Castellums fifth consecutive year on top in world's leading sustainability index

GÖTEBORG, Sweden, Nov. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The world's foremost sustainability index ranks Castellum as global leader in sustainability - for the fifth consecutive year.

"We are extremely happy to be at the top of the podium again. It makes me very proud and I want to thank all employees for a fantastic effort ", says Henrik Saxborn, CEO of Castellum.

This year's edition of the Dow Jones Sustainability Index evaluates and ranks the companies that perform best in the world on sustainability throughout all major industries. Castellum is the only Nordic real estate company and one of only seven Swedish companies that have qualified for the index - and with even higher ratings than last year.

"That we maintain our lead so persistently in this important context is proof that we are doing a really good job," states Filip Elland, head of sustainability at Castellum. "It is a team effort carried out with equal parts commitment, competence and fighting spirit. Now the journey continues towards more challenging goals and with the ambition to remain among the best performers next year as well."

Castellum's main success factor is that sustainability is fully integrated into the business. For example, in 2020 we were one of the first real estate companies in the world to adopt roadmaps with concrete steps to achieve our Science Based Target goal of net-zero carbon dioxide emissions by 2030. We recently started northern Europe's largest rooftop solar cell plant in our Hisingen Logistics Park, we are building the world's first police facility made entirely of wood (aiming to achieve climate neutrality) and this summer we became first in Scandinavia with a WELL-certified office building, the only certification system that takes into account the health and well-being of those who work in a property.

"The Dow Jones Sustainability Index is utilized by institutional and financial investors to make decisions that contribute to a more sustainable real estate industry. Our goal is not to win prizes and medals, but to make the greatest possible effort to both secure long-term sustainable business and to counteract climate change that threatens the entire planet", says Filip Elland.

For more information please contact:

Henrik Saxborn, VD Castellum AB, +46.31.607450

Filip Elland, hållbarhetschef Castellum, +46.703.206326

More about DJSI: https://www.spglobal.com/esg/csa/indices/djsi-index-family

About Castellum:

Castellum is one of Sweden's largest listed real estate companies with a property value of SEK 98 billion. We are active in 17 Swedish growth regions as well as in Copenhagen and Helsinki. Every day, 250,000 people go to work in our premises. We develop flexible workplaces and logistics solutions in close proximity to city centres and with a lettable area of 4.3 million square meters. One of our sustainability goals is to be completely climate neutral by 2030. Castellum is the only Nordic real estate company selected by the Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI). The Castellum share is listed on the Nasdaq Stockholm Large Cap.

Beyond expectations.

www.castellum.se

