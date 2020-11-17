Evotec and Storm Therapeutics Leverage Indigo Platform to Progress Oncology Project Towards Clinical Studies

STORM'S FIRST-IN-CLASS CLINICAL CANDIDATE AGAINST AN RNA METHYLTRANSFERASE FOR USE IN CANCER WAS IDENTIFIED WITH SUPPORT FROM EVOTEC'S DRUG DISCOVERY ENGINE

HAMBURG, GERMANY / ACCESSWIRE / November 17, 2020 / Evotec SE (Frankfurt Stock Exchange: EVT, MDAX/TecDAX, ISIN: DE0005664809) announced today that, as part of its ongoing collaboration with STORM Therapeutics ("STORM"), the leading biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of small molecule therapies modulating RNA epigenetics, STORM has selected STC-15 as a first-in-class development candidate. STORM will now use INDiGO, Evotec's unique integrated, accelerated IND-enabling platform, to progress STC-15 towards an IND application in 2021.

STORM discovered STC-15, an orally bioavailable, small molecule inhibitor of the enzyme METTL3 targeting modulation of RNA epigenetics, an entirely new mechanism of action, to treat acute myeloid leukaemia ("AML") and other solid and haematological cancers with the support from Evotec's pre-clinical drug discovery engine.

STORM leads the global field of RNA modulation having demonstrated in vivo proof of concept activity of the first RNA methyltransferase inhibitor in relevant animal models for myeloid and solid tumours. METTL3 is one of two programmes from the STORM platform that have already shown in vivo activity.

Dr Craig Johnstone, Chief Operating Officer of Evotec, commented: "The relationship with STORM goes from strength to strength and is a great example of Evotec's ability to support the exploration of novel and exciting biology to maximise innovation, but also execute efficiently with rapid and seamless integration from target through to IND."

Dr Keith Blundy, Chief Executive Officer of STORM Therapeutics, added: "STC-15 was identified with support from Evotec and is a highly potent and selective METTL3 inhibitor that is effective in leukaemia cells refractory to chemotherapy treatment. This patient population will be incorporated into the initial clinical trials aiming to accelerate clinical proof of concept for patients with limited other options in addition to exploring combinations with standard of care. STORM's vision is to become the world's first company to deliver a disease-modifying agent that works by targeting RNA-modulating enzymes. Evotec has enabled us to rapidly and successfully progress our work resulting in a first-in-class development candidate, with more to follow."

About RNA, RNA epigenetics and STC-15

There is a growing understanding of the importance of RNA modifications in the development of cancer and other diseases, providing a wealth of novel therapeutic targets for drug discovery. STORM has used state-of-the-art drug discovery capabilities, combined with unique analytical technologies specifically developed to target RNA epigenetics, to generate highly potent selective and orally bioavailable, small molecule inhibitors of METTL3 and other RNA-modifying enzymes.

ABOUT STORM THERAPEUTICS

STORM Therapeutics, founded in 2015, is a University of Cambridge spin-out translating the ground-breaking work of Professors Tony Kouzarides and Eric Miska in RNA epigenetics into the discovery of first-in-class drugs in oncology and other diseases. STORM is the leading company tackling disease through modulating RNA modifying enzymes and is developing a unique platform and pipeline to address these enzyme classes, including RNA methyltransferases.

STORM is backed by blue chip investors Cambridge Innovation Capital, M Ventures, Pfizer Ventures, Taiho Ventures LLC, Seroba Life Sciences and IP Group, who share the team's ambitions to build a world-leading company in the field. For further information about STORM Therapeutics please go to www.stormtherapeutics.com

ABOUT EVOTEC SE

Evotec is a drug discovery alliance and development partnership company focused on rapidly progressing innovative product approaches with leading pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, academics, patient advocacy groups and venture capitalists. We operate worldwide and our more than 3,400 employees provide the highest quality stand-alone and integrated drug discovery and development solutions. We cover all activities from target-to-clinic to meet the industry's need for innovation and efficiency in drug discovery and development (EVT Execute). The Company has established a unique position by assembling top-class scientific experts and integrating state-of-the-art technologies as well as substantial experience and expertise in key therapeutic areas including neuronal diseases, diabetes and complications of diabetes, pain and inflammation, oncology, infectious diseases, respiratory diseases, fibrosis, rare diseases and women's health. On this basis, Evotec has built a broad and deep pipeline of more than 100 co-owned product opportunities at clinical, pre-clinical and discovery stages (EVT Innovate). Evotec has established multiple long-term alliances with partners including Bayer, Boehringer Ingelheim, Bristol Myers Squibb, CHDI, Novartis, Novo Nordisk, Pfizer, Sanofi, Takeda, UCB and others. For additional information please go to www.evotec.com and follow us on Twitter @Evotec.

