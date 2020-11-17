William Marsh Rice University Buys SPDR GOLD TRUST, Progyny Inc, Asana Inc

Investment company William Marsh Rice University (Current Portfolio) buys SPDR GOLD TRUST, Progyny Inc, Asana Inc, PagerDuty Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, William Marsh Rice University. As of 2020Q3, William Marsh Rice University owns 5 stocks with a total value of $93 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- SPDR GOLD TRUST (GLD) - 255,493 shares, 48.69% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Black Stone Minerals LP (BSM) - 7,266,343 shares, 48.00% of the total portfolio.
- Progyny Inc (PGNY) - 48,882 shares, 1.55% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Asana Inc (ASAN) - 47,466 shares, 1.47% of the total portfolio. New Position
- PagerDuty Inc (PD) - 9,890 shares, 0.29% of the total portfolio. New Position
William Marsh Rice University initiated holding in SPDR GOLD TRUST. The purchase prices were between $166.62 and $193.89, with an estimated average price of $179.71. The stock is now traded at around $177.15. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 48.69%. The holding were 255,493 shares as of .New Purchase: Progyny Inc (PGNY)
William Marsh Rice University initiated holding in Progyny Inc. The purchase prices were between $24.77 and $32.6, with an estimated average price of $27.54. The stock is now traded at around $29.68. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.55%. The holding were 48,882 shares as of .New Purchase: Asana Inc (ASAN)
William Marsh Rice University initiated holding in Asana Inc. The purchase prices were between $28.8 and $28.8, with an estimated average price of $28.8. The stock is now traded at around $22.86. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.47%. The holding were 47,466 shares as of .New Purchase: PagerDuty Inc (PD)
William Marsh Rice University initiated holding in PagerDuty Inc. The purchase prices were between $23.4 and $36.65, with an estimated average price of $28.1. The stock is now traded at around $29.66. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 9,890 shares as of .
