Jadestone Energy Inc. Announces Director Dealing

SINGAPORE / ACCESSWIRE / November 17, 2020 / Jadestone Energy Inc. (AIM:JSE)(TSXV:JSE) ("Jadestone", or the "Company"), an independent oil and gas production company focused on the Asia Pacific region, announces that on November 12, 2020, Iain McLaren, a non-executive director of Jadestone, acquired a total of 908 common shares of no par value at a price of GBp54.90 per share, for a total value of £498.49. The shares were acquired by Mr. McLaren under a standing instruction for dividend reinvestment.

Following the transaction, Mr. McLaren holds 163,778 common shares, which represents a total of 0.04% the Company's issued share capital.

DEALING NOTIFICATION FORM

FOR USE BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITY

AND THEIR CLOSELY ASSOCIATED PERSONS

Peter Lynch Chart of AIM:JSE Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name: Iain McLaren 2. Reason for the notification a) Position/status: Non-executive Director b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Jadestone Energy Inc. b) LEI: 254900E4GCXW63X26Q32 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument: Identification code: Common shares of no par value in Jadestone Energy Inc. ISIN: CA46989Q1000 b) Nature of the transaction: Acquisition of common shares of no par value in Jadestone Energy Inc. under a standing instruction for dividend reinvestment. c) Price(s) and volume(s): GBp54.90 per share, 908 common shares d) Aggregated information: ·Aggregated volume: ·Price: 908 common shares £498.49 e) Date of the transaction: November 12, 2020 f) Place of the transaction XLON

For further information, please contact:

Jadestone Energy Inc. +65 6324 0359 (Singapore) Paul Blakeley, President and CEO +44 7392 940 495 (UK) Dan Young, CFO +1 403 975 6752 (Canada) Robin Martin, Investor Relations Manager [email protected] Stifel Nicolaus Europe Limited (Nomad, Joint Broker) +44 (0) 20 7710 7600 (UK) Callum Stewart Simon Mensley Ashton Clanfield BMO Capital Markets Limited (Joint Broker) +44 (0) 20 7236 1010 (UK) Thomas Rider Jeremy Low Thomas Hughes Camarco (Public Relations Advisor) +44 (0) 203 757 4980 (UK) Georgia Edmonds jse@camarco.co.uk Billy Clegg James Crothers

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact [email protected] or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: Jadestone Energy Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com: