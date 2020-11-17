WealthBridge Capital Management, LLC Buys ARK ETF TR, Salesforce.com Inc, Amplify ETF Trust Online Retail, Sells INVESCO EXCH TRDII, Owens-Corning Inc, PROSHARES TRUST

Investment company WealthBridge Capital Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys ARK ETF TR, Salesforce.com Inc, Amplify ETF Trust Online Retail, ARK ETF TR, ARK ETF TR, sells INVESCO EXCH TRDII, Owens-Corning Inc, PROSHARES TRUST, L3Harris Technologies Inc, VANGUARD INDEX FDS during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, WealthBridge Capital Management, LLC. As of 2020Q3, WealthBridge Capital Management, LLC owns 124 stocks with a total value of $185 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



ISHARES TRUST (IVV) - 44,500 shares, 8.08% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.92% SSGA SPDR S&P 500 (SPY) - 36,350 shares, 6.58% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.81% Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (BTT) - 394,190 shares, 5.32% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.4% INVESCO EXCHG TRAD (RSP) - 80,092 shares, 4.68% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.65% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 2,531 shares, 4.31% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.58%

WealthBridge Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Salesforce.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $185.51 and $281.25, with an estimated average price of $219.05. The stock is now traded at around $249.89. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 2,193 shares as of .

WealthBridge Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Amplify ETF Trust Online Retail. The purchase prices were between $72.21 and $93.9, with an estimated average price of $84.86. The stock is now traded at around $96.91. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 5,359 shares as of .

WealthBridge Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in ARK ETF TR. The purchase prices were between $53.19 and $64.24, with an estimated average price of $58.6. The stock is now traded at around $73.68. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 6,195 shares as of .

WealthBridge Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in ARK ETF TR. The purchase prices were between $87.84 and $115.45, with an estimated average price of $101.19. The stock is now traded at around $118.45. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 3,113 shares as of .

WealthBridge Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in PACER FDS TR. The purchase prices were between $34.18 and $37.76, with an estimated average price of $36.22. The stock is now traded at around $35.98. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 8,855 shares as of .

WealthBridge Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Global X Cloud Computing ETF. The purchase prices were between $21.26 and $25.89, with an estimated average price of $22.75. The stock is now traded at around $24.11. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 10,694 shares as of .

WealthBridge Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in ARK ETF TR by 41.39%. The purchase prices were between $73.5 and $97.21, with an estimated average price of $85.6. The stock is now traded at around $99.54. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 48,424 shares as of .

WealthBridge Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 60.87%. The purchase prices were between $106.01 and $117.38, with an estimated average price of $112.59. The stock is now traded at around $125.03. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 4,350 shares as of .

WealthBridge Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in GLOBAL X FDS by 40.79%. The purchase prices were between $24.01 and $28.13, with an estimated average price of $26.33. The stock is now traded at around $31.08. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 20,136 shares as of .

WealthBridge Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Owens-Corning Inc. The sale prices were between $53.48 and $69.94, with an estimated average price of $64.

WealthBridge Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in L3Harris Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $159.8 and $185.44, with an estimated average price of $175.44.

WealthBridge Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in VANGUARD INDEX FDS. The sale prices were between $76.31 and $83.64, with an estimated average price of $80.3.

WealthBridge Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Thor Industries Inc. The sale prices were between $89.08 and $120.74, with an estimated average price of $103.45.