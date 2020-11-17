  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Regal Investment Advisors, LLC Buys ISHARES TRUST, Sells ISHARES TRUST, Microsoft Corp, First Trust Capital Strength ETF

November 17, 2020 | About: GOVT -0.05% MSFT +0.33% FTCS +0.72% SPY +1.25% QQQ +0.78% PG -1.28% USMV +0.79%

Kentwood, MI, based Investment company Regal Investment Advisors, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys ISHARES TRUST, sells ISHARES TRUST, Microsoft Corp, First Trust Capital Strength ETF, SSGA SPDR S&P 500, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Regal Investment Advisors, LLC. As of 2020Q3, Regal Investment Advisors, LLC owns 28 stocks with a total value of $85 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Regal Investment Advisors, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/regal+investment+advisors%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Regal Investment Advisors, LLC
  1. ISHARES TRUST (LQD) - 95,247 shares, 15.16% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 23.35%
  2. VANGUARD TAX MANAG (VEA) - 193,776 shares, 9.37% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 25.89%
  3. VANGUARD INDEX FDS (VUG) - 33,946 shares, 9.13% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.71%
  4. SCHWAB STRATEGIC T (SCHD) - 129,165 shares, 8.44% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.29%
  5. ISHARES TRUST (IVV) - 15,915 shares, 6.32% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 84.66%
New Purchase: ISHARES TRUST (GOVT)

Regal Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $27.77 and $28.23, with an estimated average price of $27.96. The stock is now traded at around $27.61. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.68%. The holding were 50,895 shares as of .

Sold Out: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)

Regal Investment Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Microsoft Corp. The sale prices were between $200.39 and $231.65, with an estimated average price of $210.04.

Sold Out: First Trust Capital Strength ETF (FTCS)

Regal Investment Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in First Trust Capital Strength ETF. The sale prices were between $58.76 and $66.41, with an estimated average price of $62.47.

Sold Out: SSGA SPDR S&P 500 (SPY)

Regal Investment Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in SSGA SPDR S&P 500. The sale prices were between $310.52 and $357.7, with an estimated average price of $331.29.

Sold Out: PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ)

Regal Investment Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1. The sale prices were between $250.49 and $302.76, with an estimated average price of $271.11.

Sold Out: Procter & Gamble Co (PG)

Regal Investment Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Procter & Gamble Co. The sale prices were between $119.98 and $140.51, with an estimated average price of $132.66.

Sold Out: ISHARES TRUST (USMV)

Regal Investment Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in ISHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $60.74 and $66.36, with an estimated average price of $63.43.



Here is the complete portfolio of Regal Investment Advisors, LLC. Also check out:

