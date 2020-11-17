ETRADE Capital Management LLC Buys ISHARES TRUST, ISHARES TRUST, ISHARES TRUST, Sells Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF, United Parcel Service Inc, VanEck Vectors ETF Trust High Yield Muni

New York, NY, based Investment company ETRADE Capital Management LLC (Current Portfolio) buys ISHARES TRUST, ISHARES TRUST, ISHARES TRUST, ISHARES TRUST, iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF, sells Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF, United Parcel Service Inc, VanEck Vectors ETF Trust High Yield Muni, Coca-Cola Co, BP PLC during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, ETRADE Capital Management LLC. As of 2020Q3, ETRADE Capital Management LLC owns 864 stocks with a total value of $5.3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



ISHARES TRUST (AGG) - 3,430,864 shares, 7.61% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 33.13% VANGUARD INTL EQUI (VEU) - 6,251,603 shares, 5.93% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.4% SSGA SPDR S&P 500 (SPY) - 936,152 shares, 5.89% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.45% VANGUARD INDEX FDS (VTV) - 2,889,895 shares, 5.68% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.93% ISHARES TRUST (IVV) - 647,384 shares, 4.09% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 23.49%

ETRADE Capital Management LLC initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $115.26 and $117.22, with an estimated average price of $116.18. The stock is now traded at around $116.07. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 90,875 shares as of .

ETRADE Capital Management LLC initiated holding in SSGA ACTIVE ETF TR. The purchase prices were between $43.17 and $45.15, with an estimated average price of $44.33. The stock is now traded at around $44.98. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 72,140 shares as of .

ETRADE Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Abiomed Inc. The purchase prices were between $255.22 and $317, with an estimated average price of $287.54. The stock is now traded at around $272.75. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 5,361 shares as of .

ETRADE Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Evergy Inc. The purchase prices were between $49.12 and $64.83, with an estimated average price of $55.93. The stock is now traded at around $57.63. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 27,288 shares as of .

ETRADE Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Automatic Data Processing Inc. The purchase prices were between $128.72 and $150.73, with an estimated average price of $140.27. The stock is now traded at around $177.05. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 6,001 shares as of .

ETRADE Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Columbia Sportswear Co. The purchase prices were between $73.71 and $92.55, with an estimated average price of $82.97. The stock is now traded at around $80.49. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 14,749 shares as of .

ETRADE Capital Management LLC added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 33.13%. The purchase prices were between $117.26 and $119.03, with an estimated average price of $118.02. The stock is now traded at around $117.63. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.89%. The holding were 3,430,864 shares as of .

ETRADE Capital Management LLC added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 23.49%. The purchase prices were between $310.4 and $357.62, with an estimated average price of $331.43. The stock is now traded at around $363.80. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 647,384 shares as of .

ETRADE Capital Management LLC added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 26.62%. The purchase prices were between $134.22 and $139.15, with an estimated average price of $136.3. The stock is now traded at around $136.20. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 1,083,263 shares as of .

ETRADE Capital Management LLC added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 29.49%. The purchase prices were between $27.77 and $28.23, with an estimated average price of $27.96. The stock is now traded at around $27.61. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 4,800,179 shares as of .

ETRADE Capital Management LLC added to a holding in iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF by 23.08%. The purchase prices were between $70.41 and $81.56, with an estimated average price of $75.29. The stock is now traded at around $82.62. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 1,788,639 shares as of .

ETRADE Capital Management LLC added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 26.12%. The purchase prices were between $83.58 and $91.81, with an estimated average price of $88.62. The stock is now traded at around $96.12. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 1,163,950 shares as of .

ETRADE Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in VanEck Vectors ETF Trust High Yield Muni. The sale prices were between $58.22 and $60.02, with an estimated average price of $59.27.

ETRADE Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in CAE Inc. The sale prices were between $14.05 and $16.48, with an estimated average price of $15.14.

ETRADE Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in 58.com Inc. The sale prices were between $53.81 and $55.88, with an estimated average price of $55.31.

ETRADE Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Etsy Inc. The sale prices were between $101.59 and $135.52, with an estimated average price of $116.89.

ETRADE Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Seagen Inc. The sale prices were between $145.95 and $195.69, with an estimated average price of $167.15.

ETRADE Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Wix.com Ltd. The sale prices were between $248.25 and $309.59, with an estimated average price of $275.4.