Driving profitable growth through innovation - Electrolux Capital Markets Update 2020

November 17, 2020

STOCKHOLM, Nov. 17, 2020

STOCKHOLM, Nov. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Electrolux today holds an on-line Capital Markets Update at 15:00 - 16:40 CET. The event is hosted by Jonas Samuelson, President and CEO, together with Anna Ohlsson-Leijon, Head of Business Area Europe and members of Business Area Europe's management team. Presentations from the Capital Markets Update will be available as from 13:30 CET today on the event platform.

The Capital Markets Update will focus on how Electrolux is driving profitable growth through innovation, where design and brands are key pillars. The event will showcase how Electrolux has strengthened its premium position in Europe through deep consumer insights, specifically in the built-in kitchen area, and how this has boosted earnings.

"Innovation is a key pillar in creating value", said Jonas Samuelson, President and CEO of the Electrolux Group. "Design plays a vital role to ensure that our products are the preferred choice, by delivering on the needs of the consumers and creating a higher intent to purchase. Together with sharpening of our premium brands Electrolux and AEG, this has resulted in growth and higher profit for these brands since 2016. Our innovative product portfolio also supports our strong commitment to sustainability with the target of climate neutrality by 2050."

The event will be held online. Click here to register for the event and access the agenda. We recommend that you register well ahead of the meeting to avoid any IT related issues and to download the presentations.

Presentations from the Capital Markets Update will be available as from 13:30 CET today on the event platform. The event begins at 15:00 CET and the on-demand version will be available here tomorrow.

The business and market outlooks provided in Electrolux third-quarter report on October 23, 2020 remain unchanged. The company will publish its results for the fourth quarter and full year 2020, and the outlook for 2021, on February 2, 2021.

For further information, please contact Electrolux Press Hotline, +46 8 657 65 07.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/electrolux/r/driving-profitable-growth-through-innovation---electrolux-capital-markets-update-2020,c3238018

The following files are available for download:

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/driving-profitable-growth-through-innovation---electrolux-capital-markets-update-2020-301174383.html

SOURCE Electrolux


