FORA Capital, LLC Buys Facebook Inc, Procter & Gamble Co, Immunomedics Inc, Sells Apple Inc, Alibaba Group Holding, Tortoise Acquisition Corp

Investment company FORA Capital, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Facebook Inc, Procter & Gamble Co, Immunomedics Inc, Verizon Communications Inc, Varian Medical Systems Inc, sells Apple Inc, Alibaba Group Holding, Tortoise Acquisition Corp, Lululemon Athletica Inc, JD.com Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, FORA Capital, LLC. As of 2020Q3, FORA Capital, LLC owns 619 stocks with a total value of $153 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: PG, IMMU, VZ, VAR, CVNA, ETSY, COST, MRK, NOW, WMT, ICE, APTV, ABT, CB, TMUS, TSCO, PM, BLL, PDD, CPRT, IAC, NSC, LAD, SWK, BHP, CMS, CLGX, HSY, NVAX, AJG, RMD, WIX, TCOM, TT, FICO, MTD, SBUX, HRC, VRSK, SPGI, TDG, AEM, CCOI, MCO, TSN, AIMT, BRO, TMO, EBS, AMP, RE, SJM, PGR, CLX, SIVB, TD, WCN, WEX, ASH, SNX, WRB, FTNT, HCA, FOXF, W, SAIL, YETI, WTRG, CI, DPZ, PAYX, PII, MSCI, CG, CASY, EW, GS, HUBB, ITW, PH, TRP, ZBH, OLLI, FAST, MXIM, WAT, VRTU, LPLA, FBHS, RVLV, BMO, CBRL, FR, IEX, OSTK, SBNY, XPER, HELE, PRU, RCII, SYK, RGR, SYNA, BUD, CHRS, INMD, BLK, BRKS, XEC, KRC, SR, SCI, FTS, TAK, PGNY, ALE, NSP, BIIB, BXP, CLH, CMC, DLB, FCN, IDA, LII, MSI, MYGN, NDSN, NTRS, ASGN, SANM, SMTC, TPX, WSM, CVLT, BGS, IRDM, TRNO, MUSA, VEEV, CVET, AMED, BOH, CORE, EME, EEFT, HAS, HON, JACK, LPSN, VIVO, PFG, TTEK, TXN, WWD, EBAY, IBKR, JBT, HII, EVTC, ESNT, OGS, ELF, DLPH, AXNX, ABB, ATSG, BC, LNG, ITGR, AXGN, MAN, NOC, RGEN, AAWW, TDC, GDOT, VCRA, GLOB, PFNX, FRPT, WING, MCRB, TPIC, DNLI, MTOR, AGO, BKE, CRH, LIVN, CYTK, DD, EXPO, GGG, ITT, LAMR, MIC, MANH, MED, MIDD, MNRO, NWN, OTEX, OLED, VRNT, VSAT, WAL, OC, AL, SHAK, GKOS, FLGT, ABG, AUDC, BNS, BRKR, GIB, CBSH, CNMD, CUZ, CR, FMC, FUL, HXL, LHCG, MMSI, NATI, NUS, PNM, PNFP, PXD, RLI, RBA, RCI, SSB, SPXC, SIGI, STRA, GL, WGO, WWE, L, ULTA, VCYT, ATHM, MBUU, QUOT, CYBR, TWNK, KNSL, GTHX, AKCA, JBGS, NIU, CSTL, VCEL, AIT, BDC, BKH, CINF, COLB, PBH, SA, TCF, NS, CENTA, BIP, IOVA, PDM, ENV, NOAH, NSTG, REXR, NOMD, NVRO, WK, NGVT, ADNT, GOLF, APPN, SDGR,

FB, LIN, UNH, BRK.B, MMC, DIS, DHR, CVX, ZTS, KSU, WM, GH, MNTA, PLAN, ORLY, LRN, NTNX, KMB, ACN, AMZN, DVA, ROKU, SINA, CHD, RY, AVGO, MKC, SAP, CME, CCK, IT, WMGI, RH, IAA, ADI, TRV, TTWO, A, AIZ, SSNC, NGHC, HLF, GWRE, PRLB, VOYA, JOBS, NWE, ARES, TMX, HE, LSTR, MMS, RSG, FNV, AME, HTHT, EV, LSCC, MGA, SEE, FRHC, PSXP, ALLE, MEDP, ZS, ATR, THG, MAS, NVS, SUI, TDS, CFX, BBIO, ARE, CP, STZ, FMX, NBR, SNE, SCCO, PRI, HEAR, BAH, PTCT, RVNC, PEN, LSXMA, SWI, AN, CWST, CFR, EMR, ELS, GRMN, LECO, RPM, REG, SLGN, UFPI, G, AGR, ATKR, TLND, JW.A, MCY, PB, PUK, WSO, CPS, NEP, INOV, COLD, TPTX, Reduced Positions: AAPL, LULU, TNDM, BYND, OKTA, ALGN, SPOT, NFLX, MCD, DELL, UNP, JNJ, MDB, FDS, BKNG, ABMD, ASML, CRM, PANW, TTD, D, ESTC, ALXN, CRSP, AVB, VMW, MCK, CSGP, SRE, GWW, PCRX, WDAY, ECL, OKE, TDY, ESS, EDU, YUM, MRTX, EL, AXSM, CMI, PEG, MMM, DTE, NBIX, EQIX, HUM, NTES, URI, MAXR, ZEN, QSR, ARWR, NEE, CMG, IIPR, PRSP, DEO, PTC, XLNX, BR, CTLT, AZO, ETR, HSIC, KDP, GMAB, CRWD, ABC, MAA, TSM, TGT, WAB, WEC, GLIBA, BERY, NTRA, HEI, RNR, WPC, FSLR, EPAM, IDXX, NICE, CDNA, FLT, TXG, PLD, ADS, IFF, NYT, NVO, SAIA, CYRX, GRUB, SWAV, AAP, ADSK, CL, PCAR, PEGA, AWK, EYE, AEE, AMT, ATO, CACC, EXR, NGG, SHW, MA, CHTR, RTRX, MC, CDK, ALRM, APPF, ACIA, AYI, APD, BBY, CM, CNI, CHKP, ETFC, HIW, INSM, JBHT, RIO, SRCL, UCTT, UN, EVRG, FAF, IQV, ADSW, FND, SURF, FLWS, APH, NXGN, SMG, TTGT, YNDX, VAC, FATE, ITCI, CWEN, RACE, AQUA, ADC, AZPN, BCE, CMO, CTB, ENB, FSS, GPC, GVA, EQC, INFO, LOW, NJR, ROP, SNN, TRN, UGI, SPB, V, KL, WIFI, ACHC, QIWI, AAOI, TSLX, OR, OCUL, BPMC, RPD, ICHR, BHF, ACEL, CHU, DOV, FCF, MNST, LTC, FIZZ, PHG, PLT, RHI, SEIC, TCO, TRI, ZUMZ, POR, AAT, QTWO, AY, SILV, SNDR, ALTR,

