Dow Chemical Co Buys SELECT SECTOR SPDR, Sells ISHARES TRUST, INVESCO EXCH TRDII, CrowdStrike Holdings Inc

Investment company Dow Chemical Co (Current Portfolio) buys SELECT SECTOR SPDR, sells ISHARES TRUST, INVESCO EXCH TRDII, CrowdStrike Holdings Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Dow Chemical Co . As of 2020Q3, Dow Chemical Co owns 6 stocks with a total value of $254 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



SELECT SECTOR SPDR (XLP) - 1,164,075 shares, 29.43% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.8% AgroFresh Solutions Inc (AGFS) - 21,001,151 shares, 20.13% of the total portfolio. ISHARES TRUST (USMV) - 778,984 shares, 19.58% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 59.76% INVESCO EXCH TRDII (SPLV) - 840,753 shares, 17.79% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 62.12% Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investo (FTAI) - 1,729,851 shares, 11.69% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.59%

Dow Chemical Co initiated holding in SELECT SECTOR SPDR. The purchase prices were between $100.71 and $109.44, with an estimated average price of $105.21. The stock is now traded at around $111.93. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.39%. The holding were 33,427 shares as of .

Dow Chemical Co sold out a holding in CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $97 and $143.69, with an estimated average price of $116.52.

Dow Chemical Co reduced to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 59.76%. The sale prices were between $60.74 and $66.36, with an estimated average price of $63.43. The stock is now traded at around $67.62. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -18.11%. Dow Chemical Co still held 778,984 shares as of .

Dow Chemical Co reduced to a holding in INVESCO EXCH TRDII by 62.12%. The sale prices were between $49.96 and $55.57, with an estimated average price of $53.04. The stock is now traded at around $55.93. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -17.68%. Dow Chemical Co still held 840,753 shares as of .