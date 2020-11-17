  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

Westchester Capital Management, Inc. Buys Pfizer Inc, AT&T Inc, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, Sells Transocean

November 17, 2020 | About: PFE -3.34% T +0.21% VCSH +0.06% VGSH +0.1% RIG +9.26%

Omaha, NE, based Investment company Westchester Capital Management, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Pfizer Inc, AT&T Inc, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF, sells Transocean during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Westchester Capital Management, Inc.. As of 2020Q3, Westchester Capital Management, Inc. owns 44 stocks with a total value of $282 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Westchester Capital Management, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/westchester+capital+management%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Westchester Capital Management, Inc.
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 215,920 shares, 8.88% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.05%
  2. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 89,618 shares, 6.69% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.91%
  3. Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 64,578 shares, 4.88% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.18%
  4. Walmart Inc (WMT) - 94,419 shares, 4.69% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.08%
  5. Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT) - 31,851 shares, 4.33% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.32%
New Purchase: Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH)

Westchester Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $82.55 and $83.1, with an estimated average price of $82.88. The stock is now traded at around $82.90. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 1,715 shares as of .

New Purchase: Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (VGSH)

Westchester Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $62.07 and $62.21, with an estimated average price of $62.13. The stock is now traded at around $62.03. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 2,295 shares as of .

Added: Pfizer Inc (PFE)

Westchester Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in Pfizer Inc by 22.82%. The purchase prices were between $33.46 and $39.26, with an estimated average price of $36.91. The stock is now traded at around $37.33. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 284,246 shares as of .

Added: AT&T Inc (T)

Westchester Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in AT&T Inc by 20.05%. The purchase prices were between $27.87 and $30.49, with an estimated average price of $29.59. The stock is now traded at around $28.97. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 151,285 shares as of .

Sold Out: Transocean Ltd (RIG)

Westchester Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Transocean Ltd. The sale prices were between $0.8 and $2.48, with an estimated average price of $1.63.



Here is the complete portfolio of Westchester Capital Management, Inc.. Also check out:

1. Westchester Capital Management, Inc.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Westchester Capital Management, Inc.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Westchester Capital Management, Inc.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Westchester Capital Management, Inc. keeps buying

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)