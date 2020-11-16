K2 Principal Fund, L.p. Buys PennyMac Financial Services Inc, CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II, FG New America Acquisition Corp, Sells Far Point Acquisition Corp, CF Finance Acquisition Corp, FinTech Acquisition Corp III

Investment company K2 Principal Fund, L.p. (Current Portfolio) buys PennyMac Financial Services Inc, CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II, FG New America Acquisition Corp, Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp, Churchill Capital Corp IV, sells Far Point Acquisition Corp, CF Finance Acquisition Corp, FinTech Acquisition Corp III, Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp, Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp II during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, K2 Principal Fund, L.p.. As of 2020Q3, K2 Principal Fund, L.p. owns 172 stocks with a total value of $484 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



PennyMac Financial Services Inc (PFSI) - 520,844 shares, 6.25% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 120.13% ISHARES TRUST (IGV) - 52,000 shares, 3.34% of the total portfolio. ISHARES TRUST (ITB) - 210,000 shares, 2.46% of the total portfolio. Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) - 100,000 shares, 2.43% of the total portfolio. Bunge Ltd (BG) - 245,000 shares, 2.31% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 40.00%

K2 Principal Fund, L.p. initiated holding in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II. The purchase prices were between $10 and $10.5, with an estimated average price of $10.18. The stock is now traded at around $10.12. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.08%. The holding were 976,880 shares as of .

K2 Principal Fund, L.p. initiated holding in FG New America Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $10.01 and $10.01, with an estimated average price of $10.01. The stock is now traded at around $10.02. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.72%. The holding were 832,770 shares as of .

K2 Principal Fund, L.p. initiated holding in Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $10.09 and $10.57, with an estimated average price of $10.31. The stock is now traded at around $10.06. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.5%. The holding were 700,616 shares as of .

K2 Principal Fund, L.p. initiated holding in Churchill Capital Corp IV. The purchase prices were between $9.94 and $10.16, with an estimated average price of $10.01. The stock is now traded at around $9.89. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.46%. The holding were 705,708 shares as of .

K2 Principal Fund, L.p. initiated holding in Conyers Park II Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $10.16 and $11.99, with an estimated average price of $10.83. The stock is now traded at around $8.86. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.26%. The holding were 600,000 shares as of .

K2 Principal Fund, L.p. initiated holding in Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $10.06 and $10.48, with an estimated average price of $10.26. The stock is now traded at around $10.15. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.24%. The holding were 586,379 shares as of .

K2 Principal Fund, L.p. added to a holding in PennyMac Financial Services Inc by 120.13%. The purchase prices were between $39.86 and $59.04, with an estimated average price of $49.44. The stock is now traded at around $56.95. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.41%. The holding were 520,844 shares as of .

K2 Principal Fund, L.p. added to a holding in Bunge Ltd by 40.00%. The purchase prices were between $38.23 and $47.61, with an estimated average price of $44.66. The stock is now traded at around $60.69. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 245,000 shares as of .

K2 Principal Fund, L.p. added to a holding in Front Yard Residential Corp by 407.46%. The purchase prices were between $8.21 and $10.14, with an estimated average price of $9.09. The stock is now traded at around $13.40. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 432,488 shares as of .

K2 Principal Fund, L.p. added to a holding in Gores Metropoulos Inc by 274.85%. The purchase prices were between $10.35 and $13.47, with an estimated average price of $11.23. The stock is now traded at around $10.19. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 365,749 shares as of .

K2 Principal Fund, L.p. added to a holding in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc by 360.00%. The purchase prices were between $30.79 and $43.4, with an estimated average price of $36.26. The stock is now traded at around $41.79. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 115,000 shares as of .

K2 Principal Fund, L.p. added to a holding in MagnaChip Semiconductor Corp by 67.47%. The purchase prices were between $10.07 and $13.79, with an estimated average price of $11.9. The stock is now traded at around $13.97. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 524,753 shares as of .

K2 Principal Fund, L.p. sold out a holding in Far Point Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $9.78 and $12, with an estimated average price of $10.32.

K2 Principal Fund, L.p. sold out a holding in CF Finance Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $10.86 and $13, with an estimated average price of $11.83.

K2 Principal Fund, L.p. sold out a holding in FinTech Acquisition Corp III. The sale prices were between $10.21 and $11.48, with an estimated average price of $10.55.

K2 Principal Fund, L.p. sold out a holding in Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $10.71 and $17.39, with an estimated average price of $13.61.

K2 Principal Fund, L.p. sold out a holding in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp II. The sale prices were between $10.61 and $18.99, with an estimated average price of $12.33.

K2 Principal Fund, L.p. sold out a holding in Trebia Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $10.26 and $10.95, with an estimated average price of $10.59.