Permanens Capital L.P. Buys VANGUARD INDEX FDS, Elanco Animal Health Inc, ISHARES TRUST, Sells Texas Pacific Land Trust, SCHWAB STRATEGIC T, Visa Inc

New York, NY, based Investment company Permanens Capital L.P. (Current Portfolio) buys VANGUARD INDEX FDS, Elanco Animal Health Inc, ISHARES TRUST, ISHARES GOLD TRUST, ISHARES TRUST, sells Texas Pacific Land Trust, SCHWAB STRATEGIC T, Visa Inc, Carter Bank & Trust, Johnson & Johnson during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Permanens Capital L.P.. As of 2020Q3, Permanens Capital L.P. owns 118 stocks with a total value of $290 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



VANGUARD INDEX FDS (VUG) - 574,759 shares, 45.18% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 19.95% VANGUARD INDEX FDS (VTV) - 797,882 shares, 28.80% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.55% WISDOMTREE TRUST (HEDJ) - 225,823 shares, 4.82% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.13% ISHARES TRUST (HEZU) - 462,982 shares, 4.45% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.02% VANGUARD INDEX FDS (VB) - 66,317 shares, 3.52% of the total portfolio. New Position

Permanens Capital L.P. initiated holding in VANGUARD INDEX FDS. The purchase prices were between $143.34 and $162.04, with an estimated average price of $153.52. The stock is now traded at around $178.92. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.52%. The holding were 66,317 shares as of .

Permanens Capital L.P. initiated holding in Elanco Animal Health Inc. The purchase prices were between $21.1 and $29.13, with an estimated average price of $25.32. The stock is now traded at around $30.31. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.69%. The holding were 175,000 shares as of .

Permanens Capital L.P. initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $134.26 and $157, with an estimated average price of $144.38. The stock is now traded at around $158.87. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.35%. The holding were 26,494 shares as of .

Permanens Capital L.P. initiated holding in L3Harris Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $159.8 and $185.44, with an estimated average price of $175.44. The stock is now traded at around $200.00. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 1,535 shares as of .

Permanens Capital L.P. initiated holding in Activision Blizzard Inc. The purchase prices were between $76.18 and $86.84, with an estimated average price of $81.04. The stock is now traded at around $77.44. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 3,150 shares as of .

Permanens Capital L.P. initiated holding in Switch Inc. The purchase prices were between $14.85 and $18.85, with an estimated average price of $17.04. The stock is now traded at around $15.17. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 17,540 shares as of .

Permanens Capital L.P. added to a holding in ISHARES GOLD TRUST by 61.78%. The purchase prices were between $16.92 and $19.71, with an estimated average price of $18.26. The stock is now traded at around $18.00. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 206,429 shares as of .

Permanens Capital L.P. added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 8863.64%. The purchase prices were between $117.26 and $119.03, with an estimated average price of $118.02. The stock is now traded at around $117.63. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 3,944 shares as of .

Permanens Capital L.P. added to a holding in SSGA SPDR S&P 500 by 92.44%. The purchase prices were between $310.52 and $357.7, with an estimated average price of $331.29. The stock is now traded at around $362.57. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 2,623 shares as of .

Permanens Capital L.P. added to a holding in Teledyne Technologies Inc by 163.64%. The purchase prices were between $290.86 and $336.82, with an estimated average price of $315.26. The stock is now traded at around $390.88. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 1,450 shares as of .

Permanens Capital L.P. added to a holding in SPDR SERIES TRUST by 80.54%. The purchase prices were between $28.64 and $31.68, with an estimated average price of $30.38. The stock is now traded at around $33.58. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 21,970 shares as of .

Permanens Capital L.P. added to a holding in RBC Bearings Inc by 140.00%. The purchase prices were between $113.4 and $143.59, with an estimated average price of $128.25. The stock is now traded at around $172.35. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 3,600 shares as of .

Permanens Capital L.P. sold out a holding in Texas Pacific Land Trust. The sale prices were between $441.7 and $602, with an estimated average price of $537.48.

Permanens Capital L.P. sold out a holding in Carter Bank & Trust. The sale prices were between $6.32 and $7.8, with an estimated average price of $7.14.

Permanens Capital L.P. sold out a holding in Aramark. The sale prices were between $20.77 and $28.96, with an estimated average price of $24.7.

Permanens Capital L.P. reduced to a holding in Visa Inc by 35.28%. The sale prices were between $189.02 and $216.48, with an estimated average price of $199.76. The stock is now traded at around $212.70. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.05%. Permanens Capital L.P. still held 1,253 shares as of .

Permanens Capital L.P. reduced to a holding in SCHWAB STRATEGIC T by 57.71%. The sale prices were between $102.83 and $123.12, with an estimated average price of $111.44. The stock is now traded at around $121.44. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.05%. Permanens Capital L.P. still held 850 shares as of .

Permanens Capital L.P. reduced to a holding in Raytheon Technologies Corp by 44.05%. The sale prices were between $56.68 and $64.29, with an estimated average price of $60.9. The stock is now traded at around $68.66. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.04%. Permanens Capital L.P. still held 2,168 shares as of .

Permanens Capital L.P. reduced to a holding in Johnson & Johnson by 57.14%. The sale prices were between $140.38 and $153.83, with an estimated average price of $147.87. The stock is now traded at around $150.85. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.04%. Permanens Capital L.P. still held 600 shares as of .