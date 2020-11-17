Cunard puts 2022 voyages on sale including Queen Mary 2's Transatlantic Crossings and new voyages to Alaska

SOUTHAMPTON, England, Nov. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

Cunard's 2022 voyage schedule for Queen Mary 2, Queen Victoria and Queen Elizabeth is now on sale.

More than 35 countries feature in the 162 newly launched itineraries, covering north of the Arctic Circle to the Mediterranean and from the Pacific Ocean to the Atlantic Ocean, via the Panama Canal.

Highlights include Queen Elizabeth returning to Alaska with seven and 10 night voyages, departing from and returning to Vancouver, visiting Glacier Bay, Haines, Hubbard Glacier, Skagway, Juneau, Sitka, Ketchikan and Victoria. Ten night Alaska voyages start at $1599 per person.

The series of Alaskan voyages will be joined by a special headliner on each including leading mountaineers Kenton Cool and Peter Hilary and polar scientist turned explorer Felicity Aston.

From Alaska, Queen Elizabeth will journey through the Panama Canal, across to the Mediterranean, where she will embark on a series of seven and 14 night fly-cruises, departing from Barcelona.

Highlights on Queen Mary 2 include a seven night Independence Day Celebration, including an overnight call to Boston and visits to Bar Harbor and Halifax, and her transatlantic crossings with 19 new voyages sailing between New York and Southampton now on sale.

Cunard president, Simon Palethorpe said:

"There is lots for our guests to look forward to on our new voyages for 2022 which include journeys through the Panama Canal and to the Caribbean, a return to Alaska and Queen Mary 2's transatlantic crossings.

"We are experiencing high demand for 2021, so we know how much our guests are anticipating traveling again on Cunard's iconic ships, and we are delighted to be offering an extended range of voyages through to the end of 2022, all accompanied by early booking offers."

Examples of the newly launched 2022 itineraries

Alaska, 10 nights, $1599

Cunard is offering a 10 night cruise on Queen Elizabeth (Q219) with prices starting at $1599 per person. Departing June 14, 2022 the price includes breakfast, lunch, dinner and afternoon tea plus entertainment. Departing from and returning to Vancouver, ports of call are Juneau, Hubbard Glacier, Skagway, Glacier Bay, Sitka, Ketchikan and Victoria.

Panama Canal, 14 nights, $2099

Cunard is offering a 14 night cruise on Queen Elizabeth (Q224D) with prices starting at $2099 per person. Departing July 26, 2022 the price includes breakfast, lunch, dinner and afternoon tea plus entertainment. Departing from Los Angeles and arriving into Port Everglades ports of call are Cabo San Lucas Mexico, Puntarenas Costa Rica, Panama Canal and Oranjestad Aruba.

Transatlantic East, seven nights, $949

Cunard is offering a seven night cruise on Queen Mary 2 (M238) with prices starting at $949 per person. Departing December 3, 2022 the price includes breakfast, lunch, dinner and afternoon tea plus entertainment. This transatlantic crossing travels New York to Southampton and includes a return flight from the UK to the USA.

Eastern Caribbean, 13 nights, $2399

Cunard is offering a 13 night cruise on Queen Mary 2 (M237) with prices starting at $2399 per person. Departing November 20, 2022 the price includes breakfast, lunch, dinner and afternoon tea plus entertainment. Departing from and returning to New York ports of call are Saint Maarten, Dominica, Barbados, Saint Lucia, Saint Kitts and U.S. Virgin Islands.

Independence Day Celebration, seven nights, $1749

Cunard is offering a seven night cruise on Queen Mary 2 (M219) with prices starting at $1749 per person. Departing July 1, 2022 the price includes breakfast, lunch, dinner and afternoon tea plus entertainment. Departing from and returning to New York ports of call are Bar Harbor, Boston (for two days) and Halifax.

Cunard voyages for Queen Mary 2 and Queen Victoria, from April 2022 to January 2023, and Queen Elizabeth, from May to November 2022, will go on sale November 17, 2020. Subsequent deployment after these dates including details of Queen Elizabeth's winter 2022 programme and Australia voyages will be released in 2021.