Facebook Inc (FB) - 48,035 shares, 8.25% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 294.38% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 1,608 shares, 3.32% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.63% Procter & Gamble Co (PG) - 23,884 shares, 2.18% of the total portfolio. New Position Immunomedics Inc (IMMU) - 33,513 shares, 1.87% of the total portfolio. New Position Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 12,076 shares, 1.69% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 91.93%

FORA Capital, LLC initiated holding in Procter & Gamble Co. The purchase prices were between $119.98 and $140.51, with an estimated average price of $132.66. The stock is now traded at around $142.43. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.18%. The holding were 23,884 shares as of .

FORA Capital, LLC initiated holding in Immunomedics Inc. The purchase prices were between $36.91 and $85.53, with an estimated average price of $50.24. The stock is now traded at around $87.86. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.87%. The holding were 33,513 shares as of .

FORA Capital, LLC initiated holding in Verizon Communications Inc. The purchase prices were between $53.94 and $60.61, with an estimated average price of $58.09. The stock is now traded at around $60.89. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.32%. The holding were 33,859 shares as of .

FORA Capital, LLC initiated holding in Varian Medical Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $118.49 and $174.66, with an estimated average price of $156.93. The stock is now traded at around $173.70. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.27%. The holding were 11,246 shares as of .

FORA Capital, LLC initiated holding in Carvana Co. The purchase prices were between $125.38 and $227.19, with an estimated average price of $176.71. The stock is now traded at around $210.01. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.11%. The holding were 7,562 shares as of .

FORA Capital, LLC initiated holding in Etsy Inc. The purchase prices were between $101.59 and $135.52, with an estimated average price of $116.89. The stock is now traded at around $125.62. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.95%. The holding were 11,931 shares as of .

FORA Capital, LLC added to a holding in Facebook Inc by 294.38%. The purchase prices were between $230.12 and $303.91, with an estimated average price of $257.89. The stock is now traded at around $278.96. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.16%. The holding were 48,035 shares as of .

FORA Capital, LLC added to a holding in Linde PLC by 684.82%. The purchase prices were between $214.77 and $260.23, with an estimated average price of $242.24. The stock is now traded at around $255.46. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.1%. The holding were 8,068 shares as of .

FORA Capital, LLC added to a holding in UnitedHealth Group Inc by 355.93%. The purchase prices were between $291.16 and $323.7, with an estimated average price of $307.11. The stock is now traded at around $356.82. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.96%. The holding were 6,000 shares as of .

FORA Capital, LLC added to a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc by 91.93%. The purchase prices were between $177.99 and $221.68, with an estimated average price of $204.37. The stock is now traded at around $233.10. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 12,076 shares as of .

FORA Capital, LLC added to a holding in Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc by 289.17%. The purchase prices were between $107.35 and $118.91, with an estimated average price of $114.5. The stock is now traded at around $115.66. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 8,371 shares as of .

FORA Capital, LLC added to a holding in The Walt Disney Co by 53.27%. The purchase prices were between $112.18 and $135.54, with an estimated average price of $124.91. The stock is now traded at around $144.67. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 12,913 shares as of .

FORA Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $215.95 and $298, with an estimated average price of $263.14.

FORA Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Tortoise Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $17.97 and $55.85, with an estimated average price of $32.91.

FORA Capital, LLC sold out a holding in JD.com Inc. The sale prices were between $60 and $83.21, with an estimated average price of $69.52.

FORA Capital, LLC sold out a holding in AbbVie Inc. The sale prices were between $85.91 and $100.83, with an estimated average price of $94.18.

FORA Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Eli Lilly and Co. The sale prices were between $146.22 and $169.13, with an estimated average price of $154.85.

FORA Capital, LLC sold out a holding in DexCom Inc. The sale prices were between $382.03 and $451.79, with an estimated average price of $417.45.