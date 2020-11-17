Permanens Capital L.P. Buys VANGUARD INDEX FDS, Elanco Animal Health Inc, ISHARES TRUST, Sells Texas Pacific Land Trust, SCHWAB STRATEGIC T, Visa Inc

New York, NY, based Investment company Permanens Capital L.P. (Current Portfolio) buys VANGUARD INDEX FDS, Elanco Animal Health Inc, ISHARES TRUST, ISHARES GOLD TRUST, ISHARES TRUST, sells Texas Pacific Land Trust, SCHWAB STRATEGIC T, Visa Inc, Carter Bank & Trust, Johnson & Johnson during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Permanens Capital L.P.. As of 2020Q3, Permanens Capital L.P. owns 118 stocks with a total value of $290 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: VB, ELAN, SUSA, ATVI, LHX, SWCH, UBER, GBCI, ASB,
- Added Positions: VTV, IAU, HEDJ, HEZU, AGG, SPY, TDY, SPYV, DXJ, ROLL, EQC, PB, RLI, SPYG, LCII, SCHW, HIFS, DHR, MSFT, ZTS, WINA, AAPL, MA, HLT, GOOGL, WMT, AMZN, NFLX, DIS, MCD, MAR, IDXX, HEI.A, CRM, LYV, SPLV, HXL, CPRT, GGG, IEX, SLV, ECL, BND, SLYV, USRT, GOOG,
- Reduced Positions: VUG, SHY, V, SCHG, RTX, JNJ, DORM, IAA, SCHV, MTUM, IWS, IXUS, IWP, IEFA, KAR, IUSV, IUSG, SCHE, IJR, BIL, USIG, VBK, VEA, VWO,
- Sold Out: TPL, CARE, ARMK,
For the details of Permanens Capital L.P.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/permanens+capital+l.p./current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Permanens Capital L.P.
- VANGUARD INDEX FDS (VUG) - 574,759 shares, 45.18% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 19.95%
- VANGUARD INDEX FDS (VTV) - 797,882 shares, 28.80% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.55%
- WISDOMTREE TRUST (HEDJ) - 225,823 shares, 4.82% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.13%
- ISHARES TRUST (HEZU) - 462,982 shares, 4.45% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.02%
- VANGUARD INDEX FDS (VB) - 66,317 shares, 3.52% of the total portfolio. New Position
Permanens Capital L.P. initiated holding in VANGUARD INDEX FDS. The purchase prices were between $143.34 and $162.04, with an estimated average price of $153.52. The stock is now traded at around $178.92. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.52%. The holding were 66,317 shares as of .New Purchase: Elanco Animal Health Inc (ELAN)
Permanens Capital L.P. initiated holding in Elanco Animal Health Inc. The purchase prices were between $21.1 and $29.13, with an estimated average price of $25.32. The stock is now traded at around $30.31. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.69%. The holding were 175,000 shares as of .New Purchase: ISHARES TRUST (SUSA)
Permanens Capital L.P. initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $134.26 and $157, with an estimated average price of $144.38. The stock is now traded at around $158.87. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.35%. The holding were 26,494 shares as of .New Purchase: L3Harris Technologies Inc (LHX)
Permanens Capital L.P. initiated holding in L3Harris Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $159.8 and $185.44, with an estimated average price of $175.44. The stock is now traded at around $200.00. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 1,535 shares as of .New Purchase: Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI)
Permanens Capital L.P. initiated holding in Activision Blizzard Inc. The purchase prices were between $76.18 and $86.84, with an estimated average price of $81.04. The stock is now traded at around $77.44. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 3,150 shares as of .New Purchase: Switch Inc (SWCH)
Permanens Capital L.P. initiated holding in Switch Inc. The purchase prices were between $14.85 and $18.85, with an estimated average price of $17.04. The stock is now traded at around $15.17. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 17,540 shares as of .Added: ISHARES GOLD TRUST (IAU)
Permanens Capital L.P. added to a holding in ISHARES GOLD TRUST by 61.78%. The purchase prices were between $16.92 and $19.71, with an estimated average price of $18.26. The stock is now traded at around $18.00. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 206,429 shares as of .Added: ISHARES TRUST (AGG)
Permanens Capital L.P. added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 8863.64%. The purchase prices were between $117.26 and $119.03, with an estimated average price of $118.02. The stock is now traded at around $117.63. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 3,944 shares as of .Added: SSGA SPDR S&P 500 (SPY)
Permanens Capital L.P. added to a holding in SSGA SPDR S&P 500 by 92.44%. The purchase prices were between $310.52 and $357.7, with an estimated average price of $331.29. The stock is now traded at around $362.57. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 2,623 shares as of .Added: Teledyne Technologies Inc (TDY)
Permanens Capital L.P. added to a holding in Teledyne Technologies Inc by 163.64%. The purchase prices were between $290.86 and $336.82, with an estimated average price of $315.26. The stock is now traded at around $390.88. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 1,450 shares as of .Added: SPDR SERIES TRUST (SPYV)
Permanens Capital L.P. added to a holding in SPDR SERIES TRUST by 80.54%. The purchase prices were between $28.64 and $31.68, with an estimated average price of $30.38. The stock is now traded at around $33.58. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 21,970 shares as of .Added: RBC Bearings Inc (ROLL)
Permanens Capital L.P. added to a holding in RBC Bearings Inc by 140.00%. The purchase prices were between $113.4 and $143.59, with an estimated average price of $128.25. The stock is now traded at around $172.35. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 3,600 shares as of .Sold Out: Texas Pacific Land Trust (TPL)
Permanens Capital L.P. sold out a holding in Texas Pacific Land Trust. The sale prices were between $441.7 and $602, with an estimated average price of $537.48.Sold Out: Carter Bank & Trust (CARE)
Permanens Capital L.P. sold out a holding in Carter Bank & Trust. The sale prices were between $6.32 and $7.8, with an estimated average price of $7.14.Sold Out: Aramark (ARMK)
Permanens Capital L.P. sold out a holding in Aramark. The sale prices were between $20.77 and $28.96, with an estimated average price of $24.7.Reduced: Visa Inc (V)
Permanens Capital L.P. reduced to a holding in Visa Inc by 35.28%. The sale prices were between $189.02 and $216.48, with an estimated average price of $199.76. The stock is now traded at around $212.70. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.05%. Permanens Capital L.P. still held 1,253 shares as of .Reduced: SCHWAB STRATEGIC T (SCHG)
Permanens Capital L.P. reduced to a holding in SCHWAB STRATEGIC T by 57.71%. The sale prices were between $102.83 and $123.12, with an estimated average price of $111.44. The stock is now traded at around $121.44. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.05%. Permanens Capital L.P. still held 850 shares as of .Reduced: Raytheon Technologies Corp (RTX)
Permanens Capital L.P. reduced to a holding in Raytheon Technologies Corp by 44.05%. The sale prices were between $56.68 and $64.29, with an estimated average price of $60.9. The stock is now traded at around $68.66. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.04%. Permanens Capital L.P. still held 2,168 shares as of .Reduced: Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)
Permanens Capital L.P. reduced to a holding in Johnson & Johnson by 57.14%. The sale prices were between $140.38 and $153.83, with an estimated average price of $147.87. The stock is now traded at around $150.85. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.04%. Permanens Capital L.P. still held 600 shares as of .
Here is the complete portfolio of Permanens Capital L.P.. Also check out:
1. Permanens Capital L.P.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Permanens Capital L.P.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Permanens Capital L.P.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Permanens Capital L.P. keeps buying