SANY at bauma CHINA 2020

November 17, 2020 | About: SHSE:600031 -0.14%

BEIJING, Nov. 17, 2020

BEIJING, Nov. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sany will showcase a large selection of equipment, technologies, and services at bauma CHINA 2020 from November 24th to 27th, at the Shanghai New International Expo Center (SNIEC). As a leading trade fair for construction and road-building machinery industry in Asia, bauma CHINA 2020 will host 3,350 exhibitors and is projected to attract more than 220,000 visitors.

Sany's 1st Global Live Stream for bauma 2020

SANY exhibition area consists of an indoor exhibition pavillion (SNIEC Hall E3) and an outdoor one(D08), occupying a space of over 8,000 square meters in total. There will be 81 machines in total on display, of which more than half are debut models, representing the company's diverse product portfolio, 29 are configured for offshore market, and over 20 are electrified models including electric excavators, electric concrete pump trucks, electric truck mixers, electric wide-body mining trucks, electric pavers, electric reach stackers, electric empty container handlers, demonstrating corporate globalization and E-mobility strategy.

Besides the exhibition on the ground, Sany will hold an online live show to bring closer the tie with colleagues, partners and customers, whether existing and/or promising, whether local or global, under the unpredictable challenging situation. The live page is available now with warm-up games: https://www.sanyglobal.com/feature/bauma-china-2020/

Sany's first live show will kick off on November 24th, and continue through the 25th, making all valuable contents reachable for a global audience. The online event will include – Sany's newly launched machines, cutting-edge technologies, super sale promotion, panel discussion, visit by VR, and many more activities. What's more, a variety of fun prizes will be sent out to the audience by lucky draw, guaranteeing a delightful and enjoyable participation.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sany-at-bauma-china-2020-301174316.html

SOURCE SANY Group


