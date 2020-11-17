American Manganese Invited to Present at the E-Waste World Virtual Summit

Recycling Cathode Material from Lithium-ion Battery Manufacturing Waste

SURREY, BC / ACCESSWIRE / November 16, 2020 / American Manganese Inc. (TSXV:AMY)(OTC PINK:AMYZF)(FSE:2AM) ("AMY" or the "Company") is pleased to present its circular supply chain strategy and patented lithium-ion battery material recycling process (RecycLiCo™) at the E-Waste World Virtual Summit on November 18-19, 2020.

Join Zarko Meseldzija, CTO of American Manganese, on November 19, 2020, at 5:05 pm Central European Time (CET) / 8:05 am Pacific Standard Time (PST), as he explains how American Manganese Inc aims to commercialize its RecycLiCo™ patented process to become an industry leader in recycling cathode material from lithium-ion battery manufacturing waste (click to register).

For this year only,E-WASTE World Conference & Expo is returning as a virtual, online two-day international conference and exhibition dedicated to discussing the latest recycling technology, materials-recovery solutions, green electronics, sustainable materials, non-toxic substitutes, and end-of-life strategies, as well as regulatory and business models to help reduce the environmental impact of all forms of consumer and industrial E-Waste.

This immersive digital and on-demand event will bring together more than 100 globally renowned experts from consumer and industrial electronics manufacturers and suppliers, E-Waste recyclers and waste management companies, recycling technology manufacturers, materials recovery experts, sustainable material and chemical suppliers, science and academia, policymakers, NGOs, research institutions and consultants.

About American Manganese Inc.

American Manganese Inc. is a critical metals company focused on the recycling of lithium-ion batteries with the RecycLiCo™ Patented Process. This process provides high extraction of cathode metals, such as lithium, cobalt, nickel, manganese, and aluminum at high purity, with minimal processing steps. American Manganese Inc. aims to commercialize its breakthrough RecycLiCo™ Patented Process and become an industry leader in recycling cathode materials from lithium-ion battery manufacturing waste.

