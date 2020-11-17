  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Independence Wealth Advisors, Inc. Buys ISHARES TRUST, Sells ISHARES TRUST, ISHARES TRUST, ISHARES TRUST

November 17, 2020 | About: IWD +1.88% IDV +1.46% DGRO +1.62% MBB -0.05% MUNI -0.04% AGG -0.01% SCZ +1.36%

Investment company Independence Wealth Advisors, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys ISHARES TRUST, sells ISHARES TRUST, ISHARES TRUST, ISHARES TRUST, ISHARES INC, iShares MBS ETF during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Independence Wealth Advisors, Inc.. As of 2020Q3, Independence Wealth Advisors, Inc. owns 13 stocks with a total value of $39 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Independence Wealth Advisors, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/independence+wealth+advisors%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Independence Wealth Advisors, Inc.
  1. ISHARES TRUST (IVW) - 44,203 shares, 26.36% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.58%
  2. ISHARES TRUST (IWF) - 30,618 shares, 17.13% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.39%
  3. ISHARES TRUST (IJH) - 35,380 shares, 16.92% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.27%
  4. ISHARES TRUST (IWD) - 42,963 shares, 13.10% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 20.20%
  5. ISHARES TRUST (IEFA) - 77,603 shares, 12.07% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.04%
Added: ISHARES TRUST (IWD)

Independence Wealth Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 20.20%. The purchase prices were between $110.59 and $123.5, with an estimated average price of $117.94. The stock is now traded at around $132.46. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.2%. The holding were 42,963 shares as of .

Sold Out: ISHARES TRUST (IDV)

Independence Wealth Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in ISHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $24.68 and $26.63, with an estimated average price of $25.66.

Sold Out: ISHARES TRUST (DGRO)

Independence Wealth Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in ISHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $37.11 and $41.67, with an estimated average price of $39.49.

Sold Out: iShares MBS ETF (MBB)

Independence Wealth Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares MBS ETF. The sale prices were between $110.22 and $110.82, with an estimated average price of $110.58.

Sold Out: PIMCO ETF TRUST (MUNI)

Independence Wealth Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in PIMCO ETF TRUST. The sale prices were between $55.66 and $56.64, with an estimated average price of $56.24.

Sold Out: ISHARES TRUST (AGG)

Independence Wealth Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in ISHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $117.26 and $119.03, with an estimated average price of $118.02.

Sold Out: iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (SCZ)

Independence Wealth Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF. The sale prices were between $53.91 and $60.23, with an estimated average price of $57.29.



