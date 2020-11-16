SunPoint Public Adjusters, Inc., Jelly BellyÂ®, Corp. & JAKKS PacificÂ®, Inc. Launch Holiday Toys & Treats Giveaway to Affected Families of the California & Pacific Northwest Wildfires

SunPoint Public Adjusters, Inc., JAKKS Pacific, Inc. ® (NASDAQ: JAKK) and Jelly Belly Corp. announced today that they are teaming up once again this holiday season to provide toys and treats to children affected by the recent catastrophic wildfires in California and the Pacific Northwest.

“Our recent Halloween toy and costume drive was a tremendous success,” said Gregg Clifford, President and CEO of SunPoint Public Adjusters, Inc. “But with the continued aftermath of these unprecedented fires, and the country battling with the COVID-19 pandemic, we wanted to continue to help children during the upcoming holidays. Our children should not have their holiday season ruined by the effects of the wildfires and other challenges faced in our country. Our hope is that this holiday toys and treats drive will lead to a joyous holiday season for children and families in need. We are so thankful to our partners JAKKS Pacific and Jelly Belly for their incredible and generous contributions to make this happen.”







“It’s truly our pleasure to continue to contribute what we can during these very challenging times. We are grateful for our partnership with Gregg and SunPoint Public Adjusters, and proud of the shared initiative to ensure a happy holiday season for families that have endured a difficult year,” said Jared Wolfson, JAKKS Pacific SVP Media & Entertainment.







“The recent wildfires have had a profound impact on so many families throughout the West. We are pleased to partner with SunPoint and JAKKS Pacific to provideJellyBelly treats to brighten the lives of children coping with the tragic loss of their homes,” said LisaRowland Brasher, President and CEO,Jelly BellyCandy Company.







If your family has been displaced, or home has been red-tagged as unsafe to occupy as a result of the recent West Coast firestorms, please visit the SunPoint Public Adjusters, Inc. website at ([url="]www.sunpoint.us[/url]) and click on the holiday toys and treats giveaway link and fill in the information. The deadline for submittals is December 15, 2020. You will be contacted directly so that packages can be delivered to your children prior to the holidays. We are also hoping to create a collage of all the children having fun this holiday season, and encourage all parents to take photos of their children enjoying their toys and treats and post throughout social media using hashtag #happyholidays2020 and tag SunPoint Public Adjusters, Inc., JAKKS Pacific, and Jelly Belly – there is a place on the form to let us know if you would like your child/children included in the collage.







“Our hope is that the toys and treats will provide a little ray of sunshine through the havoc this year has shown us all,” Clifford said. “We are so thankful as we stated before to our partners JAKKS Pacific and Jelly Belly for their incredible and generous contributions to make this happen. We could not be more thankful and happy to have these wonderful companies offer to help.”







About SunPoint Public Adjusters, Inc.:







SunPoint Public Adjusters, Inc. is the “Gold Standard” of the Public Adjusting industry. Our team of experts has been advocating on behalf of policyholders for decades. We have handled, managed, and successfully navigated claims ranging from homeowner losses; corporate losses in the hundreds of millions of dollars; disaster losses involving government entities and entire municipalities; agricultural and recall losses, and virtually any type of disaster claim that could be imagined. We are here when you need us.







About JAKKS Pacific, Inc.:







JAKKS Pacific, Inc. is a leading designer, manufacturer, and marketer of toys and consumer products sold throughout the world, with its headquarters in Santa Monica, California. JAKKS Pacific’s popular proprietary brands include; Fly Wheels™, Kitten Catfe™, Perfectly Cute™, ReDo™ Skateboard Co, X-Power™, Disguise®, Moose Mountain®, Maui®, Kids Only!®; a wide range of entertainment-inspired products featuring premier licensed properties; and C’est Moi™, a new generation of clean beauty. Through JAKKS Cares, the company’s commitment to philanthropy, JAKKS is helping to make a positive impact on the lives of children. Visit us at [url="]www.jakks.com[/url] and follow us on Instagram (@jakkstoys), Twitter (@jakkstoys), and Facebook (JAKKS Pacific).







About Jelly Belly Candy Company:







Jelly Belly Candy Company was founded in 1898 and began making Jelly Belly® jelly beans in 1976. Today, Jelly Belly products are sold all over the world and the company remains family-owned and operated by the fourth, fifth, and sixth generations of the candy-making family. For more information about Jelly Belly and its confections, visit [url="]www.jellybelly.com[/url], or consumers can call (800) 522-3267 and retailers can call (800) 323-9380. Connect with the company online on Facebook, Instagram, Pinterest, YouTube, and LinkedIn.





