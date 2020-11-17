  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

Silver Lake Group, L.L.C. Buys Unity Software Inc, Global Blue Group Holding AG, GoodRx Holdings Inc, Sells Far Point Acquisition Corp

November 17, 2020 | About: U -2.84% GB +7.18% GDRX -1.33% SNOW +3% FPAC +0%

Menlo Park, CA, based Investment company Silver Lake Group, L.L.C. (Current Portfolio) buys Unity Software Inc, Global Blue Group Holding AG, GoodRx Holdings Inc, Snowflake Inc, sells Far Point Acquisition Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Silver Lake Group, L.L.C.. As of 2020Q3, Silver Lake Group, L.L.C. owns 9 stocks with a total value of $8.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Silver Lake Group, L.L.C.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/silver+lake+group%2C+l.l.c./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Silver Lake Group, L.L.C.
  1. Unity Software Inc (U) - 43,304,557 shares, 46.39% of the total portfolio. New Position
  2. SolarWinds Corp (SWI) - 130,116,606 shares, 32.48% of the total portfolio.
  3. Global Blue Group Holding AG (GB) - 129,844,372 shares, 11.08% of the total portfolio. New Position
  4. Madison Square Garden Sports Corp (MSGS) - 1,899,962 shares, 3.51% of the total portfolio.
  5. SMART Global Holdings Inc (SGH) - 9,256,755 shares, 3.11% of the total portfolio.
New Purchase: Unity Software Inc (U)

Silver Lake Group, L.L.C. initiated holding in Unity Software Inc. The purchase prices were between $68.35 and $95.8, with an estimated average price of $84.34. The stock is now traded at around $111.51. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 46.39%. The holding were 43,304,557 shares as of .

New Purchase: Global Blue Group Holding AG (GB)

Silver Lake Group, L.L.C. initiated holding in Global Blue Group Holding AG. The purchase prices were between $0 and $7.97, with an estimated average price of $6.59. The stock is now traded at around $11.04. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 11.08%. The holding were 129,844,372 shares as of .

New Purchase: GoodRx Holdings Inc (GDRX)

Silver Lake Group, L.L.C. initiated holding in GoodRx Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $46.7 and $56.79, with an estimated average price of $52.94. The stock is now traded at around $46.72. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.07%. The holding were 3,030,303 shares as of .

New Purchase: Snowflake Inc (SNOW)

Silver Lake Group, L.L.C. initiated holding in Snowflake Inc. The purchase prices were between $217.39 and $259.13, with an estimated average price of $238.1. The stock is now traded at around $241.85. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 20,000 shares as of .

Sold Out: Far Point Acquisition Corp (FPAC)

Silver Lake Group, L.L.C. sold out a holding in Far Point Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $9.78 and $12, with an estimated average price of $10.32.



Here is the complete portfolio of Silver Lake Group, L.L.C.. Also check out:

1. Silver Lake Group, L.L.C.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Silver Lake Group, L.L.C.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Silver Lake Group, L.L.C.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Silver Lake Group, L.L.C. keeps buying

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)