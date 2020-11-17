Marlowe Partners LP Buys HD Supply Holdings Inc, Madison Square Garden Sports Corp, Warner Music Group Corp, Sells Activision Blizzard Inc, Zoetis Inc, DuPont de Nemours Inc

New York, NY, based Investment company Marlowe Partners LP (Current Portfolio) buys HD Supply Holdings Inc, Madison Square Garden Sports Corp, Warner Music Group Corp, Liberty Braves Group, Take-Two Interactive Software Inc, sells Activision Blizzard Inc, Zoetis Inc, DuPont de Nemours Inc, CyrusOne Inc, CBRE Group Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Marlowe Partners LP. As of 2020Q3, Marlowe Partners LP owns 16 stocks with a total value of $172 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



HD Supply Holdings Inc (HDS) - 697,852 shares, 16.73% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 78.02% Autodesk Inc (ADSK) - 113,254 shares, 15.21% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.23% Lam Research Corp (LRCX) - 67,208 shares, 12.96% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.5% Constellation Brands Inc (STZ) - 67,074 shares, 7.39% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.5% Playa Hotels & Resorts NV (PLYA) - 2,866,415 shares, 6.98% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.85%

Marlowe Partners LP initiated holding in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. The purchase prices were between $144.31 and $171.48, with an estimated average price of $156.96. The stock is now traded at around $174.75. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.06%. The holding were 69,234 shares as of .

Marlowe Partners LP initiated holding in Liberty Braves Group. The purchase prices were between $17.43 and $21.59, with an estimated average price of $19.35. The stock is now traded at around $24.88. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.9%. The holding were 237,379 shares as of .

Marlowe Partners LP initiated holding in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. The purchase prices were between $8.08 and $11.34, with an estimated average price of $9.49. The stock is now traded at around $14.48. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 121,524 shares as of .

Marlowe Partners LP initiated holding in Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. The purchase prices were between $8.65 and $11.14, with an estimated average price of $9.65. The stock is now traded at around $12.93. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 118,493 shares as of .

Marlowe Partners LP added to a holding in HD Supply Holdings Inc by 78.02%. The purchase prices were between $32.87 and $41.93, with an estimated average price of $38.17. The stock is now traded at around $55.77. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.33%. The holding were 697,852 shares as of .

Marlowe Partners LP added to a holding in Warner Music Group Corp by 368.80%. The purchase prices were between $27.01 and $31.02, with an estimated average price of $29.16. The stock is now traded at around $29.85. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.18%. The holding were 317,669 shares as of .

Marlowe Partners LP added to a holding in Take-Two Interactive Software Inc by 45.33%. The purchase prices were between $144.11 and $177.52, with an estimated average price of $162.12. The stock is now traded at around $162.39. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.29%. The holding were 43,158 shares as of .

Marlowe Partners LP sold out a holding in Activision Blizzard Inc. The sale prices were between $76.18 and $86.84, with an estimated average price of $81.04.

Marlowe Partners LP sold out a holding in Zoetis Inc. The sale prices were between $137.1 and $165.37, with an estimated average price of $153.48.

Marlowe Partners LP sold out a holding in CBRE Group Inc. The sale prices were between $41.35 and $49.99, with an estimated average price of $45.67.

Marlowe Partners LP sold out a holding in SAP SE. The sale prices were between $140.08 and $169.02, with an estimated average price of $158.55.