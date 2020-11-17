  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
PRNewswire
AAK's Capital Market Day 2020

November 17, 2020 | About: OSTO:AAK

PR Newswire

KARLSHAMN, Sweden, Nov. 17, 2020

KARLSHAMN, Sweden, Nov. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, AAK is hosting its annual Capital Market Day for analysts, investors and media representatives.

At this year's event, held virtually due to the Covid-19 pandemic, AAK's President and CEO Johan Westman together with Fredrik Nilsson, CFO, and Anne Mette Olesen, Chief Strategy and Sustainability Officer, update the financial market and media on the company's purpose, strategy and business, financial development, and progress within the sustainability area.

In addition, Sten Estrup, President Asia, presents AAK's development in Asia, and Niall Sands, President Plant-based Foods, gives an update on the company's solutions for plant-based products.

All presentations are available on www.aak.com/cmd. A live Q&A webcast with all presenters will be held later today, from 2:00 to 3:00 p.m. CET. A recording of the Q&A webcast will be published on www.aak.com/cmd after the event.

For further information, please contact:
Fredrik Nilsson
CFO
Mobile: +46 708 95 22 21
E-mail: [email protected]

The information was submitted for publication at 8:00 a.m. CET on November 17, 2020.

AAK is a leading provider of value-adding vegetable oils & fats. Our expertise in lipid technology within foods and special nutrition applications, our wide range of raw materials and our broad process capabilities enable us to develop innovative and value-adding solutions across many industries - Chocolate & Confectionery, Bakery, Dairy, Plant-based Foods, Special Nutrition, Foodservice, Personal Care, and more. AAK's proven expertise is based on more than 140 years of experience within oils & fats. Our unique co-development approach brings our customers' skills and know-how together with our own capabilities and mindset for lasting results. Listed on Nasdaq Stockholm and with our headquarters in Malmö, Sweden, AAK has more than 20 different production facilities, sales offices in more than 25 countries and more than 3,900 employees. We are AAK - The Co-Development Company.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/aak-ab/r/aak-s-capital-market-day-2020,c3238049

The following files are available for download:

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/aaks-capital-market-day-2020-301174337.html

SOURCE AAK AB


