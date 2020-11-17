Quantitative Investment Management, LLC Buys SPDR GOLD TRUST, ISHARES TRUST, ISHARES SILVER TST, Sells Johnson & Johnson, Alibaba Group Holding, Netflix Inc

Charlottesville, VA, based Investment company Quantitative Investment Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys SPDR GOLD TRUST, ISHARES TRUST, ISHARES SILVER TST, SELECT SECTOR SPDR, Verizon Communications Inc, sells Johnson & Johnson, Alibaba Group Holding, Netflix Inc, SELECT SECTOR SPDR, Pfizer Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Quantitative Investment Management, LLC. As of 2020Q3, Quantitative Investment Management, LLC owns 370 stocks with a total value of $1.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: GLD, EEM, SLV, MRK, AAPL, SBUX, IEMG, CRM, XOM, XRT, KMB, DIS, V, PSX, VWO, KO, CVX, SGT, ADP, COST, OKE, VLO, JAZZ, TCOM, MCHI, BIDU, NOC, TMUS, HTHT, BBY, BP, WAT, FLT, COP, MSI, VEU, KMI, XLNX, MDT, EOG, FSLR, PODD, NVO, MPC, MGM, OLED, BERY, EWA, PLD, RMD, ARE, MDLZ, PCAR, PNC, SNE, CXO, ANF, SCHW, STZ, ENTG, SYNA, SCHF, AIG, CL, SEE, ICPT, ERIC, HFC, INSM, NAV, EBS, EWC, BAC, FLO, HRL, SRCL, TRP, URI, AAXJ, ACWX, DEO, EXC, STM, URBN, CSIQ, APA, VMW, ARNA, CPT, CFR, HP, KEX, FIZZ, AER, PCRX, PLCE, PKI, RHI, VOD, ANGI, ICLR, EPP, EZU, JOBS, CLF, DVAX, FL, HR, MRO, NTAP, OLN, SWKS, STRA, CMPR, MLCO, INFN, TREE, ENV, CSOD, CDW, EWY, VCEL, MDRX, ASH, CACC, CUB, CW, EME, EMR, NG, PBI, KWR, SEIC, SOHU, SM, TCBI, NEO, KNDI, BITA, MTDR, VCRA, HTA, AMBA, HES, MTOR, BOH, CYH, EXPE, FHI, GPK, IAG, NSIT, MFC, MT, NGG, PFG, PEG, RBA, TECH, WCC, EVR, SBS, DVN, SLM, TS, YRCW,
- Added Positions: XLF, VZ, XLU, FXI, ORCL, FE, EFA, BA, XLE, AMD, VEA, WFC, IEFA, RDS.A, KRE, OXY, RCL, XLP, ALXN, SO, ULTA, RDS.B, STE, HSIC, ABMD, LUMN, COO, VGK, EL, JKS, CB, VALE, TECK, AON, NRZ, SCZ, SINA, SJM, COTY, SPLV, BAH, CMS, AWK, ITA, RE, AMED, FISV, HRC, FRC, EVRG, ESS, SCI, STX, LNT, ENB, VFH, UDR, KBE, CIM, GE, FMX, CAH, ED, DEI, UFS, CTSH, IVZ, PB, IYE, ACC, ARWR, PBCT, EPR, ROST, SRE, CX, WRK, SKT, CORT, JWN, CDE, SPR, EXEL, SBH, HII, IYF, AEE, TCF, TTEK, STWD, TTWO, SJI, NTRS, TM, KMPR, HIW, BLDP, DXJ,
- Reduced Positions: JNJ, BABA, NFLX, PFE, BMY, WMT, MMM, BDX, AKAM, AEP, IYR, AMGN, MCK, EDU, TAL, XEL, PGR, SAVE, GLW, TRV, HSY, IFF, BLL, STNG, YY, EQR, TXN, MAR, PNW, RTX, TFC, VFC, AOS, IRM, WU, ETR, J, MTB, OMC, ACGL, FRT, CAT, HPP, MNST, CNK, KRC, NJR, OGE, SIVB, H, PDM, CERN, REG, USB, ALE, ALL, ATO, BCO, DRE, ERJ, HSBC, MDP, KAR, SIX, EWW, BIO, BXP, CASY, CBSH, MRVL, VNO, AMCX, AYI, SAN, BKH, CCL, SVC, RJF, MDGL, TWO, UHAL, AGO, CRI, HRB, HAE, ICUI, WSO, ACM, DFS, CIT, NCLH, BBVA, GME, KEY, SR, LSTR, LECO, PSEC, DHC, TGI, VLY, ZION, TDC, XRX, POR, RPAI,
- Sold Out: XLV, T, EWZ, CMCSA, ALNY, INCY, PSA, VRTX, CNC, PM, XLI, HON, HUM, WBA, XOP, AMT, WEC, VNQ, ABT, DAL, WELL, NLOK, BUD, MU, GM, UAL, BAX, ENPH, LUV, M, XYL, ABC, EQIX, HCA, AAL, CCI, SPG, DLTR, AVB, WLTW, BK, EWJ, EXR, KNX, MTD, TAP, KSS, SAFM, MASI, AMRN, NEE, RGA, TRIP, FFIV, K, LB, ROL, RYAAY, IJR, BBD, F, SBAC, VIPS, JPM, QLYS, NKTR, RGEN, RGLD, TJX, FTI, PFPT, Y, AXP, CAR, AAXN, TYL, ADM, DE, PEP, SCHH, ALB, ITUB, TT, LMT, AGNC, NLSN, ERX, ACAD, TPR, EHC, ANTM, BFAM, AMN, CNP, DISCA, BKNG, SWX, CUBE, WRB, DISCK, COR, PRLB, FAS, ALK, WTRG, AVA, CSL, FDX, NYCB, SLG, FOLD, ILF, IWN, OIH, AFG, CBRE, CF, CIEN, CINF, NNN, BEN, HBAN, OSUR, IBKR, HHC, XLY, DUK, LYV, MSA, SGMO, UHS, LOPE, EWU, IHI, VDE, XME, AIV, CACI, CHL, ETN, JLL, KIM, MKL, PLUG, TXT, TTC, THS, UAA, L, CVLT, HZNP, GMED, EFV, IYT, XLB, CCJ, COLM, FLIR, GGG, HALO, IDA, RL, WM, IPGP, BKU, GRFS, UI, SUPN, VB, ASB, CWST, CCEP, CPRT, CUZ, DRI, JBLU, MAA, NI, PSB, SMG, LSI, TDY, GL, TD, TRN, UGI, HBI, PEB, FAF, NOVT, AL, PBYI, ITB, KBWB, AFL, ALKS, BCE, BCRX, EAT, CMA, DXC, HUN, IP, MRCY, ORI, STL, PRU, GEO, UMBF, UMPQ, VSAT, WBS, WYND, SEM, DQ, VAC, EWP, ANSS, AIZ, AVT, BDN, CHRW, CCMP, CE, DBI, DLX, EGP, FNF, FOSL, RHP, GLNG, HWC, THG, JCOM, LII, JEF, NTCT, PNM, RF, SBGI, SHO, TDS, WRI, ARR, FLDM, MSGN, MOS, BLMN, EIDO, EWG, ICF, IJS, AXL, AEO, CRUS, CBD, ABEV, SITC, DRH, DDS, TGNA, GIL, TV, JKHY, MGPI, CLI, NEU, NOK, NAT, ONB, SAIA, KALU, OMER, BSBR, CBOE, SPDW, BKD, CRK, DB, FNB, ISBC, LYG, MAT, PDLI, SPPI, PEI, TK,
- SPDR GOLD TRUST (GLD) - 563,082 shares, 8.68% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD) - 678,155 shares, 4.84% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 16.63%
- SELECT SECTOR SPDR (XLU) - 659,848 shares, 3.41% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 106.12%
- ISHARES TRUST (EEM) - 667,835 shares, 2.56% of the total portfolio. New Position
- SELECT SECTOR SPDR (XLF) - 1,116,372 shares, 2.34% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 339.57%
Quantitative Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in SPDR GOLD TRUST. The purchase prices were between $166.62 and $193.89, with an estimated average price of $179.71. The stock is now traded at around $177.15. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.68%. The holding were 563,082 shares as of .New Purchase: ISHARES TRUST (EEM)
Quantitative Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $40.44 and $45.55, with an estimated average price of $43.87. The stock is now traded at around $48.93. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.56%. The holding were 667,835 shares as of .New Purchase: ISHARES SILVER TST (SLV)
Quantitative Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in ISHARES SILVER TST. The purchase prices were between $16.71 and $27, with an estimated average price of $22.68. The stock is now traded at around $23.02. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.99%. The holding were 1,054,303 shares as of .New Purchase: Merck & Co Inc (MRK)
Quantitative Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in Merck & Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $76.69 and $86.93, with an estimated average price of $82.09. The stock is now traded at around $80.18. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.54%. The holding were 213,667 shares as of .New Purchase: Apple Inc (AAPL)
Quantitative Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in Apple Inc. The purchase prices were between $91.03 and $134.18, with an estimated average price of $109.02. The stock is now traded at around $120.30. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.47%. The holding were 145,762 shares as of .New Purchase: Starbucks Corp (SBUX)
Quantitative Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in Starbucks Corp. The purchase prices were between $72.65 and $88.38, with an estimated average price of $79.77. The stock is now traded at around $97.78. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.4%. The holding were 187,542 shares as of .Added: SELECT SECTOR SPDR (XLF)
