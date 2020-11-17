  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Credit Agricole S A Buys Linde PLC, eBay Inc, Electronic Arts Inc, Sells Jabil Inc, Tesla Inc, Fiserv Inc

November 17, 2020 | About: LIN -0.62% EA -1.82% ON +1.87% FDX +2.91% LKQ +2.11% LLY -1.26% EBAY -0.25% WY +0.75% HUYA +0.37% EXAS -1.01% BLDP +5.19% DOCU +1.18%

Montrouge Cedex, I0, based Investment company Credit Agricole S A (Current Portfolio) buys Linde PLC, eBay Inc, Electronic Arts Inc, Weyerhaeuser Co, ON Semiconductor Corp, sells Jabil Inc, Tesla Inc, Fiserv Inc, Citigroup Inc, CVS Health Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Credit Agricole S A. As of 2020Q3, Credit Agricole S A owns 542 stocks with a total value of $1.9 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of CREDIT AGRICOLE S A's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/credit+agricole+s+a/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of CREDIT AGRICOLE S A
  1. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) - 324,413 shares, 5.09% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.21%
  2. Comcast Corp (CMCSA) - 1,910,000 shares, 4.71% of the total portfolio.
  3. Linde PLC (LIN) - 334,043 shares, 4.24% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 60.65%
  4. Logitech International SA (LOGI) - 923,100 shares, 3.81% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.15%
  5. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 517,653 shares, 3.20% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.44%
New Purchase: eBay Inc (EBAY)

Credit Agricole S A initiated holding in eBay Inc. The purchase prices were between $48.61 and $59.27, with an estimated average price of $55.04. The stock is now traded at around $48.55. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 184,190 shares as of .

New Purchase: Weyerhaeuser Co (WY)

Credit Agricole S A initiated holding in Weyerhaeuser Co. The purchase prices were between $22.2 and $30.89, with an estimated average price of $27.41. The stock is now traded at around $29.36. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 232,575 shares as of .

New Purchase: HUYA Inc (HUYA)

Credit Agricole S A initiated holding in HUYA Inc. The purchase prices were between $19.48 and $29.58, with an estimated average price of $25.08. The stock is now traded at around $21.60. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 87,000 shares as of .

New Purchase: Exact Sciences Corp (EXAS)

Credit Agricole S A initiated holding in Exact Sciences Corp. The purchase prices were between $72.92 and $102.01, with an estimated average price of $86.19. The stock is now traded at around $121.47. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 19,155 shares as of .

New Purchase: Ballard Power Systems Inc (BLDP)

Credit Agricole S A initiated holding in Ballard Power Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $13.72 and $20.76, with an estimated average price of $16.08. The stock is now traded at around $17.02. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 117,300 shares as of .

New Purchase: DocuSign Inc (DOCU)

Credit Agricole S A initiated holding in DocuSign Inc. The purchase prices were between $178.96 and $268.8, with an estimated average price of $207.45. The stock is now traded at around $208.13. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 4,000 shares as of .

Added: Linde PLC (LIN)

Credit Agricole S A added to a holding in Linde PLC by 60.65%. The purchase prices were between $214.77 and $260.23, with an estimated average price of $242.24. The stock is now traded at around $255.46. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.6%. The holding were 334,043 shares as of .

Added: Electronic Arts Inc (EA)

Credit Agricole S A added to a holding in Electronic Arts Inc by 16408.11%. The purchase prices were between $124.3 and $146.95, with an estimated average price of $136.17. The stock is now traded at around $118.60. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 61,080 shares as of .

Added: ON Semiconductor Corp (ON)

Credit Agricole S A added to a holding in ON Semiconductor Corp by 322.17%. The purchase prices were between $19.05 and $22.68, with an estimated average price of $21.21. The stock is now traded at around $28.58. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 382,276 shares as of .

Added: FedEx Corp (FDX)

Credit Agricole S A added to a holding in FedEx Corp by 297.86%. The purchase prices were between $155.48 and $254.44, with an estimated average price of $199.73. The stock is now traded at around $279.83. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 29,195 shares as of .

Added: LKQ Corp (LKQ)

Credit Agricole S A added to a holding in LKQ Corp by 231.67%. The purchase prices were between $25.08 and $33.19, with an estimated average price of $29.46. The stock is now traded at around $36.80. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 221,998 shares as of .

Added: Eli Lilly and Co (LLY)

Credit Agricole S A added to a holding in Eli Lilly and Co by 79.60%. The purchase prices were between $146.22 and $169.13, with an estimated average price of $154.85. The stock is now traded at around $140.59. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 59,560 shares as of .

Sold Out: Jabil Inc (JBL)

Credit Agricole S A sold out a holding in Jabil Inc. The sale prices were between $30.58 and $35.6, with an estimated average price of $33.41.

Sold Out: Intuit Inc (INTU)

Credit Agricole S A sold out a holding in Intuit Inc. The sale prices were between $285.37 and $354.18, with an estimated average price of $313.06.

Sold Out: Evoqua Water Technologies Corp (AQUA)

Credit Agricole S A sold out a holding in Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. The sale prices were between $17.37 and $21.71, with an estimated average price of $19.91.

Sold Out: CrowdStrike Holdings Inc (CRWD)

Credit Agricole S A sold out a holding in CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $97 and $143.69, with an estimated average price of $116.52.

Sold Out: 58.com Inc (WUBA)

Credit Agricole S A sold out a holding in 58.com Inc. The sale prices were between $53.81 and $55.88, with an estimated average price of $55.31.

Sold Out: STMicroelectronics NV (STM)

Credit Agricole S A sold out a holding in STMicroelectronics NV. The sale prices were between $26.61 and $31.4, with an estimated average price of $29.37.



Here is the complete portfolio of CREDIT AGRICOLE S A. Also check out:

1. CREDIT AGRICOLE S A's Undervalued Stocks
2. CREDIT AGRICOLE S A's Top Growth Companies, and
3. CREDIT AGRICOLE S A's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that CREDIT AGRICOLE S A keeps buying

