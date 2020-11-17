  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
William Marsh Rice University Buys SPDR GOLD TRUST, Progyny Inc, Asana Inc

November 17, 2020 | About: GLD -0.01% PGNY -3.32% ASAN +2.05% PD -1.85%

Investment company William Marsh Rice University (Current Portfolio) buys SPDR GOLD TRUST, Progyny Inc, Asana Inc, PagerDuty Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, William Marsh Rice University. As of 2020Q3, William Marsh Rice University owns 5 stocks with a total value of $93 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

William Marsh Rice University's stock buys and sells

These are the top 5 holdings of William Marsh Rice University
  1. SPDR GOLD TRUST (GLD) - 255,493 shares, 48.69% of the total portfolio. New Position
  2. Black Stone Minerals LP (BSM) - 7,266,343 shares, 48.00% of the total portfolio.
  3. Progyny Inc (PGNY) - 48,882 shares, 1.55% of the total portfolio. New Position
  4. Asana Inc (ASAN) - 47,466 shares, 1.47% of the total portfolio. New Position
  5. PagerDuty Inc (PD) - 9,890 shares, 0.29% of the total portfolio. New Position
New Purchase: SPDR GOLD TRUST (GLD)

William Marsh Rice University initiated holding in SPDR GOLD TRUST. The purchase prices were between $166.62 and $193.89, with an estimated average price of $179.71. The stock is now traded at around $177.15. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 48.69%. The holding were 255,493 shares as of .

New Purchase: Progyny Inc (PGNY)

William Marsh Rice University initiated holding in Progyny Inc. The purchase prices were between $24.77 and $32.6, with an estimated average price of $27.54. The stock is now traded at around $29.68. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.55%. The holding were 48,882 shares as of .

New Purchase: Asana Inc (ASAN)

William Marsh Rice University initiated holding in Asana Inc. The purchase prices were between $28.8 and $28.8, with an estimated average price of $28.8. The stock is now traded at around $22.86. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.47%. The holding were 47,466 shares as of .

New Purchase: PagerDuty Inc (PD)

William Marsh Rice University initiated holding in PagerDuty Inc. The purchase prices were between $23.4 and $36.65, with an estimated average price of $28.1. The stock is now traded at around $29.66. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 9,890 shares as of .



Here is the complete portfolio of William Marsh Rice University.

