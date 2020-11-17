Westchester Capital Management, Inc. Buys Pfizer Inc, AT&T Inc, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, Sells Transocean

Omaha, NE, based Investment company Westchester Capital Management, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Pfizer Inc, AT&T Inc, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF, sells Transocean during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Westchester Capital Management, Inc.. As of 2020Q3, Westchester Capital Management, Inc. owns 44 stocks with a total value of $282 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: VCSH, VGSH,

VCSH, VGSH, Added Positions: PFE, MSFT, T, AAPL, GOOGL, JPM, INTC, MDT, CVS, VLO,

PFE, MSFT, T, AAPL, GOOGL, JPM, INTC, MDT, CVS, VLO, Sold Out: RIG,

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 215,920 shares, 8.88% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.05% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 89,618 shares, 6.69% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.91% Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 64,578 shares, 4.88% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.18% Walmart Inc (WMT) - 94,419 shares, 4.69% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.08% Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT) - 31,851 shares, 4.33% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.32%

Westchester Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $82.55 and $83.1, with an estimated average price of $82.88. The stock is now traded at around $82.90. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 1,715 shares as of .

Westchester Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $62.07 and $62.21, with an estimated average price of $62.13. The stock is now traded at around $62.03. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 2,295 shares as of .

Westchester Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in Pfizer Inc by 22.82%. The purchase prices were between $33.46 and $39.26, with an estimated average price of $36.91. The stock is now traded at around $37.33. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 284,246 shares as of .

Westchester Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in AT&T Inc by 20.05%. The purchase prices were between $27.87 and $30.49, with an estimated average price of $29.59. The stock is now traded at around $28.97. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 151,285 shares as of .

Westchester Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Transocean Ltd. The sale prices were between $0.8 and $2.48, with an estimated average price of $1.63.