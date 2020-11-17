  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

SoftVest Advisors, LLC Buys Silvergate Capital Corp, Brigham Minerals Inc

November 17, 2020 | About: MNRL +1.27% SI +0.42%

Investment company SoftVest Advisors, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Silvergate Capital Corp, Brigham Minerals Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, SoftVest Advisors, LLC. As of 2020Q3, SoftVest Advisors, LLC owns 7 stocks with a total value of $209 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

  • New Purchases: SI,
  • Added Positions: MNRL,

For the details of SoftVest Advisors, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/softvest+advisors%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of SoftVest Advisors, LLC
  1. ISHARES TRUST (IWN) - 970,000 shares, 69.44% of the total portfolio.
  2. Texas Pacific Land Trust (TPL) - 130,500 shares, 28.16% of the total portfolio.
  3. United States Oil Fund (USO) - 50,000 shares, 0.68% of the total portfolio.
  4. Permian Basin Royalty Trust (PBT) - 500,000 shares, 0.59% of the total portfolio.
  5. Silvergate Capital Corp (SI) - 75,993 shares, 0.52% of the total portfolio. New Position
New Purchase: Silvergate Capital Corp (SI)

SoftVest Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Silvergate Capital Corp. The purchase prices were between $12.36 and $15.98, with an estimated average price of $14.33. The stock is now traded at around $28.44. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 75,993 shares as of .

Added: Brigham Minerals Inc (MNRL)

SoftVest Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Brigham Minerals Inc by 42.86%. The purchase prices were between $8.09 and $12.82, with an estimated average price of $11.02. The stock is now traded at around $11.20. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 100,000 shares as of .



Here is the complete portfolio of SoftVest Advisors, LLC. Also check out:

1. SoftVest Advisors, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. SoftVest Advisors, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. SoftVest Advisors, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that SoftVest Advisors, LLC keeps buying

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)