Fondren Management LP Buys Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc, Medley Capital Corp, Sells Immersion Corp, Harte-Hanks Inc, Biglari Holdings Inc

Investment company Fondren Management LP (Current Portfolio) buys Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc, Medley Capital Corp, sells Immersion Corp, Harte-Hanks Inc, Biglari Holdings Inc, Synacor Inc, Tetra Technologies Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Fondren Management LP. As of 2020Q3, Fondren Management LP owns 15 stocks with a total value of $16 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: MCC,
- Added Positions: UEPS, HWCC,
- Reduced Positions: BH, SYNC, TGA, OPNT, CRD.B, USAP, SYNL, CRD.A, RMCF,
- Sold Out: IMMR, HRTH, TTI, BH.A, HCHC, CSLT, ALOT, LUB,
- Warning! GuruFocus has detected 4 Warning Signs with UEPS. Click here to check it out.
- UEPS 30-Year Financial Data
- The intrinsic value of UEPS
- Peter Lynch Chart of UEPS
For the details of Fondren Management LP's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/fondren+management+lp/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Fondren Management LP
- Biglari Holdings Inc (BH) - 44,221 shares, 24.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 34.41%
- VAALCO Energy Inc (EGY) - 2,471,000 shares, 15.07% of the total portfolio.
- Support.com Inc (SPRT) - 1,301,874 shares, 14.29% of the total portfolio.
- Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc (UEPS) - 645,000 shares, 13.26% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 104.76%
- Synacor Inc (SYNC) - 1,213,447 shares, 11.17% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 31.44%
Fondren Management LP initiated holding in Medley Capital Corp. The purchase prices were between $12.4 and $18.19, with an estimated average price of $15.41. The stock is now traded at around $20.61. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.44%. The holding were 50,000 shares as of .Added: Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc (UEPS)
Fondren Management LP added to a holding in Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc by 104.76%. The purchase prices were between $3.06 and $3.41, with an estimated average price of $3.21. The stock is now traded at around $3.39. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.78%. The holding were 645,000 shares as of .Sold Out: Immersion Corp (IMMR)
Fondren Management LP sold out a holding in Immersion Corp. The sale prices were between $5.89 and $10, with an estimated average price of $7.53.Sold Out: Harte-Hanks Inc (HRTH)
Fondren Management LP sold out a holding in Harte-Hanks Inc. The sale prices were between $1.36 and $3.04, with an estimated average price of $2.02.Sold Out: Tetra Technologies Inc (TTI)
Fondren Management LP sold out a holding in Tetra Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $0.49 and $0.89, with an estimated average price of $0.61.Sold Out: Biglari Holdings Inc (BH.A)
Fondren Management LP sold out a holding in Biglari Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $302 and $548.95, with an estimated average price of $420.93.Sold Out: HC2 Holdings Inc (HCHC)
Fondren Management LP sold out a holding in HC2 Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $2.25 and $3.21, with an estimated average price of $2.7.Sold Out: Castlight Health Inc (CSLT)
Fondren Management LP sold out a holding in Castlight Health Inc. The sale prices were between $0.79 and $1.38, with an estimated average price of $1.1.Reduced: Biglari Holdings Inc (BH)
Fondren Management LP reduced to a holding in Biglari Holdings Inc by 34.41%. The sale prices were between $58.35 and $104.96, with an estimated average price of $82.04. The stock is now traded at around $103.90. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -6.45%. Fondren Management LP still held 44,221 shares as of .Reduced: Synacor Inc (SYNC)
Fondren Management LP reduced to a holding in Synacor Inc by 31.44%. The sale prices were between $1.04 and $1.6, with an estimated average price of $1.21. The stock is now traded at around $1.36. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -2.53%. Fondren Management LP still held 1,213,447 shares as of .Reduced: TransGlobe Energy Corp (TGA)
Fondren Management LP reduced to a holding in TransGlobe Energy Corp by 65.84%. The sale prices were between $0.38 and $0.63, with an estimated average price of $0.54. The stock is now traded at around $0.44. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -2.31%. Fondren Management LP still held 535,500 shares as of .
Here is the complete portfolio of Fondren Management LP. Also check out:
1. Fondren Management LP's Undervalued Stocks
2. Fondren Management LP's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Fondren Management LP's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Fondren Management LP keeps buying