Marlowe Partners LP Buys HD Supply Holdings Inc, Madison Square Garden Sports Corp, Warner Music Group Corp, Sells Activision Blizzard Inc, Zoetis Inc, DuPont de Nemours Inc

November 17, 2020 | About: HDS +24.46% WMG +1.7% TTWO +0.35% MSGS +1.01% BATRK +1.55% PK +1.9% APLE +4.53% ATVI -0.14% ZTS -0.3% CBRE +3.61% SAP -1.13%

New York, NY, based Investment company Marlowe Partners LP (Current Portfolio) buys HD Supply Holdings Inc, Madison Square Garden Sports Corp, Warner Music Group Corp, Liberty Braves Group, Take-Two Interactive Software Inc, sells Activision Blizzard Inc, Zoetis Inc, DuPont de Nemours Inc, CyrusOne Inc, CBRE Group Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Marlowe Partners LP. As of 2020Q3, Marlowe Partners LP owns 16 stocks with a total value of $172 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of Marlowe Partners LP
  1. HD Supply Holdings Inc (HDS) - 697,852 shares, 16.73% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 78.02%
  2. Autodesk Inc (ADSK) - 113,254 shares, 15.21% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.23%
  3. Lam Research Corp (LRCX) - 67,208 shares, 12.96% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.5%
  4. Constellation Brands Inc (STZ) - 67,074 shares, 7.39% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.5%
  5. Playa Hotels & Resorts NV (PLYA) - 2,866,415 shares, 6.98% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.85%
New Purchase: Madison Square Garden Sports Corp (MSGS)

Marlowe Partners LP initiated holding in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. The purchase prices were between $144.31 and $171.48, with an estimated average price of $156.96. The stock is now traded at around $174.75. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.06%. The holding were 69,234 shares as of .

New Purchase: Liberty Braves Group (BATRK)

Marlowe Partners LP initiated holding in Liberty Braves Group. The purchase prices were between $17.43 and $21.59, with an estimated average price of $19.35. The stock is now traded at around $24.88. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.9%. The holding were 237,379 shares as of .

New Purchase: Park Hotels & Resorts Inc (PK)

Marlowe Partners LP initiated holding in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. The purchase prices were between $8.08 and $11.34, with an estimated average price of $9.49. The stock is now traded at around $14.48. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 121,524 shares as of .

New Purchase: Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (APLE)

Marlowe Partners LP initiated holding in Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. The purchase prices were between $8.65 and $11.14, with an estimated average price of $9.65. The stock is now traded at around $12.93. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 118,493 shares as of .

Added: HD Supply Holdings Inc (HDS)

Marlowe Partners LP added to a holding in HD Supply Holdings Inc by 78.02%. The purchase prices were between $32.87 and $41.93, with an estimated average price of $38.17. The stock is now traded at around $55.77. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.33%. The holding were 697,852 shares as of .

Added: Warner Music Group Corp (WMG)

Marlowe Partners LP added to a holding in Warner Music Group Corp by 368.80%. The purchase prices were between $27.01 and $31.02, with an estimated average price of $29.16. The stock is now traded at around $29.85. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.18%. The holding were 317,669 shares as of .

Added: Take-Two Interactive Software Inc (TTWO)

Marlowe Partners LP added to a holding in Take-Two Interactive Software Inc by 45.33%. The purchase prices were between $144.11 and $177.52, with an estimated average price of $162.12. The stock is now traded at around $162.39. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.29%. The holding were 43,158 shares as of .

Sold Out: Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI)

Marlowe Partners LP sold out a holding in Activision Blizzard Inc. The sale prices were between $76.18 and $86.84, with an estimated average price of $81.04.

Sold Out: Zoetis Inc (ZTS)

Marlowe Partners LP sold out a holding in Zoetis Inc. The sale prices were between $137.1 and $165.37, with an estimated average price of $153.48.

Sold Out: CBRE Group Inc (CBRE)

Marlowe Partners LP sold out a holding in CBRE Group Inc. The sale prices were between $41.35 and $49.99, with an estimated average price of $45.67.

Sold Out: SAP SE (SAP)

Marlowe Partners LP sold out a holding in SAP SE. The sale prices were between $140.08 and $169.02, with an estimated average price of $158.55.



Here is the complete portfolio of Marlowe Partners LP. Also check out:

