Compass Group Llc Buys MercadoLibre Inc, Vasta Platform, Vitru, Sells PagSeguro Digital, Globant SA, Credicorp

Investment company Compass Group Llc (Current Portfolio) buys MercadoLibre Inc, Vasta Platform, Vitru, Copa Holdings SA, StoneCo, sells PagSeguro Digital, Globant SA, Credicorp, Intercorp Financial Services Inc, Linx SA during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Compass Group Llc. As of 2020Q3, Compass Group Llc owns 15 stocks with a total value of $332 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: VSTA, VTRU, STNE,

VSTA, VTRU, STNE, Added Positions: MELI, CPA, BVN, XP,

MELI, CPA, BVN, XP, Reduced Positions: PAGS, GLOB, 9IFA, ARCO,

PAGS, GLOB, 9IFA, ARCO, Sold Out: BAP, LINX, VALE, BBD,

Globant SA (GLOB) - 445,457 shares, 24.03% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 24.5% PagSeguro Digital Ltd (PAGS) - 1,454,191 shares, 16.51% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 39.32% GeoPark Ltd (GPRK) - 6,032,469 shares, 13.37% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.3% MercadoLibre Inc (MELI) - 38,218 shares, 12.45% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 589.36% Afya Ltd (AFYA) - 1,074,986 shares, 8.82% of the total portfolio.

Compass Group Llc initiated holding in Vasta Platform Ltd. The purchase prices were between $14.53 and $19.02, with an estimated average price of $16.48. The stock is now traded at around $12.77. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.36%. The holding were 939,161 shares as of .

Compass Group Llc initiated holding in Vitru Ltd. The purchase prices were between $12.98 and $16, with an estimated average price of $14.13. The stock is now traded at around $14.40. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.15%. The holding were 550,000 shares as of .

Compass Group Llc initiated holding in StoneCo Ltd. The purchase prices were between $38.39 and $53.72, with an estimated average price of $47.69. The stock is now traded at around $65.52. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.05%. The holding were 66,000 shares as of .

Compass Group Llc added to a holding in MercadoLibre Inc by 589.36%. The purchase prices were between $956.62 and $1225.45, with an estimated average price of $1083.57. The stock is now traded at around $1286.31. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 10.64%. The holding were 38,218 shares as of .

Compass Group Llc added to a holding in Copa Holdings SA by 125.88%. The purchase prices were between $40.78 and $61.51, with an estimated average price of $50.56. The stock is now traded at around $74.64. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.62%. The holding were 192,000 shares as of .

Compass Group Llc added to a holding in Buenaventura Mining Co Inc by 28.06%. The purchase prices were between $9.08 and $14.25, with an estimated average price of $11.97. The stock is now traded at around $11.28. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 706,348 shares as of .

Compass Group Llc sold out a holding in Credicorp Ltd. The sale prices were between $123.25 and $133.89, with an estimated average price of $128.65.

Compass Group Llc sold out a holding in Linx SA. The sale prices were between $4.58 and $6.92, with an estimated average price of $5.79.

Compass Group Llc sold out a holding in Vale SA. The sale prices were between $10.28 and $12.09, with an estimated average price of $11.22.

Compass Group Llc sold out a holding in Bank Bradesco SA. The sale prices were between $3.37 and $4.63, with an estimated average price of $3.97.

Compass Group Llc reduced to a holding in PagSeguro Digital Ltd by 39.32%. The sale prices were between $35.07 and $44.75, with an estimated average price of $38.83. The stock is now traded at around $44.22. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -10.3%. Compass Group Llc still held 1,454,191 shares as of .

Compass Group Llc reduced to a holding in Globant SA by 24.5%. The sale prices were between $152.49 and $188.57, with an estimated average price of $171.86. The stock is now traded at around $185.33. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -6.7%. Compass Group Llc still held 445,457 shares as of .

Compass Group Llc reduced to a holding in Intercorp Financial Services Inc by 21.21%. The sale prices were between $18.5 and $24, with an estimated average price of $21.01. The stock is now traded at around $18.60. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.73%. Compass Group Llc still held 332,895 shares as of .