American Century Companies Inc Buys Amazon.com Inc, Apple Inc, Microsoft Corp

Kansas City, MO, based Investment company American Century Companies Inc (Current Portfolio) buys Amazon.com Inc, Apple Inc, Microsoft Corp, Alphabet Inc, Visa Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, American Century Companies Inc. As of 2020Q3, American Century Companies Inc owns 1780 stocks with a total value of $111.7 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



American Century Companies Inc initiated holding in Amazon.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $2878.7 and $3531.45, with an estimated average price of $3151.21. The stock is now traded at around $3131.06. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.42%. The holding were 1,568,833 shares as of .

American Century Companies Inc initiated holding in Apple Inc. The purchase prices were between $91.03 and $134.18, with an estimated average price of $109.02. The stock is now traded at around $120.30. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.05%. The holding were 39,047,003 shares as of .

American Century Companies Inc initiated holding in Microsoft Corp. The purchase prices were between $200.39 and $231.65, with an estimated average price of $210.04. The stock is now traded at around $217.23. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.57%. The holding were 18,965,703 shares as of .

American Century Companies Inc initiated holding in Alphabet Inc. The purchase prices were between $1409.39 and $1717.39, with an estimated average price of $1523.87. The stock is now traded at around $1774.03. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.21%. The holding were 1,687,177 shares as of .

American Century Companies Inc initiated holding in Visa Inc. The purchase prices were between $189.02 and $216.48, with an estimated average price of $199.76. The stock is now traded at around $212.70. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.03%. The holding were 11,357,751 shares as of .

American Century Companies Inc initiated holding in Facebook Inc. The purchase prices were between $230.12 and $303.91, with an estimated average price of $257.89. The stock is now traded at around $278.96. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.47%. The holding were 6,282,079 shares as of .