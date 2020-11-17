Regal Investment Advisors, LLC Buys ISHARES TRUST, Sells ISHARES TRUST, Microsoft Corp, First Trust Capital Strength ETF

Kentwood, MI, based Investment company Regal Investment Advisors, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys ISHARES TRUST, sells ISHARES TRUST, Microsoft Corp, First Trust Capital Strength ETF, SSGA SPDR S&P 500, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Regal Investment Advisors, LLC. As of 2020Q3, Regal Investment Advisors, LLC owns 28 stocks with a total value of $85 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: GOVT,
- Added Positions: FM, VWOB, HYMB, EWX,
- Reduced Positions: IVV, PFF, IWF, LQD, IJR, JNK, VEA, VNQ, FLOT, VOT, VWO, BSV, VOE, VUG, IJH, MUB, VSS, SCHD, IWC, IWB, SHM, VNQI,
- Sold Out: MSFT, FTCS, SPY, QQQ, PG, USMV, ITOT, ACWV, JNJ, ONEQ, VIG, EEM, VTV, PFE, IAGG, BND, FDN, MDT, SPYG, AGG, GLD, MCD, FTA, IEFA, SHOP, INTC, FV, FYX, FIXD, FXH, SPEM, VTI, LZB, NVDA, TGT, VO, VZ, FB, VB, KMB, WMT, EFG, CRM, RLY, SCZ, MMM, WM, XLK, VYM, PEP, TLT, IHI, VCLT, MCHP, RTX, IWM, JPM, V, QTEC, VIAC, ESGE, SOXX, XOM, GWRE, SQ, TDIV, VXF, GILD, HDV, VCIT, INGR, IUSV, LMBS, OEF, FISV, LEG, FSLY, AMJ, MBB, NOC, IVW, FXO, HD, VLUE, VOO, VPU, JLL, VMBS, SCHW, GIS, DEM, IXN, TWLO, IGSB, TIP, PNC, BNDX, DVY, EFAV, IYW, GSK, SO, STLD, SYY, FXG, GBIL, IAU, VBR, VGT, EXEL, LOW, PYPL, FBT, XLV, UNH, FMB, FPE, LLY, EXC, FITB, F, IBM, MRK, UPS, MA, HYG, IYR, STX, STOR, NTNX, IWP, IYG, QCOM, SHW, HYD, IJT, IYH, SCHV, VCSH, VTIP, HON, K, NKE, SNY, SBUX, NZF, DMO, ALTY, EMB, IWN, PGX, FDX, GPC, GS, SNX, TSLA, KMI, MDB, FHLC, FXR, SJNK, XLU, NEE, LRCX, NFLX, NUE, TTWO, VRTX, SPLK, DIA, DSI, EFA, EMLP, FDL, FEX, FXU, IBB, IVE, MDY, PGF, SPYV, VEU, VXUS, PEAK, MS, NVS, ORCL, RCL, NS, WW, NOW, BIV, FVD, FXD, FXL, HYLS, IJS, PCEF, PSK, QLD, SHY, SHYG, SLV, VOOV, XLE, ACN, GE, O, RY, TD, UNP, NUV, PDI, PCI, TWTR, GSBD, FS5A, LYFT, ACWI, DDM, EWT, GXC, NEAR, SMH, SSO, UCO, VBK, VFH, VV, XBI, XLF, FRT, HBAN, IBCP, NBIX, NEM, PGR, PHM, RSG, ROK, LUV, TJX, UL, X, WFC, WEC, TDG, NXQ, LULU, FLT, HZNP, PSX, UBER, GVI, IGV, IWD, IYF, MDYG, MGK, RSP, SHV, SPHD, SIRI, UAA, PGAL, TSI, SVM, NAVI, FIT, EXTR, TV, PSEC, FXN, FSI,
- ISHARES TRUST (LQD) - 95,247 shares, 15.16% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 23.35%
- VANGUARD TAX MANAG (VEA) - 193,776 shares, 9.37% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 25.89%
- VANGUARD INDEX FDS (VUG) - 33,946 shares, 9.13% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.71%
- SCHWAB STRATEGIC T (SCHD) - 129,165 shares, 8.44% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.29%
- ISHARES TRUST (IVV) - 15,915 shares, 6.32% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 84.66%
Regal Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $27.77 and $28.23, with an estimated average price of $27.96. The stock is now traded at around $27.61. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.68%. The holding were 50,895 shares as of .Sold Out: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)
Regal Investment Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Microsoft Corp. The sale prices were between $200.39 and $231.65, with an estimated average price of $210.04.Sold Out: First Trust Capital Strength ETF (FTCS)
Regal Investment Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in First Trust Capital Strength ETF. The sale prices were between $58.76 and $66.41, with an estimated average price of $62.47.Sold Out: SSGA SPDR S&P 500 (SPY)
Regal Investment Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in SSGA SPDR S&P 500. The sale prices were between $310.52 and $357.7, with an estimated average price of $331.29.Sold Out: PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ)
Regal Investment Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1. The sale prices were between $250.49 and $302.76, with an estimated average price of $271.11.Sold Out: Procter & Gamble Co (PG)
Regal Investment Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Procter & Gamble Co. The sale prices were between $119.98 and $140.51, with an estimated average price of $132.66.Sold Out: ISHARES TRUST (USMV)
Regal Investment Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in ISHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $60.74 and $66.36, with an estimated average price of $63.43.
