Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors, LLC Buys Colony Capital Inc, American Homes 4 Rent, Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc, Sells W.P. Carey Inc, Stag Industrial Inc, Prologis Inc

Investment company Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Colony Capital Inc, American Homes 4 Rent, Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc, Equity Lifestyle Properties Inc, Americold Realty Trust, sells W.P. Carey Inc, Stag Industrial Inc, Prologis Inc, Granite Real Estate Investment Trust during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors, LLC. As of 2020Q3, Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors, LLC owns 31 stocks with a total value of $638 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: AMH, ARE, EQIX, BNL, NSA,

AMH, ARE, EQIX, BNL, NSA, Added Positions: CLNY, ELS, COLD, OFC, AMT, KW, DEA, GEO, WELL, MGP, CXW, NNN, BRX, QTS, PEAK, IRT, INVH, JCAP, SNR,

CLNY, ELS, COLD, OFC, AMT, KW, DEA, GEO, WELL, MGP, CXW, NNN, BRX, QTS, PEAK, IRT, INVH, JCAP, SNR, Reduced Positions: PLD, HLT,

PLD, HLT, Sold Out: WPC, STAG, GRP.U,

Invitation Homes Inc (INVH) - 1,981,049 shares, 8.69% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.71% Colony Capital Inc (CLNY) - 16,736,081 shares, 7.16% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 85.32% Marriott International Inc (MAR) - 435,296 shares, 6.32% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.60% Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc (KW) - 2,685,720 shares, 6.11% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 45.54% Corporate Office Properties Trust (OFC) - 1,297,955 shares, 4.83% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 77.12%

Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors, LLC initiated holding in American Homes 4 Rent. The purchase prices were between $26.43 and $29.71, with an estimated average price of $28.22. The stock is now traded at around $29.69. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.28%. The holding were 735,514 shares as of .

Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc. The purchase prices were between $155.89 and $177.55, with an estimated average price of $166.94. The stock is now traded at around $165.33. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.76%. The holding were 110,144 shares as of .

Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Equinix Inc. The purchase prices were between $701.12 and $799.61, with an estimated average price of $755.97. The stock is now traded at around $755.09. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.87%. The holding were 15,730 shares as of .

Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Broadstone Net Lease Inc. The purchase prices were between $16.26 and $17, with an estimated average price of $16.59. The stock is now traded at around $17.36. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.08%. The holding were 412,112 shares as of .

Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors, LLC initiated holding in National Storage Affiliates Trust. The purchase prices were between $28.53 and $35.11, with an estimated average price of $32.11. The stock is now traded at around $36.66. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 117,890 shares as of .

Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Colony Capital Inc by 85.32%. The purchase prices were between $1.8 and $2.89, with an estimated average price of $2.43. The stock is now traded at around $4.27. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.3%. The holding were 16,736,081 shares as of .

Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Equity Lifestyle Properties Inc by 128.22%. The purchase prices were between $60.33 and $68.32, with an estimated average price of $64.75. The stock is now traded at around $64.02. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.45%. The holding were 454,151 shares as of .

Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Americold Realty Trust by 1434.10%. The purchase prices were between $35.12 and $41.05, with an estimated average price of $37.79. The stock is now traded at around $36.93. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.33%. The holding were 443,847 shares as of .

Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 77.12%. The purchase prices were between $22.07 and $27.49, with an estimated average price of $24.94. The stock is now traded at around $26.26. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.1%. The holding were 1,297,955 shares as of .

Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors, LLC added to a holding in American Tower Corp by 347.53%. The purchase prices were between $235.71 and $271.29, with an estimated average price of $253.64. The stock is now traded at around $239.09. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.95%. The holding were 66,127 shares as of .

Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc by 45.54%. The purchase prices were between $14.01 and $15.83, with an estimated average price of $14.88. The stock is now traded at around $15.82. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.91%. The holding were 2,685,720 shares as of .

Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in W.P. Carey Inc. The sale prices were between $63.15 and $73.44, with an estimated average price of $68.8.

Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Stag Industrial Inc. The sale prices were between $28.84 and $33.76, with an estimated average price of $31.54.

Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Granite Real Estate Investment Trust. The sale prices were between $51.63 and $60.38, with an estimated average price of $56.99.