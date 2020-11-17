Portfolio Solutions, LLC Buys Vanguard Total International Stock, VANGUARD INDEX FDS, PIMCO ETF TRUST, Sells Vanguard Total International Bond ETF, VANGUARD INDEX FDS

Troy, MI, based Investment company Portfolio Solutions, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Vanguard Total International Stock, VANGUARD INDEX FDS, PIMCO ETF TRUST, Tesla Inc, The Descartes Systems Group Inc, sells Vanguard Total International Bond ETF, VANGUARD INDEX FDS during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Portfolio Solutions, LLC. As of 2020Q3, Portfolio Solutions, LLC owns 49 stocks with a total value of $717 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: VXUS, TSLA, DSGX,

VXUS, TSLA, DSGX, Added Positions: VNQ, SCHZ, VO, IAU, SCHB, BND, BSV, MINT, AAPL, SUB, SCHF, VB, AMZN, BRK.B,

VNQ, SCHZ, VO, IAU, SCHB, BND, BSV, MINT, AAPL, SUB, SCHF, VB, AMZN, BRK.B, Reduced Positions: VTI, IJS, VGK, VPL, MUB, IEUR, SCHE, XMLV, SCHA, SCHC, USMV, IPAC, SPY, VOE, PHB, VSS, IJR, SCHH,

VTI, IJS, VGK, VPL, MUB, IEUR, SCHE, XMLV, SCHA, SCHC, USMV, IPAC, SPY, VOE, PHB, VSS, IJR, SCHH, Sold Out: BNDX, VOO,

VANGUARD INDEX FDS (VTI) - 1,955,763 shares, 46.45% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.66% ISHARES TRUST (IJS) - 765,343 shares, 13.06% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.91% VANGUARD INTL EQUI (VPL) - 945,784 shares, 8.97% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.74% VANGUARD INTL EQUI (VGK) - 1,091,696 shares, 7.98% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.95% VANGUARD INDEX FDS (VNQ) - 473,586 shares, 5.21% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.07%

Portfolio Solutions, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Total International Stock. The purchase prices were between $49.42 and $54.25, with an estimated average price of $52.42. The stock is now traded at around $57.28. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 10,134 shares as of .

Portfolio Solutions, LLC initiated holding in Tesla Inc. The purchase prices were between $223.93 and $498.32, with an estimated average price of $353.47. The stock is now traded at around $408.09. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 500 shares as of .

Portfolio Solutions, LLC initiated holding in The Descartes Systems Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $51.59 and $62.44, with an estimated average price of $55.35. The stock is now traded at around $54.62. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 3,639 shares as of .

Portfolio Solutions, LLC added to a holding in VANGUARD INDEX FDS by 128.87%. The purchase prices were between $164.39 and $185, with an estimated average price of $174.21. The stock is now traded at around $196.95. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 3,449 shares as of .

Portfolio Solutions, LLC added to a holding in PIMCO ETF TRUST by 73.03%. The purchase prices were between $101.57 and $102, with an estimated average price of $101.83. The stock is now traded at around $101.97. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 3,959 shares as of .

Portfolio Solutions, LLC added to a holding in Apple Inc by 75.32%. The purchase prices were between $91.03 and $134.18, with an estimated average price of $109.02. The stock is now traded at around $120.30. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 3,864 shares as of .

Portfolio Solutions, LLC added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 61.34%. The purchase prices were between $107.69 and $108.53, with an estimated average price of $108.11. The stock is now traded at around $107.83. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 3,451 shares as of .

Portfolio Solutions, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $57.55 and $58.32, with an estimated average price of $57.99.

Portfolio Solutions, LLC sold out a holding in VANGUARD INDEX FDS. The sale prices were between $285.37 and $328.74, with an estimated average price of $304.53.