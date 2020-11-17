Fourthstone LLC Buys Codorus Valley Bancorp Inc, Pacific Mercantile Bancorp, Community Bankers Trust Corp, Sells Cadence Bancorp, Wells Fargo, Malvern Bancorp Inc

Investment company Fourthstone LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Codorus Valley Bancorp Inc, Pacific Mercantile Bancorp, Community Bankers Trust Corp, First Bancshares Inc, FS Bancorp Inc, sells Cadence Bancorp, Wells Fargo, Malvern Bancorp Inc, Citizens Financial Group Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Fourthstone LLC. As of 2020Q3, Fourthstone LLC owns 44 stocks with a total value of $119 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: FSBW, HTBK, UBSI, FMBH, FRME, INBK, ACBI, TOWN, SMMF, ISTR, SFST, OSBC, MFNC,

FSBW, HTBK, UBSI, FMBH, FRME, INBK, ACBI, TOWN, SMMF, ISTR, SFST, OSBC, MFNC, Added Positions: CVLY, PMBC, ESXB, FBMS, FXNC, SVBI, TCFC, HBMD, HTBI, PLBC, SONA, HMNF, FFNW, FSFG, GWB, BHLB, HWC, FBSS, OPOF, FRBA,

CVLY, PMBC, ESXB, FBMS, FXNC, SVBI, TCFC, HBMD, HTBI, PLBC, SONA, HMNF, FFNW, FSFG, GWB, BHLB, HWC, FBSS, OPOF, FRBA, Reduced Positions: CADE, MLVF, CBAN, SLCT, CMA, BPFH, EBMT, FHN,

CADE, MLVF, CBAN, SLCT, CMA, BPFH, EBMT, FHN, Sold Out: WFC, CFG, FITB, PEBK, STND, CWBC, MVBF, TCBI, BBVA, SAN, KEY, LYG, FVCB, RF, HBAN, CARE,

Shore Bancshares Inc (SHBI) - 1,249,545 shares, 11.50% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.18% The Community Financial Corp (TCFC) - 548,648 shares, 9.82% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.59% Codorus Valley Bancorp Inc (CVLY) - 663,072 shares, 7.28% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 58.88% Citizens Community Bancorp Inc (CZWI) - 1,112,364 shares, 6.42% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.13% Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (PMBC) - 2,045,178 shares, 6.38% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 58.65%

Fourthstone LLC initiated holding in FS Bancorp Inc. The purchase prices were between $34.15 and $42.81, with an estimated average price of $38.89. The stock is now traded at around $51.49. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.36%. The holding were 39,570 shares as of .

Fourthstone LLC initiated holding in Heritage Commerce Corp. The purchase prices were between $6.2 and $7.69, with an estimated average price of $6.9. The stock is now traded at around $8.56. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.07%. The holding were 191,100 shares as of .

Fourthstone LLC initiated holding in United Bankshares Inc. The purchase prices were between $20.86 and $29.22, with an estimated average price of $26.06. The stock is now traded at around $30.90. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 26,104 shares as of .

Fourthstone LLC initiated holding in First Mid Bancshares Inc. The purchase prices were between $22.39 and $27.4, with an estimated average price of $25.31. The stock is now traded at around $30.25. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 18,231 shares as of .

Fourthstone LLC initiated holding in First Merchants Corp. The purchase prices were between $21.83 and $27.55, with an estimated average price of $25. The stock is now traded at around $33.17. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 17,000 shares as of .

Fourthstone LLC initiated holding in First Internet Bancorp. The purchase prices were between $14.14 and $16.71, with an estimated average price of $15.27. The stock is now traded at around $26.81. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 26,456 shares as of .

Fourthstone LLC added to a holding in Codorus Valley Bancorp Inc by 58.88%. The purchase prices were between $11.75 and $13.9, with an estimated average price of $12.77. The stock is now traded at around $16.30. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.7%. The holding were 663,072 shares as of .

Fourthstone LLC added to a holding in Pacific Mercantile Bancorp by 58.65%. The purchase prices were between $3.4 and $3.89, with an estimated average price of $3.67. The stock is now traded at around $4.37. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.36%. The holding were 2,045,178 shares as of .

Fourthstone LLC added to a holding in Community Bankers Trust Corp by 95.70%. The purchase prices were between $4.47 and $5.39, with an estimated average price of $5.08. The stock is now traded at around $6.45. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.13%. The holding were 1,022,421 shares as of .

Fourthstone LLC added to a holding in First Bancshares Inc by 200.64%. The purchase prices were between $19.22 and $23.14, with an estimated average price of $21.21. The stock is now traded at around $28.89. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.51%. The holding were 129,100 shares as of .

Fourthstone LLC added to a holding in First National Corp by 35.90%. The purchase prices were between $13.35 and $15.95, with an estimated average price of $14.05. The stock is now traded at around $14.59. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.34%. The holding were 428,701 shares as of .

Fourthstone LLC added to a holding in Severn Bancorp Inc by 30.76%. The purchase prices were between $5.86 and $6.64, with an estimated average price of $6.12. The stock is now traded at around $6.70. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.17%. The holding were 916,508 shares as of .

Fourthstone LLC sold out a holding in Wells Fargo & Co. The sale prices were between $22.83 and $26.35, with an estimated average price of $24.66.

Fourthstone LLC sold out a holding in Citizens Financial Group Inc. The sale prices were between $22.73 and $27.99, with an estimated average price of $25.37.

Fourthstone LLC sold out a holding in Fifth Third Bancorp. The sale prices were between $17.39 and $22.26, with an estimated average price of $20.13.

Fourthstone LLC sold out a holding in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Inc. The sale prices were between $15.41 and $17.7, with an estimated average price of $16.83.

Fourthstone LLC sold out a holding in Standard AVB Financial Corp. The sale prices were between $18.45 and $32.65, with an estimated average price of $20.76.

Fourthstone LLC sold out a holding in Community West Bancshares. The sale prices were between $7.65 and $8.74, with an estimated average price of $8.12.