Fondren Management LP Buys Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc, Medley Capital Corp, Sells Immersion Corp, Harte-Hanks Inc, Biglari Holdings Inc

Investment company Fondren Management LP (Current Portfolio) buys Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc, Medley Capital Corp, sells Immersion Corp, Harte-Hanks Inc, Biglari Holdings Inc, Synacor Inc, Tetra Technologies Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Fondren Management LP. As of 2020Q3, Fondren Management LP owns 15 stocks with a total value of $16 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: MCC,

MCC, Added Positions: UEPS, HWCC,

UEPS, HWCC, Reduced Positions: BH, SYNC, TGA, OPNT, CRD.B, USAP, SYNL, CRD.A, RMCF,

BH, SYNC, TGA, OPNT, CRD.B, USAP, SYNL, CRD.A, RMCF, Sold Out: IMMR, HRTH, TTI, BH.A, HCHC, CSLT, ALOT, LUB,

Biglari Holdings Inc (BH) - 44,221 shares, 24.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 34.41% VAALCO Energy Inc (EGY) - 2,471,000 shares, 15.07% of the total portfolio. Support.com Inc (SPRT) - 1,301,874 shares, 14.29% of the total portfolio. Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc (UEPS) - 645,000 shares, 13.26% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 104.76% Synacor Inc (SYNC) - 1,213,447 shares, 11.17% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 31.44%

Fondren Management LP initiated holding in Medley Capital Corp. The purchase prices were between $12.4 and $18.19, with an estimated average price of $15.41. The stock is now traded at around $20.61. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.44%. The holding were 50,000 shares as of .

Fondren Management LP added to a holding in Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc by 104.76%. The purchase prices were between $3.06 and $3.41, with an estimated average price of $3.21. The stock is now traded at around $3.39. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.78%. The holding were 645,000 shares as of .

Fondren Management LP sold out a holding in Immersion Corp. The sale prices were between $5.89 and $10, with an estimated average price of $7.53.

Fondren Management LP sold out a holding in Harte-Hanks Inc. The sale prices were between $1.36 and $3.04, with an estimated average price of $2.02.

Fondren Management LP sold out a holding in Tetra Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $0.49 and $0.89, with an estimated average price of $0.61.

Fondren Management LP sold out a holding in Biglari Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $302 and $548.95, with an estimated average price of $420.93.

Fondren Management LP sold out a holding in HC2 Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $2.25 and $3.21, with an estimated average price of $2.7.

Fondren Management LP sold out a holding in Castlight Health Inc. The sale prices were between $0.79 and $1.38, with an estimated average price of $1.1.

Fondren Management LP reduced to a holding in Biglari Holdings Inc by 34.41%. The sale prices were between $58.35 and $104.96, with an estimated average price of $82.04. The stock is now traded at around $103.90. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -6.45%. Fondren Management LP still held 44,221 shares as of .

Fondren Management LP reduced to a holding in Synacor Inc by 31.44%. The sale prices were between $1.04 and $1.6, with an estimated average price of $1.21. The stock is now traded at around $1.36. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -2.53%. Fondren Management LP still held 1,213,447 shares as of .

Fondren Management LP reduced to a holding in TransGlobe Energy Corp by 65.84%. The sale prices were between $0.38 and $0.63, with an estimated average price of $0.54. The stock is now traded at around $0.44. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -2.31%. Fondren Management LP still held 535,500 shares as of .