SoftVest Advisors, LLC Buys Silvergate Capital Corp, Brigham Minerals Inc

Investment company SoftVest Advisors, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Silvergate Capital Corp, Brigham Minerals Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, SoftVest Advisors, LLC. As of 2020Q3, SoftVest Advisors, LLC owns 7 stocks with a total value of $209 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: SI,

SI, Added Positions: MNRL,

For the details of SoftVest Advisors, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/softvest+advisors%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

ISHARES TRUST (IWN) - 970,000 shares, 69.44% of the total portfolio. Texas Pacific Land Trust (TPL) - 130,500 shares, 28.16% of the total portfolio. United States Oil Fund (USO) - 50,000 shares, 0.68% of the total portfolio. Permian Basin Royalty Trust (PBT) - 500,000 shares, 0.59% of the total portfolio. Silvergate Capital Corp (SI) - 75,993 shares, 0.52% of the total portfolio. New Position

SoftVest Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Silvergate Capital Corp. The purchase prices were between $12.36 and $15.98, with an estimated average price of $14.33. The stock is now traded at around $28.44. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 75,993 shares as of .

SoftVest Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Brigham Minerals Inc by 42.86%. The purchase prices were between $8.09 and $12.82, with an estimated average price of $11.02. The stock is now traded at around $11.20. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 100,000 shares as of .