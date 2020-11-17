Independence Wealth Advisors, Inc. Buys ISHARES TRUST, Sells ISHARES TRUST, ISHARES TRUST, ISHARES TRUST

Investment company Independence Wealth Advisors, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys ISHARES TRUST, sells ISHARES TRUST, ISHARES TRUST, ISHARES TRUST, ISHARES INC, iShares MBS ETF during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Independence Wealth Advisors, Inc.. As of 2020Q3, Independence Wealth Advisors, Inc. owns 13 stocks with a total value of $39 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- Added Positions: IWD, IEFA, IVE,
- Reduced Positions: MUB, IEMG, IWF, WPC, SBUX,
- Sold Out: IDV, DGRO, MBB, MUNI, AGG, SCZ,
- ISHARES TRUST (IVW) - 44,203 shares, 26.36% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.58%
- ISHARES TRUST (IWF) - 30,618 shares, 17.13% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.39%
- ISHARES TRUST (IJH) - 35,380 shares, 16.92% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.27%
- ISHARES TRUST (IWD) - 42,963 shares, 13.10% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 20.20%
- ISHARES TRUST (IEFA) - 77,603 shares, 12.07% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.04%
Independence Wealth Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 20.20%. The purchase prices were between $110.59 and $123.5, with an estimated average price of $117.94. The stock is now traded at around $132.46. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.2%. The holding were 42,963 shares as of .Sold Out: ISHARES TRUST (IDV)
Independence Wealth Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in ISHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $24.68 and $26.63, with an estimated average price of $25.66.Sold Out: ISHARES TRUST (DGRO)
Independence Wealth Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in ISHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $37.11 and $41.67, with an estimated average price of $39.49.Sold Out: iShares MBS ETF (MBB)
Independence Wealth Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares MBS ETF. The sale prices were between $110.22 and $110.82, with an estimated average price of $110.58.Sold Out: PIMCO ETF TRUST (MUNI)
Independence Wealth Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in PIMCO ETF TRUST. The sale prices were between $55.66 and $56.64, with an estimated average price of $56.24.Sold Out: ISHARES TRUST (AGG)
Independence Wealth Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in ISHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $117.26 and $119.03, with an estimated average price of $118.02.Sold Out: iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (SCZ)
Independence Wealth Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF. The sale prices were between $53.91 and $60.23, with an estimated average price of $57.29.
