc (GOOGL)
Ally Financial Inc. initiated holding in Alphabet Inc. The purchase prices were between $1409.39 and $1717.39, with an estimated average price of $1523.87. The stock is now traded at around $1774.03. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.83%. The holding were 3,500 shares as of .New Purchase: Walmart Inc (WMT)
Ally Financial Inc. initiated holding in Walmart Inc. The purchase prices were between $118.89 and $147.68, with an estimated average price of $133.31. The stock is now traded at around $152.44. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 30,000 shares as of .New Purchase: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)
Ally Financial Inc. initiated holding in Microsoft Corp. The purchase prices were between $200.39 and $231.65, with an estimated average price of $210.04. The stock is now traded at around $217.23. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 15,000 shares as of .New Purchase: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)
Ally Financial Inc. initiated holding in Amazon.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $2878.7 and $3531.45, with an estimated average price of $3151.21. The stock is now traded at around $3131.06. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 1,000 shares as of .Added: Intel Corp (INTC)
Ally Financial Inc. added to a holding in Intel Corp by 144.19%. The purchase prices were between $47.73 and $61.15, with an estimated average price of $52.07. The stock is now traded at around $46.19. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 105,000 shares as of .Added: Becton, Dickinson and Co (BDX)
Ally Financial Inc. added to a holding in Becton, Dickinson and Co by 120.00%. The purchase prices were between $221.16 and $283.68, with an estimated average price of $251.49. The stock is now traded at around $242.57. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 22,000 shares as of .Added: Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY)
Ally Financial Inc. added to a holding in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company by 328.57%. The purchase prices were between $57.43 and $63.64, with an estimated average price of $60.17. The stock is now traded at around $64.50. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 60,000 shares as of .Added: Duke Energy Corp (DUK)
Ally Financial Inc. added to a holding in Duke Energy Corp by 31.58%. The purchase prices were between $79.21 and $88.56, with an estimated average price of $82.39. The stock is now traded at around $95.01. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 125,000 shares as of .Added: Boeing Co (BA)
Ally Financial Inc. added to a holding in Boeing Co by 27.27%. The purchase prices were between $146.05 and $187.94, with an estimated average price of $170.6. The stock is now traded at around $202.40. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 70,000 shares as of .Added: The Walt Disney Co (DIS)
Ally Financial Inc. added to a holding in The Walt Disney Co by 28.57%. The purchase prices were between $112.18 and $135.54, with an estimated average price of $124.91. The stock is now traded at around $144.67. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 90,000 shares as of .Sold Out: ISHARES TRUST (IJR)
Ally Financial Inc. sold out a holding in ISHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $65.42 and $75.64, with an estimated average price of $71.4.Sold Out: Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B)
Ally Financial Inc. sold out a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. The sale prices were between $177.99 and $221.68, with an estimated average price of $204.37.Sold Out: FedEx Corp (FDX)
Ally Financial Inc. sold out a holding in FedEx Corp. The sale prices were between $155.48 and $254.44, with an estimated average price of $199.73.Sold Out: McDonald's Corp (MCD)
Ally Financial Inc. sold out a holding in McDonald's Corp. The sale prices were between $183.52 and $224.81, with an estimated average price of $205.07.Sold Out: United Parcel Service Inc (UPS)
Ally Financial Inc. sold out a holding in United Parcel Service Inc. The sale prices were between $113.76 and $168.9, with an estimated average price of $145.35.Sold Out: Nike Inc (NKE)
Ally Financial Inc. sold out a holding in Nike Inc. The sale prices were between $95.65 and $127.11, with an estimated average price of $107.3.
