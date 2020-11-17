Ares Management Llc Buys iClick Interactive Asia Group, Option Care Health Inc, Ares Capital Corp, Sells The AZEK Co Inc, Floor & Decor Holdings Inc, TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp

Los Angeles, CA, based Investment company Ares Management Llc (Current Portfolio) buys iClick Interactive Asia Group, Option Care Health Inc, Ares Capital Corp, FirstEnergy Corp, Tutor Perini Corp, sells The AZEK Co Inc, Floor & Decor Holdings Inc, TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp, American Airlines Group Inc, California Resources Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Ares Management Llc. As of 2020Q3, Ares Management Llc owns 40 stocks with a total value of $1.6 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: ICLK, FE, TPC, TSLX, KMI, OKE, TROX,

ICLK, FE, TPC, TSLX, KMI, OKE, TROX, Added Positions: OPCH, ARCC, CCO, SAR, SCM, BERY, ORCC, FSKR, WMB, ET, BKCC,

OPCH, ARCC, CCO, SAR, SCM, BERY, ORCC, FSKR, WMB, ET, BKCC, Reduced Positions: AZEK, DT, TPVG, OCSI, ECC,

AZEK, DT, TPVG, OCSI, ECC, Sold Out: FND, AAL, CRCQQ, BCSF, EARN, INSE, TWO,

The AZEK Co Inc (AZEK) - 39,221,090 shares, 84.26% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 26.43% Option Care Health Inc (OPCH) - 4,932,982 shares, 4.07% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 25.43% Noble Energy Inc (NBL) - 4,333,870 shares, 2.29% of the total portfolio. Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc (CCO) - 34,679,773 shares, 2.14% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.48% Dynatrace Inc (DT) - 448,854 shares, 1.14% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 18.38%

Ares Management Llc initiated holding in iClick Interactive Asia Group Ltd. The purchase prices were between $5.3 and $10.03, with an estimated average price of $7.35. The stock is now traded at around $7.31. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.98%. The holding were 2,370,687 shares as of .

Ares Management Llc initiated holding in FirstEnergy Corp. The purchase prices were between $27.09 and $42.14, with an estimated average price of $31.47. The stock is now traded at around $28.50. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 26,000 shares as of .

Ares Management Llc initiated holding in Tutor Perini Corp. The purchase prices were between $10.97 and $13.34, with an estimated average price of $12.27. The stock is now traded at around $14.41. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 75,000 shares as of .

Ares Management Llc initiated holding in Sixth Street Specialty Lending Inc. The purchase prices were between $15.68 and $18.48, with an estimated average price of $17.11. The stock is now traded at around $19.77. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 41,500 shares as of .

Ares Management Llc initiated holding in Kinder Morgan Inc. The purchase prices were between $12.23 and $15.19, with an estimated average price of $13.95. The stock is now traded at around $13.67. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 21,165 shares as of .

Ares Management Llc initiated holding in ONEOK Inc. The purchase prices were between $24.48 and $32.18, with an estimated average price of $27.89. The stock is now traded at around $32.35. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 9,000 shares as of .

Ares Management Llc added to a holding in Option Care Health Inc by 25.43%. The purchase prices were between $10.69 and $16, with an estimated average price of $12.15. The stock is now traded at around $15.44. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.83%. The holding were 4,932,982 shares as of .

Ares Management Llc added to a holding in Ares Capital Corp by 35.53%. The purchase prices were between $13.27 and $15.02, with an estimated average price of $14.23. The stock is now traded at around $16.00. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 858,351 shares as of .

Ares Management Llc added to a holding in Saratoga Investment Corp by 42.48%. The purchase prices were between $15.08 and $18.33, with an estimated average price of $17.02. The stock is now traded at around $20.05. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 120,870 shares as of .

Ares Management Llc added to a holding in Stellus Capital Investment Corp by 171.17%. The purchase prices were between $7.22 and $8.94, with an estimated average price of $8.14. The stock is now traded at around $10.58. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 76,283 shares as of .

Ares Management Llc added to a holding in Berry Global Group Inc by 30.00%. The purchase prices were between $43.16 and $54.39, with an estimated average price of $49.88. The stock is now traded at around $54.12. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 13,000 shares as of .

Ares Management Llc added to a holding in Owl Rock Capital Corp by 51.31%. The purchase prices were between $11.7 and $12.7, with an estimated average price of $12.25. The stock is now traded at around $13.59. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 46,302 shares as of .

Ares Management Llc sold out a holding in Floor & Decor Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $57.64 and $75.96, with an estimated average price of $68.56.

Ares Management Llc sold out a holding in California Resources Corp. The sale prices were between $0.2 and $1.28, with an estimated average price of $0.41.

Ares Management Llc sold out a holding in American Airlines Group Inc. The sale prices were between $11.08 and $14, with an estimated average price of $12.55.

Ares Management Llc sold out a holding in Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. The sale prices were between $9.48 and $11.03, with an estimated average price of $10.45.

Ares Management Llc sold out a holding in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT. The sale prices were between $9.68 and $11.88, with an estimated average price of $10.95.

Ares Management Llc sold out a holding in Inspired Entertainment Inc. The sale prices were between $2.43 and $3.74, with an estimated average price of $3.32.