FORA Capital, LLC Buys Facebook Inc, Procter & Gamble Co, Immunomedics Inc, Sells Apple Inc, Alibaba Group Holding, Tortoise Acquisition Corp

November 17, 2020 | About: FB +0.73% LIN -0.62% UNH +0.32% BRK.B +2.5% MMC +2.07% DIS +4.56% PG -1.28% IMMU +0% VZ -0.28% VAR -0.08% CVNA -0.51% ETSY +0.56%

Investment company FORA Capital, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Facebook Inc, Procter & Gamble Co, Immunomedics Inc, Verizon Communications Inc, Varian Medical Systems Inc, sells Apple Inc, Alibaba Group Holding, Tortoise Acquisition Corp, Lululemon Athletica Inc, JD.com Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, FORA Capital, LLC. As of 2020Q3, FORA Capital, LLC owns 619 stocks with a total value of $153 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of FORA Capital, LLC
  1. Facebook Inc (FB) - 48,035 shares, 8.25% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 294.38%
  2. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 1,608 shares, 3.32% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.63%
  3. Procter & Gamble Co (PG) - 23,884 shares, 2.18% of the total portfolio. New Position
  4. Immunomedics Inc (IMMU) - 33,513 shares, 1.87% of the total portfolio. New Position
  5. Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 12,076 shares, 1.69% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 91.93%
New Purchase: Procter & Gamble Co (PG)

FORA Capital, LLC initiated holding in Procter & Gamble Co. The purchase prices were between $119.98 and $140.51, with an estimated average price of $132.66. The stock is now traded at around $142.43. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.18%. The holding were 23,884 shares as of .

New Purchase: Immunomedics Inc (IMMU)

FORA Capital, LLC initiated holding in Immunomedics Inc. The purchase prices were between $36.91 and $85.53, with an estimated average price of $50.24. The stock is now traded at around $87.86. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.87%. The holding were 33,513 shares as of .

New Purchase: Verizon Communications Inc (VZ)

FORA Capital, LLC initiated holding in Verizon Communications Inc. The purchase prices were between $53.94 and $60.61, with an estimated average price of $58.09. The stock is now traded at around $60.89. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.32%. The holding were 33,859 shares as of .

New Purchase: Varian Medical Systems Inc (VAR)

FORA Capital, LLC initiated holding in Varian Medical Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $118.49 and $174.66, with an estimated average price of $156.93. The stock is now traded at around $173.70. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.27%. The holding were 11,246 shares as of .

New Purchase: Carvana Co (CVNA)

FORA Capital, LLC initiated holding in Carvana Co. The purchase prices were between $125.38 and $227.19, with an estimated average price of $176.71. The stock is now traded at around $210.01. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.11%. The holding were 7,562 shares as of .

New Purchase: Etsy Inc (ETSY)

FORA Capital, LLC initiated holding in Etsy Inc. The purchase prices were between $101.59 and $135.52, with an estimated average price of $116.89. The stock is now traded at around $125.62. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.95%. The holding were 11,931 shares as of .

Added: Facebook Inc (FB)

FORA Capital, LLC added to a holding in Facebook Inc by 294.38%. The purchase prices were between $230.12 and $303.91, with an estimated average price of $257.89. The stock is now traded at around $278.96. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.16%. The holding were 48,035 shares as of .

Added: Linde PLC (LIN)

FORA Capital, LLC added to a holding in Linde PLC by 684.82%. The purchase prices were between $214.77 and $260.23, with an estimated average price of $242.24. The stock is now traded at around $255.46. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.1%. The holding were 8,068 shares as of .

Added: UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH)

FORA Capital, LLC added to a holding in UnitedHealth Group Inc by 355.93%. The purchase prices were between $291.16 and $323.7, with an estimated average price of $307.11. The stock is now traded at around $356.82. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.96%. The holding were 6,000 shares as of .

Added: Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B)

FORA Capital, LLC added to a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc by 91.93%. The purchase prices were between $177.99 and $221.68, with an estimated average price of $204.37. The stock is now traded at around $233.10. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 12,076 shares as of .

Added: Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc (MMC)

FORA Capital, LLC added to a holding in Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc by 289.17%. The purchase prices were between $107.35 and $118.91, with an estimated average price of $114.5. The stock is now traded at around $115.66. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 8,371 shares as of .

Added: The Walt Disney Co (DIS)

FORA Capital, LLC added to a holding in The Walt Disney Co by 53.27%. The purchase prices were between $112.18 and $135.54, with an estimated average price of $124.91. The stock is now traded at around $144.67. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 12,913 shares as of .

Sold Out: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)

FORA Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $215.95 and $298, with an estimated average price of $263.14.

Sold Out: Tortoise Acquisition Corp (SHLL)

FORA Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Tortoise Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $17.97 and $55.85, with an estimated average price of $32.91.

Sold Out: JD.com Inc (JD)

FORA Capital, LLC sold out a holding in JD.com Inc. The sale prices were between $60 and $83.21, with an estimated average price of $69.52.

Sold Out: AbbVie Inc (ABBV)

FORA Capital, LLC sold out a holding in AbbVie Inc. The sale prices were between $85.91 and $100.83, with an estimated average price of $94.18.

Sold Out: Eli Lilly and Co (LLY)

FORA Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Eli Lilly and Co. The sale prices were between $146.22 and $169.13, with an estimated average price of $154.85.

Sold Out: DexCom Inc (DXCM)

FORA Capital, LLC sold out a holding in DexCom Inc. The sale prices were between $382.03 and $451.79, with an estimated average price of $417.45.