Quantitative Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in SELECT SECTOR SPDR by 339.57%. The purchase prices were between $22.68 and $25.49, with an estimated average price of $24.32. The stock is now traded at around $27.63. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.81%. The holding were 1,116,372 shares as of .Added: Verizon Communications Inc (VZ)
Quantitative Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in Verizon Communications Inc by 817.36%. The purchase prices were between $53.94 and $60.61, with an estimated average price of $58.09. The stock is now traded at around $60.89. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.78%. The holding were 387,256 shares as of .Added: SELECT SECTOR SPDR (XLU)
Quantitative Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in SELECT SECTOR SPDR by 106.12%. The purchase prices were between $56.7 and $61.49, with an estimated average price of $59.33. The stock is now traded at around $66.76. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.76%. The holding were 659,848 shares as of .Added: ISHARES TRUST (FXI)
Quantitative Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 4543.20%. The purchase prices were between $40.16 and $45.53, with an estimated average price of $42.99. The stock is now traded at around $47.68. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.65%. The holding were 463,624 shares as of .Added: Oracle Corp (ORCL)
Quantitative Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in Oracle Corp by 328.36%. The purchase prices were between $53.99 and $60.94, with an estimated average price of $56.78. The stock is now traded at around $57.15. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.03%. The holding were 259,741 shares as of .Added: FirstEnergy Corp (FE)
Quantitative Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in FirstEnergy Corp by 1562.95%. The purchase prices were between $27.09 and $42.14, with an estimated average price of $31.47. The stock is now traded at around $28.50. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.98%. The holding were 417,151 shares as of .Sold Out: SELECT SECTOR SPDR (XLV)
Quantitative Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in SELECT SECTOR SPDR. The sale prices were between $100.71 and $109.44, with an estimated average price of $105.21.Sold Out: AT&T Inc (T)
Quantitative Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in AT&T Inc. The sale prices were between $27.87 and $30.49, with an estimated average price of $29.59.Sold Out: ISHARES INC (EWZ)
Quantitative Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in ISHARES INC. The sale prices were between $27.17 and $33.5, with an estimated average price of $30.67.Sold Out: Comcast Corp (CMCSA)
Quantitative Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in Comcast Corp. The sale prices were between $39.25 and $46.81, with an estimated average price of $43.43.Sold Out: Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc (ALNY)
Quantitative Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $121.19 and $165.49, with an estimated average price of $141.93.Sold Out: Incyte Corp (INCY)
Quantitative Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in Incyte Corp. The sale prices were between $85.07 and $109.69, with an estimated average price of $96.53.
