Credit Agricole S A Buys Linde PLC, eBay Inc, Electronic Arts Inc, Sells Jabil Inc, Tesla Inc, Fiserv Inc

Montrouge Cedex, I0, based Investment company Credit Agricole S A (Current Portfolio) buys Linde PLC, eBay Inc, Electronic Arts Inc, Weyerhaeuser Co, ON Semiconductor Corp, sells Jabil Inc, Tesla Inc, Fiserv Inc, Citigroup Inc, CVS Health Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Credit Agricole S A. As of 2020Q3, Credit Agricole S A owns 542 stocks with a total value of $1.9 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: EBAY, WY, HUYA, EXAS, BLDP, BBD, DOCU, ORCL, TEL, SCHW, CLX, MRNA, VRSK, UPS, MOS, XLF, FSLY, EURN, IBB, ARCO, GLD, REGI, SBSW, RNG, LNTH, IOVA, FROG, NIO, BHP, BTI, PWR, ITT, CTSH, ZM, GSUM, PK, PTR, PDD, LODE, REZI, EXPE, ASIX, CARR, ZI, CHKP, DEN, AB, TGA, UEC, DNN, BTG, ALB, AUY, HCA, YPF, UN, CLR, NOW, STT, RIO, KODK, BIOC, GPRO, PRPL,

LIN, EA, ON, FDX, FB, LKQ, LLY, OC, ADBE, EQIX, QGEN, AMZN, T, JD, DPZ, INTC, SPGI, RSG, NVDA, HD, MCO, PGR, TMO, GOOGL, INCY, ROP, AVGO, PYPL, CL, MSFT, APTV, ECL, AWK, RACE, WELL, GIS, NFLX, PFE, SIVB, PANW, CLH, CREE, ITRI, MRK, TSM, FEYE, ANSS, GT, NDAQ, OXY, SLB, PM, GOOG, CSCO, EW, ISRG, LYV, NKE, ROK, HASI, CYBR, DBX, AXP, BIDU, BAC, GOLD, CAT, DLR, XOM, ICE, BKNG, PEG, REGN, MA, ABBV, NET, EWZ, QQQ, ABT, AMD, AMX, AMAT, BA, BG, CERN, CVA, EOG, NEE, FCX, GS, HPQ, ILMN, KGC, MDT, NTES, NEM, PBR, RL, QCOM, RDS.A, SSRM, SNPS, TGT, RTX, VOD, WMT, XLNX, RDS.B, FNV, AGI, KEYS, SHOP, PAGS, SPOT, ESTC, UBER, NKLA, EEM, EWL, MMM, AEM, AMGN, BP, BIIB, BAK, BMY, CCJ, CCL, CHL, CI, KO, GSK, IRM, LRCX, SBUX, TRP, UNH, VZ, VRTX, WBA, DAL, UUUU, EMX, TRIP, NCLH, CNHI, ACB, QSR, SQ, ALC, BYND, HEZU, SPY, Reduced Positions: TSLA, FISV, C, CVS, FIS, MSCI, GPK, BABA, IBN, LOGI, V, UNP, GILD, DIS, LMT, HAL, CMCSA, XRAY, GPN, JPM, TWTR, CTXS, TJX, DD, TDOC, AAPL, TIF, FCAU, ICLR, MO, ATVI, NUE, LDOS, CTVA, MTZ, MLM, BBY, CVX, COP, KHC, EDU, WFC, PVG, VRNT, ZTS, AMH, GDX, SWKS, IBM, JNJ, HON, MCD, GGAL, TAP, CPB, OMC, BRK.B, BLK, TPIC, DRI, DB, GOL, OKTA, IAC, AMP, PSX, MTCH, SVM, AG, MU, MAG, FSLR, MS, YUM, WLL, PEP, VGZ, PG, WPM,

For the details of CREDIT AGRICOLE S A's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/credit+agricole+s+a/current-portfolio/portfolio

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) - 324,413 shares, 5.09% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.21% Comcast Corp (CMCSA) - 1,910,000 shares, 4.71% of the total portfolio. Linde PLC (LIN) - 334,043 shares, 4.24% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 60.65% Logitech International SA (LOGI) - 923,100 shares, 3.81% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.15% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 517,653 shares, 3.20% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.44%

Credit Agricole S A initiated holding in eBay Inc. The purchase prices were between $48.61 and $59.27, with an estimated average price of $55.04. The stock is now traded at around $48.55. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 184,190 shares as of .

Credit Agricole S A initiated holding in Weyerhaeuser Co. The purchase prices were between $22.2 and $30.89, with an estimated average price of $27.41. The stock is now traded at around $29.36. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 232,575 shares as of .

Credit Agricole S A initiated holding in HUYA Inc. The purchase prices were between $19.48 and $29.58, with an estimated average price of $25.08. The stock is now traded at around $21.60. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 87,000 shares as of .

Credit Agricole S A initiated holding in Exact Sciences Corp. The purchase prices were between $72.92 and $102.01, with an estimated average price of $86.19. The stock is now traded at around $121.47. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 19,155 shares as of .

Credit Agricole S A initiated holding in Ballard Power Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $13.72 and $20.76, with an estimated average price of $16.08. The stock is now traded at around $17.02. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 117,300 shares as of .

Credit Agricole S A initiated holding in DocuSign Inc. The purchase prices were between $178.96 and $268.8, with an estimated average price of $207.45. The stock is now traded at around $208.13. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 4,000 shares as of .

Credit Agricole S A added to a holding in Linde PLC by 60.65%. The purchase prices were between $214.77 and $260.23, with an estimated average price of $242.24. The stock is now traded at around $255.46. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.6%. The holding were 334,043 shares as of .

Credit Agricole S A added to a holding in Electronic Arts Inc by 16408.11%. The purchase prices were between $124.3 and $146.95, with an estimated average price of $136.17. The stock is now traded at around $118.60. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 61,080 shares as of .

Credit Agricole S A added to a holding in ON Semiconductor Corp by 322.17%. The purchase prices were between $19.05 and $22.68, with an estimated average price of $21.21. The stock is now traded at around $28.58. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 382,276 shares as of .

Credit Agricole S A added to a holding in FedEx Corp by 297.86%. The purchase prices were between $155.48 and $254.44, with an estimated average price of $199.73. The stock is now traded at around $279.83. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 29,195 shares as of .

Credit Agricole S A added to a holding in LKQ Corp by 231.67%. The purchase prices were between $25.08 and $33.19, with an estimated average price of $29.46. The stock is now traded at around $36.80. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 221,998 shares as of .

Credit Agricole S A added to a holding in Eli Lilly and Co by 79.60%. The purchase prices were between $146.22 and $169.13, with an estimated average price of $154.85. The stock is now traded at around $140.59. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 59,560 shares as of .

Credit Agricole S A sold out a holding in Jabil Inc. The sale prices were between $30.58 and $35.6, with an estimated average price of $33.41.

Credit Agricole S A sold out a holding in Intuit Inc. The sale prices were between $285.37 and $354.18, with an estimated average price of $313.06.

Credit Agricole S A sold out a holding in Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. The sale prices were between $17.37 and $21.71, with an estimated average price of $19.91.

Credit Agricole S A sold out a holding in CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $97 and $143.69, with an estimated average price of $116.52.

Credit Agricole S A sold out a holding in 58.com Inc. The sale prices were between $53.81 and $55.88, with an estimated average price of $55.31.

Credit Agricole S A sold out a holding in STMicroelectronics NV. The sale prices were between $26.61 and $31.4, with an estimated average price of $29.37.